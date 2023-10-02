Content Loading

By the sounds of it, McCaffery believes they'll do more than add a few minutes to the box score this season. "One of them may start," he said. "But, in any given year -- depending upon what we have -- all four of those guys, I would feel comfortable starting as freshmen. It's because of their feel for the game, their body and their talent level. I think they all deserve to play, and they all will play." Iowa's head man delved into what he has seen from each of the newcomers, and why he has that added level of trust with them. "Brock has made a seamless transition. Pryce, we all know what he is. He can really shoot it, but he's also incredibly versatile. Owen, he's going to be an impact player for us. He's a really good rebounder, is physical and he's starting to figure it out. Ladji -- same thing. He's 260 pounds and he knows how to play. He can put it on the floor, move the ball and cut. He's doing a little more posting up. He played a lot on the perimeter, even with that size in high school. But he and Owen are first-class rebounders, and obviously, we need that."

Impressed With Each Other

The 2023 class isn't shy about their confidence level, pointing to one another's performance throughout the summer and their belief in themselves. "We think we're a really special class," Harding said. "We get along really well off the court, and you can kind of see that on the court. We all kind of understand what each other like to do, what each other's spots are and that's transferred to a lot of success for us in practice so far." "I figured none of us would redshirt," Sandfort added. "I've been really impressed with the other three freshman. I know that we could have a big mark on this team and this year, so I'm excited to see what we can do."

With Harding and Freeman coming in as former teammates and state champions at Moline High School in Illinois, they see their prior experience together aiding all four in getting more time on the floor in their freshman campaign. "I think Brock and I playing together has helped us all," Freeman said. "We all compliment each other and make each other better. We all have that drive to make it to the next level. So, being able to rely on each other, that's huge and it really helps us in the end." "I think Owen and my chemistry has transferred to the whole freshman class," Harding added. "They saw how we played and got along together and they thought that if they got on that train it'd be special. It's been cool to see everybody come together like that."

Though not a native Midwesterner like the remainder of the quartet, Dembele can feel the cohesion building as well. "On the court, we talk to each other," he said. "Like, if we don't understand one play, we're not just going to run it. We're going to talk to each other first and get on the same page. That's a really good thing about our guys."

The Veterans Weigh In

The older guys have liked what they've seen from the younger group, too. "Their engagement has impressed me," senior guard Tony Perkins said. "They're willing to pick up the plays, willing to come out here and be competitive every day, willing to trash talk with me. They score, rebound, pass and make smart plays. They do it all." "The new guys have picked stuff up really fast," added sophomore guard Josh Dix. "They've all been doing really well in practice. I feel like they've all grown. When they all got here, I felt like they didn't really understand the offense, but they've all picked it up."