Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker was awarded the Broyles Award for the top assistant coach in the country on Tuesday. The award was created in 1996 to salute longtime Arkansas head coach Frank Broyles, whose coaching tree includes 27 future head coaches — including Iowa legend Hayden Fry. Parker was selected over finalists Mike Bobo of Georgia, Mike Denbrock of LSU, Sherrone Moore of Michigan and Will Stein of Oregon. Parker has been on head coach Kirk Ferentz's staff since 1999, Ferentz's first year at Iowa, and the defensive coordinator since 2012 after taking over for legendary DC Norm Parker (no relation). Phil was a first-time finalist this season, improbably, despite leading one of the nation's best defenses on a perennial basis.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgbmF0aW9uJiMzOTtzIHRvcCBhc3Npc3RhbnQgY29hY2ggcmVz aWRlcyBpbiBJb3dhIENpdHkuPGJyPjxicj5QaGlsIFBhcmtlciBpcyB0aGUg MjAyMyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jyb3lsZXNBd2Fy ZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQnJveWxlc0F3YXJkPC9hPiB3aW5u ZXIhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tl eWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5 ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aNDdOSUFMd2ZNIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vWjQ3TklBTHdmTTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXll IEZvb3RiYWxsIChASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTczMjExNDQw Nzc4MDUwMzg4OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciA1LCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

Ferentz hailed Parker after the DC's honor was announced. "Phil Parker is an incredible football coach, and I am extremely pleased he has been recognized for his success by the Broyles Committee," Ferentz said in his statement. "We simply would not have achieved the success we have as a a program without Phil's dedication and leadership. Since 1999, we have benefited from Phil's expertise and tenacity. "Phil is an exceptional coach and teacher. He has helped develop hundreds of student-athletes into better football players on the field and prepared them to be better men off the field. He is one of a kind, and I am so happy that he has been by my side in this program throughout the last 25 years. Congratulations Phil!"

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LaXJrIEZlcmVudHogb24gUGhpbCBQYXJrZXIgd2lubmluZyB0aGUg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ccm95bGVzQXdhcmQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyb3lsZXNBd2FyZDwvYT4gYXMgdGhlIG5h dGlvbiYjMzk7cyB0b3AgYXNzaXN0YW50IGNvYWNoLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vcTlDb29iZ0hOZyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3E5Q29v YmdITmc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSGF3a2V5ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEhhd2tl eWVGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdr ZXllRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzIxMTU5NTc3MjY3ODU5ODM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Indeed, Iowa's defense held opponents to just 13.3 points per game in 2023, fourth-best in the nation, helping set the stage for numerous close victories as the Hawkeyes eked out one of the most improbable 10-win seasons in recent FBS history, especially at the Power-5 level. Even as criticism mounted against Iowa's strength of schedule in the dreadful Big Ten West, where the best offense (Illinois) averaged just 24.5 points per game in 2023, the Hawkeye defense only strengthened against its toughest foes. In particular, the Hawkeyes held Michigan to a season low in both total yards (213) and yards per play (3.3) in Saturday's 26-0 loss; only Penn State held the Wolverines to fewer points (24) this season. Parker's coaching job was especially notable for the players who weren't available to contribute. Iowa lost two first-round draft picks from the great 2022 defense: DL Lukas Van Ness and Butkus Award-winning LB Jack Campbell. Additionally, sixth-year senior DT Noah Shannon missed the season with an NCAA suspension for placing a bet on Iowa women's sports; he was already going to miss the first half of the season with a shoulder injury. Parker made the most of junior CB Cooper DeJean, who turned in another All-American caliber performance at cornerback (to say nothing of his skills as a punt returner, but that's ST coordinator Levar Woods' milieu), but even DeJean was laid low with an ankle injury in practice with two weeks left in the regular season, ending his 2023 prior to the home stretch run.

Defense is played by the guys who are on the field, though, and Parker's unit was sensational. As mentioned, the Hawkeye defense was fourth in the nation in scoring defense (13.3), as well as seventh in the nation in yardage allowed (279 yards per game) and seventh in pass efficiency defense. The Hawkeyes were also the Big Ten's best red-zone defense in 2023. This is a perennial standard of performance under Parker, whose defenses haven't given up 21 points per game since 2014. DeJean, as mentioned, had an All-American caliber season before his ankle injury ended his season; he'll be eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft if he wants to go, and there's not much he's got left to prove as a player. DeJean had 41 tackles, two TFL and two picks, all while being a fearsome deterrent for opposing quarterbacks; DeJean didn't allow a touchdown pass in nearly 400 snaps in 2023. Senior Jay Higgins stepped in for Campbell at middle linebacker and immediately turned in a heroic season, registering 155 tackles in 13 games — 11.9 per game, best among Power 5 players. Higgins was named first-team All-Big Ten by both media and coaches for his efforts, and acted as a tremendous representative for the defense and the program on and off the field. Fellow senior Sebastian Castro became the latest great CASH in the Parker defensive scheme, following in the footsteps of NFL playmakers Amani Hooker, Geno Stone and Dane Belton. Castro, who deserved more than the second-team All-Big Ten media nod he received (to say nothing of honorable mention from coaches, whom you'd assume know better), ended the season with 61 tackles, nine TFL and a pair of interceptions. Castro's pick-six against Iowa State marked 16 straight seasons with a pick-six for the Hawkeye defense, and it ended up providing the final margin in the Hawkeyes' 20-13 win. Castro's hard hitting and playmaking instincts keyed the Iowa attack up front, and he looks ready to continue the NFL legacy of the position. Most importantly, the dominance of Phil Parker's defense was a necessity. Iowa's offense already wasn't great with QB Cade McNamara under center, but after Deacon Hill was forced into action, Iowa still went 6-2 in his starts, all while averaging 13.1 points in those games. Five of those wins came with single-digit margins of victory, and Iowa allowed a mere 10 points per game in those wins; if that turns into 20, Iowa's stats still look fine, but the wins and losses would have been vastly different.