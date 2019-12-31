The Iowa Hawkeyes have had a number of great players over the past decade. From consensus All-Americans to national award winners to NFL first round draft picks, it is really an impressive. In this breakdown, we name our All-Decade team for the Hawkeyes, looking at the seasons from 2010-2019.

QUARTERBACK QB - C.J. Beathard Notes: This one really comes down to Beathard and Stanley and you could make a case for both. Stanzi gets some consideration, but he only had one year in this decade. The case for Stanley is he led Iowa to three straight bowl wins, dominated the season trophy games other than Wisconsin, and led the Hawkeyes to 27 wins in the last three years. The case for Beathard is leading Iowa to 20 wins over the course of two season, including an undefeated 12 win season in 2015 that included a Big Ten West title and a trip to the Rose Bowl. Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019: C.J. Beathard (2015) - Second team All-Big Ten Stats: Top passing seasons, 2010-2019: James Vandenberg (2011): 232/404 (57.4%) for 3,022 yards, 25 TDs, 7 INTs Ricky Stanzi (2010): 221/345 (64.1%) for 3,004 yards, 25 TDs, 6 INTs Nate Stanley (2019): 237/399 (59.4%) for 2,951 yards, 16 TDs, 7 INTs Nate Stanley (2018): 235/396(59.3%) for 2,852 yards, 26 TDs, 10 INTs C.J. Beathard (2015): 223/362 (61.6%) for 2,809 yards, 17 TDs, 5 INTs Nate Stanley (2017): 196/351 (55.8%) for 2,437 yards, 26 TDs, 6 INTs Jake Rudock (2014): 213/345 (61.7%) for 2,436 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs Jake Rudock (2013): 204/346 (59.0%) for 2,383 yards, 18 TDs, 13 INTs James Vandenberg (2012): 223/389 (57.3%) for 2,249 yards, 7 TDs, 8 INTs C.J. Beathard (2016): 170/301 passing (56.5%) for 1,929 yards, 17 TDs, 10 INTs

Akrum Wadley gets the nod at running back.

RUNNING BACK RB - Akrum Wadley Notes: Iowa had four 1,000 yard rushers in this decade and two of them were by Wadley. He's the most dynamic back that Iowa had in quite a while and impacted the game in so many ways. Wadley was an amazing big play threat during his entire career and might be one of the most underrated players in the Ferentz era. Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019: Marcus Coker (2011) - Second team All-Big Ten Jordan Canzeri (2015) - Third team All-Big Ten Akrum Wadley (2016) - Third team All-Big Ten Akrum Wadley (2017) - Third team All-Big Ten Stats: Top rushing seasons, 2010-2019: Marcus Coker (2011): 281 carries for 1,384 yards, 4.9 ypc, 15 TDs Akrum Wadley(2017): 252 carries for 1,109 yards 4.4 ypc, 10 TDs Akrum Wadley (2016): 168 carries for 1,081 yards, 6.4 ypc, 10 TD LeShun Daniels, Jr. (2016): 213 carries for 1,058 yards, 5.0 ypc, 10 TDs Jordan Canzeri (2015): 183 carries for 984 yards, 5.4 ypc, 12 TDs Mark Weisman (2013): 227 carries for 975 yards, 4.3 ypc, 8 TDs Adam Robinson (2010): 203 carries for 941 yards, 4.6 ypc, 10 TDs Mark Weisman (2012): 159 carries for 815 yards, 5.1 ypc, 8 TDs Mark Weisman (2014): 213 carries for 812 yards, 3.8 ypc, 16 TDs Mekhi Sargent (2018): 159 carries for 745 yards, 4.7 ypc, 9 TDs

Marvin McNutt is the top wide receiver for the Hawkeyes this decade.

WIDE RECEIVERS WR - Marvin McNutt, Jr. WR - Tevaun Smith Notes: The choice of McNutt was an easy one. His 2011 season was the best in Iowa football history as far as receptions, yards, and touchdowns. The more difficult choice was for the second receiver. Kevonte Martin-Manley ended his career with the most receptions in school history and that is a pretty strong case. There's also a good case for the idea that a choice of Ihmir Smith-Marsette will age well given the strong 2019 season and Holiday Bowl MVP performance, but let's go with Smith for his big play ability over his career and his memorable catch in the Big Ten Title game in 2015. Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019: Marvin McNutt, Jr. (2011) - First team All-Big Ten & wide receiver of the year Derrell Johnson-Koulianos (2010) - First team All-Big Ten Marvin McNutt, Jr. (2010) - Second team All-Big Ten Stats: Top receiving seasons, 2010-2019: Marvin McNutt, Jr. (2011): 82 catches for 1,315 yards, 16.0 ypc, 12 TDs Marvin McNutt, Jr. (2010): 53 catches for 861 yards, 16.2 ypc, 8 TDs Derrell Johnson-Koulianos (2010): 46 catches for 745 yards, 16.2 ypc, 10 TDs Ihmir Smith-Marsette (2019): 44 catches for 722 yards, 16.1 ypc, 5 TDs Keenan Davis (2011): 50 catches for 713 yards, 14.3 ypc, 4 TDs Matt VandeBerg (2015): 65 catches for 703 yards, 10.8 ypc, 4 TDs Tevaun Smith (2014): 43 catches for 596 yards, 13.9 ypc, 3 TDs Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (2019): 36 catches for 589 yards, 16.4 ypc, 3 TDs Kevonte Martin-Manley (2012): 52 catches for 571 yards, 11.0 ypc, 2 TDs Keenan Davis (2012): 47 catches for 571 yards, 12.1 ypc, 1 TD Tevaun Smith (2015): 32 catches for 563 yards, 17.6 ypc, 3 TDs Nick Easley (2017): 51 catches for 530 yards, 10.4 ypc, 4 TDs Kevonte Martin-Manley (2014): 52 catches for 517 yards, 9.9 ypc, 2 TDs Riley McCarron (2016): 42 catches for 517 yards, 12.3 ypc, 4 TDs Nick Easley (2018): 52 catches for 494 yards, 9.5 ypc, 5 TDs

T.J. Hockenson lead the tight end group this decade.

TIGHT ENDS TE - Noah Fant TE - T.J. Hockenson Notes: We opted for a pair of tight ends over a fullback because picking just one tight end would be darn near impossible. Honestly, picking just two tight ends is challenging. But, we can't take what George Kittle is doing in the NFL into account since this is just what happened at Iowa. Fant and Hockenson were transcendent performers for the Hawkeyes in their what turned out to be shorter than expected careers. Hockenson won the Mackey Award and Fant was a touchdown catching machine for Iowa. Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019: T.J. Hockenson (2018) - First team All-American T.J. Hockenson (2018) - First team All-Big Ten & tight end of the year Noah Fant (2018) - First team All-Big Ten C.J. Fiedorowicz (2013) - First team All-Big Ten Noah Fant (2017) - Third team All-Big Ten Stats: Top receiving seasons, 2010-2019: T.J. Hockenson (2018): 49 catches for 760 yards, 15.5 ypc, 6 TDs Noah Fant (2018): 39 catches for 519 yards, 13.3 ypc, 7 TDs Noah Fant (2017): 30 catches for 494 yards, 16.5 ypc, 11 TDs Allen Reisner (2010): 42 catches for 460 yards, 11.0 ypc, 2 TDs C.J. Fiedorowicz (2012): 45 catches for 433 yards, 9.6 ypc, 1 TD Henry Krieger-Coble (2015): 35 catches for 405 yards, 11.6 ypc, 1 TD Jake Duzey (2014): 36 catches for 392 yards, 10.9 ypc, 3 TDs George Kittle (2016): 22 catches for 314 yards, 14.3 ypc, 4 TDs

Brandon Scherff leads the offensive line group for our team.

OFFENSIVE LINE OL - Brandon Scherff OL - Riley Reiff C - Austin Blythe OL - Sean Welsh OL - Tristan Wirfs Notes: We had to do a little work here to fit everyone in, but it's worth noting that early in his career, Reiff did play guard, so there is justification for him at the position. Scherff and Wirfs were All Americans at tackle and we think are the clear top two at the position. Reiff was also an outstanding tackle during his Iowa career. Center was a tough call that could have gone to Blythe, James Daniels, or perhaps James Ferentz, but Blythe was really good over a long period of time at the position. The other guard position was also a tough call, but we went with Sean Welsh, who was a really versatile player and underrated during his Iowa career. Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019: Brandon Scherff (2014) - Outland Trophy Winner Brandon Scherff (2014) - Consensus first team All-American Riley Reiff (2011) - First team All-American Tristan Wirfs (2019) - First team All-American Brandon Scherff (2013) - Second team All-American Brandon Scherff (2014) - First team All-Big Ten & offensive lineman of the year Tristan Wirfs (2019) - First team All-Big Ten & offensive lineman of the year Brandon Scherff (2013) - First team All-Big Ten Riley Reiff (2011) - First team All-Big Ten Jordan Walsh (2015) - First team All-Big Ten Sean Welsh (2017) - First team All-Big Ten Riley Reiff (2010) - Second team All-Big Ten Julian Vandervelde (2010) - Second team All-Big Ten Adam Gettis (2011) - Second team All-Big Ten James Ferentz (2012) - Second team All-Big Ten Brett Van Sloten (2013) - Second team All-Big Ten Austin Blythe (2014) - Second team All-Big Ten Austin Blythe (2015) - Second team All-Big Ten Alaric Jackson (2018) - Second team All-Big Ten Ross Reynolds (2018) - Second team All-Big Ten Sean Welsh (2016) - Third team All-Big Ten James Daniels (2016) - Third team All-Big Ten Cole Croston (2016) - Third team All-Big Ten Keegan Render (2018) - Second team All-Big Ten Alaric Jackson (2019) - Third team All-Big Ten

A.J. Epenesa is the top defensive lineman this decade for the Hawkeyes.

DEFENSIVE LINE DE - A.J. Epenesa DT - Jaleel Johnson DT - Mike Daniels DE - Adrian Clayborn Notes: A lot of really good choices here along the defensive line. At defensive end, Epenesa was the only real lock. His last two years in an Iowa uniform were basically historic with double figure sack and tackle for loss totals. Clayborn only played one year in this decade, but his overall body of work is worthy of recognition, but it could have easily gone to either Anthony Nelson or Drew Ott, who were both outstanding in their Iowa careers. At defensive tackle, also some really great choices. Mike Daniels had a really strong run early in the decade and his 2011 season propelled him into being an NFL Draft pick. Jaleel Johnson was a really dominant player in his final two years with the Hawkeyes and he was a stalwart in the middle of the Iowa defensive line. Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019: Adrian Clayborn (2010) - Consensus first team All-American A.J. Epenesa (2019) - Second team All-American Adrian Clayborn (2010) - First team All-Big Ten Jaleel Johnson (2016) - First team All-Big Ten A.J. Epenesa (2018) - First team All-Big Ten A.J. Epenesa (2019) - First team All-Big Ten Karl Klug (2010) - Second team All-Big Ten Mike Daniels (2011) - Second team All-Big Ten Carl Davis (2013) - Second team All-Big Ten Carl Davis (2014) - Second team All-Big Ten Louis Trinca-Pasat (2014) - Second team All-Big Ten Drew Ott (2014) - Second team All-Big Ten Anthony Nelson (2018) - Second team All-Big Ten Anthony Nelson (2017) - Third team All-Big Ten Nate Meier (2015) - Third team All-Big Ten Stats: Top defensive line performances 2010-2019: A.J. Epenesa (2019): 49 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 11.5 sacks A.J. Epenesa (2018): 37 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks Anthony Nelson (2018): 45 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 9.5 sacks Mike Daniels (2011): 67 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 9 sacks Drew Ott (2014): 57 tackles, 12 TFL, 8 sacks Jaleel Johnson (2016): 55 tackles, 10 TFL, 7.5 sacks Anthony Nelson (2017): 41 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks Nate Meier (2015): 76 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 7 sacks Louis Trinca-Pasat (2014): 69 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 7 sacks Karl Klug (2010): 57 tackles, 13 TFL, 5.5 sacks Anthony Nelson (2016): 33 tackles, 8 TFL, 6 sacks Broderick Binns (2011): 60 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks Joe Gaglione (2012): 51 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 sacks Drew Ott (2015): 11 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 5 sacks Parker Hesse (2017): 43 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 4 sacks Adrian Clayborn (2010): 52 tackles, 7 TFL, 3.5 sacks Carl Davis (2014): 36 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks

Josey Jewell was the easy pick for the top linebacker this decade.

LINEBACKER MLB - Josey Jewell WLB - Anthony Hitchens OLB - Christian Kirksey Notes: The choice of Jewell was a no-brainer. His three year run at middle linebacker is among the best in school history and he really led the Hawkeyes back to better days in 2015. Kirksey and Hitchens were really good players who continued to improve each and every year in an Iowa uniform. It's kind of interesting that this might be the last decade that we are able to select three linebackers with the changes in Iowa's defense. Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019: Josey Jewell (2017) - Consensus first team All-American Josey Jewell (2017) - First team All-Big Ten & linebacker of the year Jeremiha Hunter (2010) - Second team All-Big Ten Anthony Hitchens (2013) - Second team All-Big Ten James Morris (2013) - Second team All-Big Ten Quinton Alston (2014) - Second team All-Big Ten Josey Jewell (2015) - Second team All-Big Ten Josey Jewell (2016) - Second team All-Big Ten Stats: Top linebacker performances 2010-2019: Josey Jewell (2017): 132 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 2 INTs Anthony Hitchens (2012): 124 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1 sack Josey Jewell (2015): 126 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 INTs Josey Jewell (2016): 124 tackles, 6 TFL, 1.5 sacks Cole Fisher (2015): 116 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT James Morris (2012): 113 tackles, 9 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT Anthony Hitchens (2013): 112 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT Christian Kirksey (2011): 110 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT James Morris (2011): 110 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 INT James Morris (2013): 108 tackles, 17 TFL, 8 sacks, 4 INTs Christian Kirksey (2013): 104 tackles, 5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT Christian Kirksey (2012): 95 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INTs Quinton Alston (2014): 95 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks Bo Bower (2016): 91 tackles, 0.5 TFL Jeremiha Hunter (2010): 90 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 INT Bo Bower (2017): 90 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack Kristian Welch (2019): 87 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks Ben Niemann (2017): 77 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack

Desmond King is our pick for the top defensvie back for the Hawkeyes this decade.

DEFENSIVE BACK DB - Desmond King DB - Micah Hyde DB - Josh Jackson DB - Amani Hooker Notes: Much like we did along the offensive line, we had to do a little movement with the picks at defensive back. But, Hyde did get some testing out at safety, so that's how we are going to justify it.:) How good was this group? All four have been selected as the defensive back of the year in the Big Ten. Desmond King would probably be our choice for the player of the decade for Iowa. He was the face of the program during his run and the player who gave the Iowa defense swagger. Josh Jackson had one of the most unexpected and amazing seasons in Iowa football history. Amani Hooker basically allowed the Hawkeye coaches to re-think the way they play with his move to the "Cash" position in his junior year and Hyde is one of the most versatile and dynamic players in the past ten years. Post-Season honors at the position, 2010-2019: Desmond King (2015) - Jim Thorpe Award winner Desmond King (2015) - Consensus first team All-American Josh Jackson (2017) - Consensus first team All-American Desmond King (2016) - First team All-American Amani Hooker (2018) - Second team All-American Micah Hyde (2012) - First team All-Big Ten & defensive back of the year Desmond King (2015) - First team All-Big Ten & defensive back of the year Josh Jackson (2017) - First team All-Big Ten & defensive back of the year Amani Hooker (2018) - First team All-Big Ten & defensive back of the year Tyler Sash (2010) - First team All-Big Ten Shaun Prater (2010) - First team All-Big Ten Shaun Prater (2011) - First team All-Big Ten B.J. Lowery (2013) - First team All-Big Ten Brett Greenwood (2010) - Second team All-Big Ten Geno Stone (2019) - Second team All-Big Ten Michael Ojemudia (2019) - Second team All-Big Ten Jordan Lomax (2015) - Third team All-Big Ten Stats: Top defensive back performances 2010-2019: Desmond King (2015): 72 tackles, 8 INTs Josh Jackson (2017): 48 tackles, 8 INTs Brett Greenwood (2010): 61 tackles, 5 INTs Jake Gervase (2018): 83 tackles, 4 INTs Micah Hyde (2010): 82 tackles, 4 INTs Shaun Prater (2010): 68 tackles, 4 INTs Amani Hooker (2018): 65 tackles, 4 INTs John Lowdermilk (2014): 104 tackles, 3 INTs Brandon Snyder (2016): 85 tackles, 3 INTs Tanner Miller (2011): 76 tackles, 3 INTs Micah Hyde (2011): 72 tackles, 3 INTs Tanner Miller (2013): 70 tackles, 3 INTs Desmond King (2014): 64 tackles, 3 INTs B.J. Lowery (2013): 62 tackles, 3 INTs Desmond King (2016): 58 tackles, 3 INTs Jake Gervase (2017): 58 tackles, 3 INTs Michael Ojemudia (2019): 52 tackles, 3 INTs Michael Ojemudia (2018): 39 tackles, 3 INTs Tyler Sash (2010): 79 tackles, 2 INTs

Keith Duncan's historic season puts him over the top at placekicker.

SPECIAL TEAMS K - Keith Duncan P - Ryan Donahue LS - Casey Kreiter H - Colten Rastetter KR - Ihmir Smith-Marsette PR - Desmond King Notes: Iowa has had some really good placekickers in the last decade, but the season that Duncan authored in 2019 is one for the record books. Throw in his freshman year and the kick against Michigan and he gets the nod. Punter hasn't been great, but early in the decade Donahue was very good. Kreiter was an outstanding long snapper and is carving out a great career in the NFL and Rastetter has been part of some great moments as a holder with Iowa using trick plays that worked nearly every time. In the return game, Smith-Marsette has to handle the kickoffs. He capped off his strong play by returning a kickoff for a touchdown in the Holiday Bowl. King moved to punt returner and he was slippery and effective at the position in his Iowa career. Post-Season honors on special teams, 2010-2019: Keith Duncan (2019) - Consensus first team All-American Keith Duncan (2019) - First team All-Big Ten & kicker of the year Ihmir Smith-Marsette (2018) - First team All-Big Ten & return specialist of the year Marshall Koehn (2015) - Second team All-Big Ten kicker Desmond King (2016) - Second team All-Big Ten return specialist



REFERENCE MATERIAL Consensus First Team All Americans, 2010-2019 DE Adrian Clayborn, 2010 OL Brandon Scherff, 2014 DB Desmond King, 2015 LB Josey Jewell, 2017 DB Josh Jackson, 2017 K Keith Duncan 2019

First Team All Americans, 2010-2019 DE Adrian Clayborn, 2010 OL Riley Reiff, 2011 OL Brandon Scherff, 2014 DB Desmond King, 2015 DB Desmond King, 2016 DB Josh Jackson, 2017 LB Josey Jewell, 2017 TE T.J. Hockenson, 2018 K Keith Duncan, 2019 OL Tristan Wirfs, 2019

Second Team All Americans, 2010-2019 OL Brandon Scherff, 2013 DB Amani Hooker, 2018 DE A.J. Epenesa, 2019

National Awards, 2010-2019: OL Brandon Scherff, 2014 - Outland Trophy DB Desmond King, 2015 - Jim Thorpe Award

Big Ten Positional Player of the Year, 2010-2019 Marvin McNutt, Jr., 2011 (wide receiver) Micah Hyde, 2012 (defensive back) Brandon Scherff, 2014 (offensive line) Desmond King, 2015 (defensive back) Josey Jewell, 2017 (linebacker) Josh Jackson, 2017 (defensive back) Ihmir Smith-Marsette, 2018 (return specialist) Amani Hooker, 2018 (defensive back) T.J. Hockenson, 2018 (tight end) Tristan Wirfs, 2019 (offensive line) Keith Duncan, 2019 (kicker)

First Team All Big Ten, 2010-2019 2010 Adrian Clayborn, DL Derrell Johnson-Koulianos, WR Shaun Prater, DB Tyler Sash, DB 2011 Marvin McNutt, Jr. , WR Shaun Prater, DB Riley Reiff, OL 2012 Micah Hyde, DB 2013 C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE B.J. Lowery, DB Brandon Scherff, OL 2014 Brandon Scherff, OL 2015 Desmond King, DB Jordan Walsh, OL 2016 Jaleel Johnson, DL Desmond King, DB 2017 Joshua Jackson, DB Josey Jewell, LB Sean Welsh, OL 2018 A.J. Epenesa, DE Noah Fant, TE T.J. Hockenson, TE Amani Hooker, DB Ihmir Smith-Marsette, RS 2019 A.J. Epenesa, DE Tristan Wirfs, OL Keith Duncan, K

Second Team All Big Ten, 2010-2019 2010 Brett Greenwood, DB Jeremiha Hunter, LB Marvin McNutt, Jr. , WR Riley Reiff, OL Allen Reisner, TE Karl Klug, DT Julian Vandervelde, OL 2011 Broderick Binns, DL Marcus Coker, RB Mike Daniels, DL Adam Gettis, OL Micah Hyde, CB 2012 James Ferentz, OL 2013 Carl Davis, DL Anthony Hitchens, LB Mike Meyer, PK James Morris, LB Brett Van Sloten, OL 2014 Quinton Alston, LB Austin Blythe, OL Carl Davis, DL Drew Ott, DL Louis Trinca-Pasat, DL 2015 C.J. Beathard, QB Austin Blythe, OL Josey Jewell, LB Marshall Koehn, PK 2016 Josey Jewell, LB Jaleel Johnson, DL Desmond King, RS 2017 Sean Welsh, OL 2018 A.J. Epenesa, DE Noah Fant, TE T.J. Hockenson, TE Alaric Jackson, OL Anthony Nelson, DE Ross Reynolds, OL Ihmir Smith-Marsette, RS 2019 Geno Stone, DB Michael Ojemudia, DB

Third Team All Big Ten, 2010-2019 2015 Jordan Canzeri, RB Jordan Lomax, DB Nate Meier, DE 2016 Ron Coluzzi, P Akrum Wadley, RB Sean Welsh, OL James Daniels, OL Cole Croston, OL 2017 Noah Fant, TE Anthony Nelson, DL Akrum Wadley, RB 2018 Anthony Nelson, DE Keegan Render, OL Ross Reynolds, OL 2019 Alaric Jackson, OL