Iowa Hawkeyes All-Decade Team
The Iowa Hawkeyes have had a number of great players over the past decade. From consensus All-Americans to national award winners to NFL first round draft picks, it is really an impressive. In this breakdown, we name our All-Decade team for the Hawkeyes, looking at the seasons from 2010-2019.
QUARTERBACK
QB - C.J. Beathard
Notes: This one really comes down to Beathard and Stanley and you could make a case for both. Stanzi gets some consideration, but he only had one year in this decade. The case for Stanley is he led Iowa to three straight bowl wins, dominated the season trophy games other than Wisconsin, and led the Hawkeyes to 27 wins in the last three years. The case for Beathard is leading Iowa to 20 wins over the course of two season, including an undefeated 12 win season in 2015 that included a Big Ten West title and a trip to the Rose Bowl.
Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019:
C.J. Beathard (2015) - Second team All-Big Ten
Stats: Top passing seasons, 2010-2019:
James Vandenberg (2011): 232/404 (57.4%) for 3,022 yards, 25 TDs, 7 INTs
Ricky Stanzi (2010): 221/345 (64.1%) for 3,004 yards, 25 TDs, 6 INTs
Nate Stanley (2019): 237/399 (59.4%) for 2,951 yards, 16 TDs, 7 INTs
Nate Stanley (2018): 235/396(59.3%) for 2,852 yards, 26 TDs, 10 INTs
C.J. Beathard (2015): 223/362 (61.6%) for 2,809 yards, 17 TDs, 5 INTs
Nate Stanley (2017): 196/351 (55.8%) for 2,437 yards, 26 TDs, 6 INTs
Jake Rudock (2014): 213/345 (61.7%) for 2,436 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs
Jake Rudock (2013): 204/346 (59.0%) for 2,383 yards, 18 TDs, 13 INTs
James Vandenberg (2012): 223/389 (57.3%) for 2,249 yards, 7 TDs, 8 INTs
C.J. Beathard (2016): 170/301 passing (56.5%) for 1,929 yards, 17 TDs, 10 INTs
RUNNING BACK
RB - Akrum Wadley
Notes: Iowa had four 1,000 yard rushers in this decade and two of them were by Wadley. He's the most dynamic back that Iowa had in quite a while and impacted the game in so many ways. Wadley was an amazing big play threat during his entire career and might be one of the most underrated players in the Ferentz era.
Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019:
Marcus Coker (2011) - Second team All-Big Ten
Jordan Canzeri (2015) - Third team All-Big Ten
Akrum Wadley (2016) - Third team All-Big Ten
Akrum Wadley (2017) - Third team All-Big Ten
Stats: Top rushing seasons, 2010-2019:
Marcus Coker (2011): 281 carries for 1,384 yards, 4.9 ypc, 15 TDs
Akrum Wadley(2017): 252 carries for 1,109 yards 4.4 ypc, 10 TDs
Akrum Wadley (2016): 168 carries for 1,081 yards, 6.4 ypc, 10 TD
LeShun Daniels, Jr. (2016): 213 carries for 1,058 yards, 5.0 ypc, 10 TDs
Jordan Canzeri (2015): 183 carries for 984 yards, 5.4 ypc, 12 TDs
Mark Weisman (2013): 227 carries for 975 yards, 4.3 ypc, 8 TDs
Adam Robinson (2010): 203 carries for 941 yards, 4.6 ypc, 10 TDs
Mark Weisman (2012): 159 carries for 815 yards, 5.1 ypc, 8 TDs
Mark Weisman (2014): 213 carries for 812 yards, 3.8 ypc, 16 TDs
Mekhi Sargent (2018): 159 carries for 745 yards, 4.7 ypc, 9 TDs
WIDE RECEIVERS
WR - Marvin McNutt, Jr.
WR - Tevaun Smith
Notes: The choice of McNutt was an easy one. His 2011 season was the best in Iowa football history as far as receptions, yards, and touchdowns. The more difficult choice was for the second receiver. Kevonte Martin-Manley ended his career with the most receptions in school history and that is a pretty strong case. There's also a good case for the idea that a choice of Ihmir Smith-Marsette will age well given the strong 2019 season and Holiday Bowl MVP performance, but let's go with Smith for his big play ability over his career and his memorable catch in the Big Ten Title game in 2015.
Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019:
Marvin McNutt, Jr. (2011) - First team All-Big Ten & wide receiver of the year
Derrell Johnson-Koulianos (2010) - First team All-Big Ten
Marvin McNutt, Jr. (2010) - Second team All-Big Ten
Stats: Top receiving seasons, 2010-2019:
Marvin McNutt, Jr. (2011): 82 catches for 1,315 yards, 16.0 ypc, 12 TDs
Marvin McNutt, Jr. (2010): 53 catches for 861 yards, 16.2 ypc, 8 TDs
Derrell Johnson-Koulianos (2010): 46 catches for 745 yards, 16.2 ypc, 10 TDs
Ihmir Smith-Marsette (2019): 44 catches for 722 yards, 16.1 ypc, 5 TDs
Keenan Davis (2011): 50 catches for 713 yards, 14.3 ypc, 4 TDs
Matt VandeBerg (2015): 65 catches for 703 yards, 10.8 ypc, 4 TDs
Tevaun Smith (2014): 43 catches for 596 yards, 13.9 ypc, 3 TDs
Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (2019): 36 catches for 589 yards, 16.4 ypc, 3 TDs
Kevonte Martin-Manley (2012): 52 catches for 571 yards, 11.0 ypc, 2 TDs
Keenan Davis (2012): 47 catches for 571 yards, 12.1 ypc, 1 TD
Tevaun Smith (2015): 32 catches for 563 yards, 17.6 ypc, 3 TDs
Nick Easley (2017): 51 catches for 530 yards, 10.4 ypc, 4 TDs
Kevonte Martin-Manley (2014): 52 catches for 517 yards, 9.9 ypc, 2 TDs
Riley McCarron (2016): 42 catches for 517 yards, 12.3 ypc, 4 TDs
Nick Easley (2018): 52 catches for 494 yards, 9.5 ypc, 5 TDs
TIGHT ENDS
TE - Noah Fant
TE - T.J. Hockenson
Notes: We opted for a pair of tight ends over a fullback because picking just one tight end would be darn near impossible. Honestly, picking just two tight ends is challenging. But, we can't take what George Kittle is doing in the NFL into account since this is just what happened at Iowa. Fant and Hockenson were transcendent performers for the Hawkeyes in their what turned out to be shorter than expected careers. Hockenson won the Mackey Award and Fant was a touchdown catching machine for Iowa.
Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019:
T.J. Hockenson (2018) - First team All-American
T.J. Hockenson (2018) - First team All-Big Ten & tight end of the year
Noah Fant (2018) - First team All-Big Ten
C.J. Fiedorowicz (2013) - First team All-Big Ten
Noah Fant (2017) - Third team All-Big Ten
Stats: Top receiving seasons, 2010-2019:
T.J. Hockenson (2018): 49 catches for 760 yards, 15.5 ypc, 6 TDs
Noah Fant (2018): 39 catches for 519 yards, 13.3 ypc, 7 TDs
Noah Fant (2017): 30 catches for 494 yards, 16.5 ypc, 11 TDs
Allen Reisner (2010): 42 catches for 460 yards, 11.0 ypc, 2 TDs
C.J. Fiedorowicz (2012): 45 catches for 433 yards, 9.6 ypc, 1 TD
Henry Krieger-Coble (2015): 35 catches for 405 yards, 11.6 ypc, 1 TD
Jake Duzey (2014): 36 catches for 392 yards, 10.9 ypc, 3 TDs
George Kittle (2016): 22 catches for 314 yards, 14.3 ypc, 4 TDs
OFFENSIVE LINE
OL - Brandon Scherff
OL - Riley Reiff
C - Austin Blythe
OL - Sean Welsh
OL - Tristan Wirfs
Notes: We had to do a little work here to fit everyone in, but it's worth noting that early in his career, Reiff did play guard, so there is justification for him at the position. Scherff and Wirfs were All Americans at tackle and we think are the clear top two at the position. Reiff was also an outstanding tackle during his Iowa career. Center was a tough call that could have gone to Blythe, James Daniels, or perhaps James Ferentz, but Blythe was really good over a long period of time at the position. The other guard position was also a tough call, but we went with Sean Welsh, who was a really versatile player and underrated during his Iowa career.
Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019:
Brandon Scherff (2014) - Outland Trophy Winner
Brandon Scherff (2014) - Consensus first team All-American
Riley Reiff (2011) - First team All-American
Tristan Wirfs (2019) - First team All-American
Brandon Scherff (2013) - Second team All-American
Brandon Scherff (2014) - First team All-Big Ten & offensive lineman of the year
Tristan Wirfs (2019) - First team All-Big Ten & offensive lineman of the year
Brandon Scherff (2013) - First team All-Big Ten
Riley Reiff (2011) - First team All-Big Ten
Jordan Walsh (2015) - First team All-Big Ten
Sean Welsh (2017) - First team All-Big Ten
Riley Reiff (2010) - Second team All-Big Ten
Julian Vandervelde (2010) - Second team All-Big Ten
Adam Gettis (2011) - Second team All-Big Ten
James Ferentz (2012) - Second team All-Big Ten
Brett Van Sloten (2013) - Second team All-Big Ten
Austin Blythe (2014) - Second team All-Big Ten
Austin Blythe (2015) - Second team All-Big Ten
Alaric Jackson (2018) - Second team All-Big Ten
Ross Reynolds (2018) - Second team All-Big Ten
Sean Welsh (2016) - Third team All-Big Ten
James Daniels (2016) - Third team All-Big Ten
Cole Croston (2016) - Third team All-Big Ten
Keegan Render (2018) - Second team All-Big Ten
Alaric Jackson (2019) - Third team All-Big Ten
DEFENSIVE LINE
DE - A.J. Epenesa
DT - Jaleel Johnson
DT - Mike Daniels
DE - Adrian Clayborn
Notes: A lot of really good choices here along the defensive line. At defensive end, Epenesa was the only real lock. His last two years in an Iowa uniform were basically historic with double figure sack and tackle for loss totals. Clayborn only played one year in this decade, but his overall body of work is worthy of recognition, but it could have easily gone to either Anthony Nelson or Drew Ott, who were both outstanding in their Iowa careers.
At defensive tackle, also some really great choices. Mike Daniels had a really strong run early in the decade and his 2011 season propelled him into being an NFL Draft pick. Jaleel Johnson was a really dominant player in his final two years with the Hawkeyes and he was a stalwart in the middle of the Iowa defensive line.
Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019:
Adrian Clayborn (2010) - Consensus first team All-American
A.J. Epenesa (2019) - Second team All-American
Adrian Clayborn (2010) - First team All-Big Ten
Jaleel Johnson (2016) - First team All-Big Ten
A.J. Epenesa (2018) - First team All-Big Ten
A.J. Epenesa (2019) - First team All-Big Ten
Karl Klug (2010) - Second team All-Big Ten
Mike Daniels (2011) - Second team All-Big Ten
Carl Davis (2013) - Second team All-Big Ten
Carl Davis (2014) - Second team All-Big Ten
Louis Trinca-Pasat (2014) - Second team All-Big Ten
Drew Ott (2014) - Second team All-Big Ten
Anthony Nelson (2018) - Second team All-Big Ten
Anthony Nelson (2017) - Third team All-Big Ten
Nate Meier (2015) - Third team All-Big Ten
Stats: Top defensive line performances 2010-2019:
A.J. Epenesa (2019): 49 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 11.5 sacks
A.J. Epenesa (2018): 37 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks
Anthony Nelson (2018): 45 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 9.5 sacks
Mike Daniels (2011): 67 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 9 sacks
Drew Ott (2014): 57 tackles, 12 TFL, 8 sacks
Jaleel Johnson (2016): 55 tackles, 10 TFL, 7.5 sacks
Anthony Nelson (2017): 41 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks
Nate Meier (2015): 76 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 7 sacks
Louis Trinca-Pasat (2014): 69 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 7 sacks
Karl Klug (2010): 57 tackles, 13 TFL, 5.5 sacks
Anthony Nelson (2016): 33 tackles, 8 TFL, 6 sacks
Broderick Binns (2011): 60 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks
Joe Gaglione (2012): 51 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 sacks
Drew Ott (2015): 11 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 5 sacks
Parker Hesse (2017): 43 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 4 sacks
Adrian Clayborn (2010): 52 tackles, 7 TFL, 3.5 sacks
Carl Davis (2014): 36 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks
LINEBACKER
MLB - Josey Jewell
WLB - Anthony Hitchens
OLB - Christian Kirksey
Notes: The choice of Jewell was a no-brainer. His three year run at middle linebacker is among the best in school history and he really led the Hawkeyes back to better days in 2015.
Kirksey and Hitchens were really good players who continued to improve each and every year in an Iowa uniform. It's kind of interesting that this might be the last decade that we are able to select three linebackers with the changes in Iowa's defense.
Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019:
Josey Jewell (2017) - Consensus first team All-American
Josey Jewell (2017) - First team All-Big Ten & linebacker of the year
Jeremiha Hunter (2010) - Second team All-Big Ten
Anthony Hitchens (2013) - Second team All-Big Ten
James Morris (2013) - Second team All-Big Ten
Quinton Alston (2014) - Second team All-Big Ten
Josey Jewell (2015) - Second team All-Big Ten
Josey Jewell (2016) - Second team All-Big Ten
Stats: Top linebacker performances 2010-2019:
Josey Jewell (2017): 132 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 2 INTs
Anthony Hitchens (2012): 124 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1 sack
Josey Jewell (2015): 126 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 INTs
Josey Jewell (2016): 124 tackles, 6 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Cole Fisher (2015): 116 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT
James Morris (2012): 113 tackles, 9 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT
Anthony Hitchens (2013): 112 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT
Christian Kirksey (2011): 110 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT
James Morris (2011): 110 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 INT
James Morris (2013): 108 tackles, 17 TFL, 8 sacks, 4 INTs
Christian Kirksey (2013): 104 tackles, 5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT
Christian Kirksey (2012): 95 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INTs
Quinton Alston (2014): 95 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks
Bo Bower (2016): 91 tackles, 0.5 TFL
Jeremiha Hunter (2010): 90 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 INT
Bo Bower (2017): 90 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack
Kristian Welch (2019): 87 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks
Ben Niemann (2017): 77 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack
DEFENSIVE BACK
DB - Desmond King
DB - Micah Hyde
DB - Josh Jackson
DB - Amani Hooker
Notes: Much like we did along the offensive line, we had to do a little movement with the picks at defensive back. But, Hyde did get some testing out at safety, so that's how we are going to justify it.:)
How good was this group? All four have been selected as the defensive back of the year in the Big Ten.
Desmond King would probably be our choice for the player of the decade for Iowa. He was the face of the program during his run and the player who gave the Iowa defense swagger. Josh Jackson had one of the most unexpected and amazing seasons in Iowa football history. Amani Hooker basically allowed the Hawkeye coaches to re-think the way they play with his move to the "Cash" position in his junior year and Hyde is one of the most versatile and dynamic players in the past ten years.
Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019:
Desmond King (2015) - Jim Thorpe Award winner
Desmond King (2015) - Consensus first team All-American
Josh Jackson (2017) - Consensus first team All-American
Desmond King (2016) - First team All-American
Amani Hooker (2018) - Second team All-American
Micah Hyde (2012) - First team All-Big Ten & defensive back of the year
Desmond King (2015) - First team All-Big Ten & defensive back of the year
Josh Jackson (2017) - First team All-Big Ten & defensive back of the year
Amani Hooker (2018) - First team All-Big Ten & defensive back of the year
Tyler Sash (2010) - First team All-Big Ten
Shaun Prater (2010) - First team All-Big Ten
Shaun Prater (2011) - First team All-Big Ten
B.J. Lowery (2013) - First team All-Big Ten
Brett Greenwood (2010) - Second team All-Big Ten
Geno Stone (2019) - Second team All-Big Ten
Michael Ojemudia (2019) - Second team All-Big Ten
Jordan Lomax (2015) - Third team All-Big Ten
Stats: Top defensive back performances 2010-2019:
Desmond King (2015): 72 tackles, 8 INTs
Josh Jackson (2017): 48 tackles, 8 INTs
Brett Greenwood (2010): 61 tackles, 5 INTs
Jake Gervase (2018): 83 tackles, 4 INTs
Micah Hyde (2010): 82 tackles, 4 INTs
Shaun Prater (2010): 68 tackles, 4 INTs
Amani Hooker (2018): 65 tackles, 4 INTs
John Lowdermilk (2014): 104 tackles, 3 INTs
Brandon Snyder (2016): 85 tackles, 3 INTs
Tanner Miller (2011): 76 tackles, 3 INTs
Micah Hyde (2011): 72 tackles, 3 INTs
Tanner Miller (2013): 70 tackles, 3 INTs
Desmond King (2014): 64 tackles, 3 INTs
B.J. Lowery (2013): 62 tackles, 3 INTs
Desmond King (2016): 58 tackles, 3 INTs
Jake Gervase (2017): 58 tackles, 3 INTs
Michael Ojemudia (2019): 52 tackles, 3 INTs
Michael Ojemudia (2018): 39 tackles, 3 INTs
Tyler Sash (2010): 79 tackles, 2 INTs
SPECIAL TEAMS
K - Keith Duncan
P - Ryan Donahue
LS - Casey Kreiter
H - Colten Rastetter
KR - Ihmir Smith-Marsette
PR - Desmond King
Notes: Iowa has had some really good placekickers in the last decade, but the season that Duncan authored in 2019 is one for the record books. Throw in his freshman year and the kick against Michigan and he gets the nod. Punter hasn't been great, but early in the decade Donahue was very good. Kreiter was an outstanding long snapper and is carving out a great career in the NFL and Rastetter has been part of some great moments as a holder with Iowa using trick plays that worked nearly every time.
In the return game, Smith-Marsette has to handle the kickoffs. He capped off his strong play by returning a kickoff for a touchdown in the Holiday Bowl. King moved to punt returner and he was slippery and effective at the position in his Iowa career.
Post-Season honors on special teams, 2010-2019:
Keith Duncan (2019) - Consensus first team All-American
Keith Duncan (2019) - First team All-Big Ten & kicker of the year
Ihmir Smith-Marsette (2018) - First team All-Big Ten & return specialist of the year
Marshall Koehn (2015) - Second team All-Big Ten kicker
Desmond King (2016) - Second team All-Big Ten return specialist
REFERENCE MATERIAL
Consensus First Team All Americans, 2010-2019
DE Adrian Clayborn, 2010
OL Brandon Scherff, 2014
DB Desmond King, 2015
LB Josey Jewell, 2017
DB Josh Jackson, 2017
K Keith Duncan 2019
First Team All Americans, 2010-2019
DE Adrian Clayborn, 2010
OL Riley Reiff, 2011
OL Brandon Scherff, 2014
DB Desmond King, 2015
DB Desmond King, 2016
DB Josh Jackson, 2017
LB Josey Jewell, 2017
TE T.J. Hockenson, 2018
K Keith Duncan, 2019
OL Tristan Wirfs, 2019
Second Team All Americans, 2010-2019
OL Brandon Scherff, 2013
DB Amani Hooker, 2018
DE A.J. Epenesa, 2019
National Awards, 2010-2019:
OL Brandon Scherff, 2014 - Outland Trophy
DB Desmond King, 2015 - Jim Thorpe Award
Big Ten Positional Player of the Year, 2010-2019
Marvin McNutt, Jr., 2011 (wide receiver)
Micah Hyde, 2012 (defensive back)
Brandon Scherff, 2014 (offensive line)
Desmond King, 2015 (defensive back)
Josey Jewell, 2017 (linebacker)
Josh Jackson, 2017 (defensive back)
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, 2018 (return specialist)
Amani Hooker, 2018 (defensive back)
T.J. Hockenson, 2018 (tight end)
Tristan Wirfs, 2019 (offensive line)
Keith Duncan, 2019 (kicker)
First Team All Big Ten, 2010-2019
2010
Adrian Clayborn, DL
Derrell Johnson-Koulianos, WR
Shaun Prater, DB
Tyler Sash, DB
2011
Marvin McNutt, Jr. , WR
Shaun Prater, DB
Riley Reiff, OL
2012
Micah Hyde, DB
2013
C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE
B.J. Lowery, DB
Brandon Scherff, OL
2014
Brandon Scherff, OL
2015
Desmond King, DB
Jordan Walsh, OL
2016
Jaleel Johnson, DL
Desmond King, DB
2017
Joshua Jackson, DB
Josey Jewell, LB
Sean Welsh, OL
2018
A.J. Epenesa, DE
Noah Fant, TE
T.J. Hockenson, TE
Amani Hooker, DB
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, RS
2019
A.J. Epenesa, DE
Tristan Wirfs, OL
Keith Duncan, K
Second Team All Big Ten, 2010-2019
2010
Brett Greenwood, DB
Jeremiha Hunter, LB
Marvin McNutt, Jr. , WR
Riley Reiff, OL
Allen Reisner, TE
Karl Klug, DT
Julian Vandervelde, OL
2011
Broderick Binns, DL
Marcus Coker, RB
Mike Daniels, DL
Adam Gettis, OL
Micah Hyde, CB
2012
James Ferentz, OL
2013
Carl Davis, DL
Anthony Hitchens, LB
Mike Meyer, PK
James Morris, LB
Brett Van Sloten, OL
2014
Quinton Alston, LB
Austin Blythe, OL
Carl Davis, DL
Drew Ott, DL
Louis Trinca-Pasat, DL
2015
C.J. Beathard, QB
Austin Blythe, OL
Josey Jewell, LB
Marshall Koehn, PK
2016
Josey Jewell, LB
Jaleel Johnson, DL
Desmond King, RS
2017
Sean Welsh, OL
2018
A.J. Epenesa, DE
Noah Fant, TE
T.J. Hockenson, TE
Alaric Jackson, OL
Anthony Nelson, DE
Ross Reynolds, OL
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, RS
2019
Geno Stone, DB
Michael Ojemudia, DB
Third Team All Big Ten, 2010-2019
2015
Jordan Canzeri, RB
Jordan Lomax, DB
Nate Meier, DE
2016
Ron Coluzzi, P
Akrum Wadley, RB
Sean Welsh, OL
James Daniels, OL
Cole Croston, OL
2017
Noah Fant, TE
Anthony Nelson, DL
Akrum Wadley, RB
2018
Anthony Nelson, DE
Keegan Render, OL
Ross Reynolds, OL
2019
Alaric Jackson, OL
NFL First Round Draft Picks
DL Adrian Clayborn, 2011 (20th selection, Tampa Bay)
OL Riley Reiff, 2012 (23rd selection, Detroit)
OL Brandon Scherff, 2014 (5th selection, Washington)
TE T.J. Hockenson, 2019 (8th selection, Detroit)
TE Noah Fant, 2019 (20th selection, Denver)