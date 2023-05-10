Schedule details for Iowa men's and women's basketball in 2023-24 continue to trickle out and Wednesday we learned a bit more about the non-conference portion of those schedules. Iowa announced a double-header for men's and women's basketball in Des Moines to take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Iowa men will be facing Florida A&M, while the Iowa women will take on Cleveland State. Both games will be hosted in Wells Fargo Arena. Start times are not yet set, but tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, May 24 at 10 AM CT at hyveetix.com. It's a particularly notable game for the Iowa women, who have never played a game in Wells Fargo Arena before. The Iowa men were regular visitors to Wells Fargo Arena when the Big Four Classic was a going concern, but that event was last played in 2018. Caitlin Clark, a West Des Moines native, is especially excited to be playing a game in front of her hometown fans.



