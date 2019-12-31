News More News
Iowa Hawkeyes All-Decade Team

After some discussion, we landed on C.J. Beathard as the quarterback for Iowa's All-Decade team.
HawkeyeReport.com
Staff

The Iowa Hawkeyes have had a number of great players over the past decade. From consensus All-Americans to national award winners to NFL first round draft picks, it is really an impressive. In this breakdown, we name our All-Decade team for the Hawkeyes, looking at the seasons from 2010-2019.

QUARTERBACK

QB - C.J. Beathard

Notes: This one really comes down to Beathard and Stanley and you could make a case for both. Stanzi gets some consideration, but he only had one year in this decade. The case for Stanley is he led Iowa to three straight bowl wins, dominated the season trophy games other than Wisconsin, and led the Hawkeyes to 27 wins in the last three years. The case for Beathard is leading Iowa to 20 wins over the course of two season, including an undefeated 12 win season in 2015 that included a Big Ten West title and a trip to the Rose Bowl.

Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019:

C.J. Beathard (2015) - Second team All-Big Ten

Stats: Top passing seasons, 2010-2019:

James Vandenberg (2011): 232/404 (57.4%) for 3,022 yards, 25 TDs, 7 INTs

Ricky Stanzi (2010): 221/345 (64.1%) for 3,004 yards, 25 TDs, 6 INTs

Nate Stanley (2019): 237/399 (59.4%) for 2,951 yards, 16 TDs, 7 INTs

Nate Stanley (2018): 235/396(59.3%) for 2,852 yards, 26 TDs, 10 INTs

C.J. Beathard (2015): 223/362 (61.6%) for 2,809 yards, 17 TDs, 5 INTs

Nate Stanley (2017): 196/351 (55.8%) for 2,437 yards, 26 TDs, 6 INTs

Jake Rudock (2014): 213/345 (61.7%) for 2,436 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs

Jake Rudock (2013): 204/346 (59.0%) for 2,383 yards, 18 TDs, 13 INTs

James Vandenberg (2012): 223/389 (57.3%) for 2,249 yards, 7 TDs, 8 INTs

C.J. Beathard (2016): 170/301 passing (56.5%) for 1,929 yards, 17 TDs, 10 INTs

RUNNING BACK

RB - Akrum Wadley

Notes: Iowa had four 1,000 yard rushers in this decade and two of them were by Wadley. He's the most dynamic back that Iowa had in quite a while and impacted the game in so many ways. Wadley was an amazing big play threat during his entire career and might be one of the most underrated players in the Ferentz era.

Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019:

Marcus Coker (2011) - Second team All-Big Ten

Jordan Canzeri (2015) - Third team All-Big Ten

Akrum Wadley (2016) - Third team All-Big Ten

Akrum Wadley (2017) - Third team All-Big Ten

Stats: Top rushing seasons, 2010-2019:

Marcus Coker (2011): 281 carries for 1,384 yards, 4.9 ypc, 15 TDs

Akrum Wadley(2017): 252 carries for 1,109 yards 4.4 ypc, 10 TDs

Akrum Wadley (2016): 168 carries for 1,081 yards, 6.4 ypc, 10 TD

LeShun Daniels, Jr. (2016): 213 carries for 1,058 yards, 5.0 ypc, 10 TDs

Jordan Canzeri (2015): 183 carries for 984 yards, 5.4 ypc, 12 TDs

Mark Weisman (2013): 227 carries for 975 yards, 4.3 ypc, 8 TDs

Adam Robinson (2010): 203 carries for 941 yards, 4.6 ypc, 10 TDs

Mark Weisman (2012): 159 carries for 815 yards, 5.1 ypc, 8 TDs

Mark Weisman (2014): 213 carries for 812 yards, 3.8 ypc, 16 TDs

Mekhi Sargent (2018): 159 carries for 745 yards, 4.7 ypc, 9 TDs

WIDE RECEIVERS

WR - Marvin McNutt, Jr.

WR - Tevaun Smith

Notes: The choice of McNutt was an easy one. His 2011 season was the best in Iowa football history as far as receptions, yards, and touchdowns. The more difficult choice was for the second receiver. Kevonte Martin-Manley ended his career with the most receptions in school history and that is a pretty strong case. There's also a good case for the idea that a choice of Ihmir Smith-Marsette will age well given the strong 2019 season and Holiday Bowl MVP performance, but let's go with Smith for his big play ability over his career and his memorable catch in the Big Ten Title game in 2015.

Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019:

Marvin McNutt, Jr. (2011) - First team All-Big Ten & wide receiver of the year

Derrell Johnson-Koulianos (2010) - First team All-Big Ten

Marvin McNutt, Jr. (2010) - Second team All-Big Ten

Stats: Top receiving seasons, 2010-2019:

Marvin McNutt, Jr. (2011): 82 catches for 1,315 yards, 16.0 ypc, 12 TDs

Marvin McNutt, Jr. (2010): 53 catches for 861 yards, 16.2 ypc, 8 TDs

Derrell Johnson-Koulianos (2010): 46 catches for 745 yards, 16.2 ypc, 10 TDs

Ihmir Smith-Marsette (2019): 44 catches for 722 yards, 16.1 ypc, 5 TDs

Keenan Davis (2011): 50 catches for 713 yards, 14.3 ypc, 4 TDs

Matt VandeBerg (2015): 65 catches for 703 yards, 10.8 ypc, 4 TDs

Tevaun Smith (2014): 43 catches for 596 yards, 13.9 ypc, 3 TDs

Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (2019): 36 catches for 589 yards, 16.4 ypc, 3 TDs

Kevonte Martin-Manley (2012): 52 catches for 571 yards, 11.0 ypc, 2 TDs

Keenan Davis (2012): 47 catches for 571 yards, 12.1 ypc, 1 TD

Tevaun Smith (2015): 32 catches for 563 yards, 17.6 ypc, 3 TDs

Nick Easley (2017): 51 catches for 530 yards, 10.4 ypc, 4 TDs

Kevonte Martin-Manley (2014): 52 catches for 517 yards, 9.9 ypc, 2 TDs

Riley McCarron (2016): 42 catches for 517 yards, 12.3 ypc, 4 TDs

Nick Easley (2018): 52 catches for 494 yards, 9.5 ypc, 5 TDs

TIGHT ENDS

TE - Noah Fant

TE - T.J. Hockenson

Notes: We opted for a pair of tight ends over a fullback because picking just one tight end would be darn near impossible. Honestly, picking just two tight ends is challenging. But, we can't take what George Kittle is doing in the NFL into account since this is just what happened at Iowa. Fant and Hockenson were transcendent performers for the Hawkeyes in their what turned out to be shorter than expected careers. Hockenson won the Mackey Award and Fant was a touchdown catching machine for Iowa.

Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019:

T.J. Hockenson (2018) - First team All-American

T.J. Hockenson (2018) - First team All-Big Ten & tight end of the year

Noah Fant (2018) - First team All-Big Ten

C.J. Fiedorowicz (2013) - First team All-Big Ten

Noah Fant (2017) - Third team All-Big Ten

Stats: Top receiving seasons, 2010-2019:

T.J. Hockenson (2018): 49 catches for 760 yards, 15.5 ypc, 6 TDs

Noah Fant (2018): 39 catches for 519 yards, 13.3 ypc, 7 TDs

Noah Fant (2017): 30 catches for 494 yards, 16.5 ypc, 11 TDs

Allen Reisner (2010): 42 catches for 460 yards, 11.0 ypc, 2 TDs

C.J. Fiedorowicz (2012): 45 catches for 433 yards, 9.6 ypc, 1 TD

Henry Krieger-Coble (2015): 35 catches for 405 yards, 11.6 ypc, 1 TD

Jake Duzey (2014): 36 catches for 392 yards, 10.9 ypc, 3 TDs

George Kittle (2016): 22 catches for 314 yards, 14.3 ypc, 4 TDs

OFFENSIVE LINE

OL - Brandon Scherff

OL - Riley Reiff

C - Austin Blythe

OL - Sean Welsh

OL - Tristan Wirfs

Notes: We had to do a little work here to fit everyone in, but it's worth noting that early in his career, Reiff did play guard, so there is justification for him at the position. Scherff and Wirfs were All Americans at tackle and we think are the clear top two at the position. Reiff was also an outstanding tackle during his Iowa career. Center was a tough call that could have gone to Blythe, James Daniels, or perhaps James Ferentz, but Blythe was really good over a long period of time at the position. The other guard position was also a tough call, but we went with Sean Welsh, who was a really versatile player and underrated during his Iowa career.

Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019:

Brandon Scherff (2014) - Outland Trophy Winner

Brandon Scherff (2014) - Consensus first team All-American

Riley Reiff (2011) - First team All-American

Tristan Wirfs (2019) - First team All-American

Brandon Scherff (2013) - Second team All-American

Brandon Scherff (2014) - First team All-Big Ten & offensive lineman of the year

Tristan Wirfs (2019) - First team All-Big Ten & offensive lineman of the year

Brandon Scherff (2013) - First team All-Big Ten

Riley Reiff (2011) - First team All-Big Ten

Jordan Walsh (2015) - First team All-Big Ten

Sean Welsh (2017) - First team All-Big Ten

Riley Reiff (2010) - Second team All-Big Ten

Julian Vandervelde (2010) - Second team All-Big Ten

Adam Gettis (2011) - Second team All-Big Ten

James Ferentz (2012) - Second team All-Big Ten

Brett Van Sloten (2013) - Second team All-Big Ten

Austin Blythe (2014) - Second team All-Big Ten

Austin Blythe (2015) - Second team All-Big Ten

Alaric Jackson (2018) - Second team All-Big Ten

Ross Reynolds (2018) - Second team All-Big Ten

Sean Welsh (2016) - Third team All-Big Ten

James Daniels (2016) - Third team All-Big Ten

Cole Croston (2016) - Third team All-Big Ten

Keegan Render (2018) - Second team All-Big Ten

Alaric Jackson (2019) - Third team All-Big Ten

DEFENSIVE LINE

DE - A.J. Epenesa

DT - Jaleel Johnson

DT - Mike Daniels

DE - Adrian Clayborn

Notes: A lot of really good choices here along the defensive line. At defensive end, Epenesa was the only real lock. His last two years in an Iowa uniform were basically historic with double figure sack and tackle for loss totals. Clayborn only played one year in this decade, but his overall body of work is worthy of recognition, but it could have easily gone to either Anthony Nelson or Drew Ott, who were both outstanding in their Iowa careers.

At defensive tackle, also some really great choices. Mike Daniels had a really strong run early in the decade and his 2011 season propelled him into being an NFL Draft pick. Jaleel Johnson was a really dominant player in his final two years with the Hawkeyes and he was a stalwart in the middle of the Iowa defensive line.

Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019:

Adrian Clayborn (2010) - Consensus first team All-American

A.J. Epenesa (2019) - Second team All-American

Adrian Clayborn (2010) - First team All-Big Ten

Jaleel Johnson (2016) - First team All-Big Ten

A.J. Epenesa (2018) - First team All-Big Ten

A.J. Epenesa (2019) - First team All-Big Ten

Karl Klug (2010) - Second team All-Big Ten

Mike Daniels (2011) - Second team All-Big Ten

Carl Davis (2013) - Second team All-Big Ten

Carl Davis (2014) - Second team All-Big Ten

Louis Trinca-Pasat (2014) - Second team All-Big Ten

Drew Ott (2014) - Second team All-Big Ten

Anthony Nelson (2018) - Second team All-Big Ten

Anthony Nelson (2017) - Third team All-Big Ten

Nate Meier (2015) - Third team All-Big Ten

Stats: Top defensive line performances 2010-2019:

A.J. Epenesa (2019): 49 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 11.5 sacks

A.J. Epenesa (2018): 37 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks

Anthony Nelson (2018): 45 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 9.5 sacks

Mike Daniels (2011): 67 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 9 sacks

Drew Ott (2014): 57 tackles, 12 TFL, 8 sacks

Jaleel Johnson (2016): 55 tackles, 10 TFL, 7.5 sacks

Anthony Nelson (2017): 41 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks

Nate Meier (2015): 76 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 7 sacks

Louis Trinca-Pasat (2014): 69 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 7 sacks

Karl Klug (2010): 57 tackles, 13 TFL, 5.5 sacks

Anthony Nelson (2016): 33 tackles, 8 TFL, 6 sacks

Broderick Binns (2011): 60 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks

Joe Gaglione (2012): 51 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 sacks

Drew Ott (2015): 11 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 5 sacks

Parker Hesse (2017): 43 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 4 sacks

Adrian Clayborn (2010): 52 tackles, 7 TFL, 3.5 sacks

Carl Davis (2014): 36 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks

LINEBACKER

MLB - Josey Jewell

WLB - Anthony Hitchens

OLB - Christian Kirksey

Notes: The choice of Jewell was a no-brainer. His three year run at middle linebacker is among the best in school history and he really led the Hawkeyes back to better days in 2015.

Kirksey and Hitchens were really good players who continued to improve each and every year in an Iowa uniform. It's kind of interesting that this might be the last decade that we are able to select three linebackers with the changes in Iowa's defense.

Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019:

Josey Jewell (2017) - Consensus first team All-American

Josey Jewell (2017) - First team All-Big Ten & linebacker of the year

Jeremiha Hunter (2010) - Second team All-Big Ten

Anthony Hitchens (2013) - Second team All-Big Ten

James Morris (2013) - Second team All-Big Ten

Quinton Alston (2014) - Second team All-Big Ten

Josey Jewell (2015) - Second team All-Big Ten

Josey Jewell (2016) - Second team All-Big Ten

Stats: Top linebacker performances 2010-2019:

Josey Jewell (2017): 132 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 2 INTs

Anthony Hitchens (2012): 124 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1 sack

Josey Jewell (2015): 126 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 INTs

Josey Jewell (2016): 124 tackles, 6 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Cole Fisher (2015): 116 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT

James Morris (2012): 113 tackles, 9 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT

Anthony Hitchens (2013): 112 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT

Christian Kirksey (2011): 110 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT

James Morris (2011): 110 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 INT

James Morris (2013): 108 tackles, 17 TFL, 8 sacks, 4 INTs

Christian Kirksey (2013): 104 tackles, 5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT

Christian Kirksey (2012): 95 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INTs

Quinton Alston (2014): 95 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks

Bo Bower (2016): 91 tackles, 0.5 TFL

Jeremiha Hunter (2010): 90 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 INT

Bo Bower (2017): 90 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack

Kristian Welch (2019): 87 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks

Ben Niemann (2017): 77 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack

DEFENSIVE BACK

DB - Desmond King

DB - Micah Hyde

DB - Josh Jackson

DB - Amani Hooker

Notes: Much like we did along the offensive line, we had to do a little movement with the picks at defensive back. But, Hyde did get some testing out at safety, so that's how we are going to justify it.:)

How good was this group? All four have been selected as the defensive back of the year in the Big Ten.

Desmond King would probably be our choice for the player of the decade for Iowa. He was the face of the program during his run and the player who gave the Iowa defense swagger. Josh Jackson had one of the most unexpected and amazing seasons in Iowa football history. Amani Hooker basically allowed the Hawkeye coaches to re-think the way they play with his move to the "Cash" position in his junior year and Hyde is one of the most versatile and dynamic players in the past ten years.

Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019:

Desmond King (2015) - Jim Thorpe Award winner

Desmond King (2015) - Consensus first team All-American

Josh Jackson (2017) - Consensus first team All-American

Desmond King (2016) - First team All-American

Amani Hooker (2018) - Second team All-American

Micah Hyde (2012) - First team All-Big Ten & defensive back of the year

Desmond King (2015) - First team All-Big Ten & defensive back of the year

Josh Jackson (2017) - First team All-Big Ten & defensive back of the year

Amani Hooker (2018) - First team All-Big Ten & defensive back of the year

Tyler Sash (2010) - First team All-Big Ten

Shaun Prater (2010) - First team All-Big Ten

Shaun Prater (2011) - First team All-Big Ten

B.J. Lowery (2013) - First team All-Big Ten

Brett Greenwood (2010) - Second team All-Big Ten

Geno Stone (2019) - Second team All-Big Ten

Michael Ojemudia (2019) - Second team All-Big Ten

Jordan Lomax (2015) - Third team All-Big Ten

Stats: Top defensive back performances 2010-2019:

Desmond King (2015): 72 tackles, 8 INTs

Josh Jackson (2017): 48 tackles, 8 INTs

Brett Greenwood (2010): 61 tackles, 5 INTs

Jake Gervase (2018): 83 tackles, 4 INTs

Micah Hyde (2010): 82 tackles, 4 INTs

Shaun Prater (2010): 68 tackles, 4 INTs

Amani Hooker (2018): 65 tackles, 4 INTs

John Lowdermilk (2014): 104 tackles, 3 INTs

Brandon Snyder (2016): 85 tackles, 3 INTs

Tanner Miller (2011): 76 tackles, 3 INTs

Micah Hyde (2011): 72 tackles, 3 INTs

Tanner Miller (2013): 70 tackles, 3 INTs

Desmond King (2014): 64 tackles, 3 INTs

B.J. Lowery (2013): 62 tackles, 3 INTs

Desmond King (2016): 58 tackles, 3 INTs

Jake Gervase (2017): 58 tackles, 3 INTs

Michael Ojemudia (2019): 52 tackles, 3 INTs

Michael Ojemudia (2018): 39 tackles, 3 INTs

Tyler Sash (2010): 79 tackles, 2 INTs

SPECIAL TEAMS

K - Keith Duncan

P - Ryan Donahue

LS - Casey Kreiter

H - Colten Rastetter

KR - Ihmir Smith-Marsette

PR - Desmond King

Notes: Iowa has had some really good placekickers in the last decade, but the season that Duncan authored in 2019 is one for the record books. Throw in his freshman year and the kick against Michigan and he gets the nod. Punter hasn't been great, but early in the decade Donahue was very good. Kreiter was an outstanding long snapper and is carving out a great career in the NFL and Rastetter has been part of some great moments as a holder with Iowa using trick plays that worked nearly every time.

In the return game, Smith-Marsette has to handle the kickoffs. He capped off his strong play by returning a kickoff for a touchdown in the Holiday Bowl. King moved to punt returner and he was slippery and effective at the position in his Iowa career.

Post-Season honors on special teams, 2010-2019:

Keith Duncan (2019) - Consensus first team All-American

Keith Duncan (2019) - First team All-Big Ten & kicker of the year

Ihmir Smith-Marsette (2018) - First team All-Big Ten & return specialist of the year

Marshall Koehn (2015) - Second team All-Big Ten kicker

Desmond King (2016) - Second team All-Big Ten return specialist

REFERENCE MATERIAL

Consensus First Team All Americans, 2010-2019

DE Adrian Clayborn, 2010

OL Brandon Scherff, 2014

DB Desmond King, 2015

LB Josey Jewell, 2017

DB Josh Jackson, 2017

K Keith Duncan 2019

First Team All Americans, 2010-2019

DE Adrian Clayborn, 2010

OL Riley Reiff, 2011

OL Brandon Scherff, 2014

DB Desmond King, 2015

DB Desmond King, 2016

DB Josh Jackson, 2017

LB Josey Jewell, 2017

TE T.J. Hockenson, 2018

K Keith Duncan, 2019

OL Tristan Wirfs, 2019

Second Team All Americans, 2010-2019

OL Brandon Scherff, 2013

DB Amani Hooker, 2018

DE A.J. Epenesa, 2019

National Awards, 2010-2019:

OL Brandon Scherff, 2014 - Outland Trophy

DB Desmond King, 2015 - Jim Thorpe Award

Big Ten Positional Player of the Year, 2010-2019

Marvin McNutt, Jr., 2011 (wide receiver)

Micah Hyde, 2012 (defensive back)

Brandon Scherff, 2014 (offensive line)

Desmond King, 2015 (defensive back)

Josey Jewell, 2017 (linebacker)

Josh Jackson, 2017 (defensive back)

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, 2018 (return specialist)

Amani Hooker, 2018 (defensive back)

T.J. Hockenson, 2018 (tight end)

Tristan Wirfs, 2019 (offensive line)

Keith Duncan, 2019 (kicker)

First Team All Big Ten, 2010-2019

2010

Adrian Clayborn, DL

Derrell Johnson-Koulianos, WR

Shaun Prater, DB

Tyler Sash, DB

2011

Marvin McNutt, Jr. , WR

Shaun Prater, DB

Riley Reiff, OL

2012

Micah Hyde, DB

2013

C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE

B.J. Lowery, DB

Brandon Scherff, OL

2014

Brandon Scherff, OL

2015

Desmond King, DB

Jordan Walsh, OL

2016

Jaleel Johnson, DL

Desmond King, DB

2017

Joshua Jackson, DB

Josey Jewell, LB

Sean Welsh, OL

2018

A.J. Epenesa, DE

Noah Fant, TE

T.J. Hockenson, TE

Amani Hooker, DB

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, RS

2019

A.J. Epenesa, DE

Tristan Wirfs, OL

Keith Duncan, K

Second Team All Big Ten, 2010-2019

2010

Brett Greenwood, DB

Jeremiha Hunter, LB

Marvin McNutt, Jr. , WR

Riley Reiff, OL

Allen Reisner, TE

Karl Klug, DT

Julian Vandervelde, OL

2011

Broderick Binns, DL

Marcus Coker, RB

Mike Daniels, DL

Adam Gettis, OL

Micah Hyde, CB

2012

James Ferentz, OL

2013

Carl Davis, DL

Anthony Hitchens, LB

Mike Meyer, PK

James Morris, LB

Brett Van Sloten, OL

2014

Quinton Alston, LB

Austin Blythe, OL

Carl Davis, DL

Drew Ott, DL

Louis Trinca-Pasat, DL

2015

C.J. Beathard, QB

Austin Blythe, OL

Josey Jewell, LB

Marshall Koehn, PK

2016

Josey Jewell, LB

Jaleel Johnson, DL

Desmond King, RS

2017

Sean Welsh, OL

2018

A.J. Epenesa, DE

Noah Fant, TE

T.J. Hockenson, TE

Alaric Jackson, OL

Anthony Nelson, DE

Ross Reynolds, OL

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, RS

2019

Geno Stone, DB

Michael Ojemudia, DB

Third Team All Big Ten, 2010-2019

2015

Jordan Canzeri, RB

Jordan Lomax, DB

Nate Meier, DE

2016

Ron Coluzzi, P

Akrum Wadley, RB

Sean Welsh, OL

James Daniels, OL

Cole Croston, OL

2017

Noah Fant, TE

Anthony Nelson, DL

Akrum Wadley, RB

2018

Anthony Nelson, DE

Keegan Render, OL

Ross Reynolds, OL

2019

Alaric Jackson, OL

NFL First Round Draft Picks

DL Adrian Clayborn, 2011 (20th selection, Tampa Bay)

OL Riley Reiff, 2012 (23rd selection, Detroit)

OL Brandon Scherff, 2014 (5th selection, Washington)

TE T.J. Hockenson, 2019 (8th selection, Detroit)

TE Noah Fant, 2019 (20th selection, Denver)

