Iowa Running Backs Talk New Offense, Improvements For 2024
As much as things have changed for Iowa, especially on offense, the running back position looks like a rare oasis of stability heading into the 2024 season.
The Hawkeyes are set to return their top nine returning rushers from last season, including all six running backs that got carries during the 2023 season. The program's expectation is that those familiar faces can elevate their play -- and the offense overall -- this fall.
Kaleb Johnson, Iowa's leading rusher two years ago, spoke with the media on Tuesday, as did Kamari Moulton and TJ Washington, who played as true freshman last season and look to challenge for bigger roles in the offense in 2024. They talked about the new offense, being coached by new offensive coordinator Tim Lester, what they've focused on improving since last year, and much more.
For Johnson, his biggest change entering next fall centers around running with more physicality. "Last year, I wasn't using my physical abilities that I should have been using. This year is going to be different, because I'm understanding that and I'm being more physical and practicing hard every day," he explained.
What does running more physically look like?
"Running more violently, punishing guys on the other side of the field, more than just running outside and trying to beat them outside," Johnson said. "It's more important to punish them than to run outside because that's what makes them not want to hit you again and that's when you can break off a run."
Johnson noted that the adjustment to his running style came after he adjusted his mentality.
"Last year it was me getting to the outside, always outrunning someone because in high school I was so used to [doing] that. [Now] I'm accepting that I'm not faster than everyone, so just use my physical abilities to put it on the field and punish them."
All three running backs were excited about the changes that Lester has brought to the offensive system.
"The new offense that we're running, there's a lot of new things we're doing. I'm looking forward to seeing how it really goes," said Johnson. "It's gonna give me a lot of opportunities to get the ball, with [shotgun] runs, power runs, me coming from the slot and coming from the backfield."
Moulton agreed. "Everybody is happy to learn new stuff, see new things, and have new plays," he said.
Moulton also explained how the role of the running back was changing in the new offensive schemes. "[Coach Lester] has different ways that we're running the ball," he said. "I like it more. It gives us more options. There's lot more things we can do with the run game."
Moulton also confirmed that Iowa had been using some run-pass options (RPOs) and read options on offense during the spring. "We have some RPOs, some read options. [Lester] has some plays [ready]," he noted.
One added benefit to the changes on offense? Confusing the defense a bit more.
"We're definitely leveling the playing field; the defense doesn't know exactly what we're doing anymore," Moulton said. "We have an equal playing field."
All three running backs also talked about areas of personal improvement ahead of next fall. Moulton and Washington both discussed how the speed of the game had slowed down for them in their second year at Iowa. "I feel like the game slowed down a little bit for me, seeing more things, and being in the system a little bit," Moulton said.
"My confidence went way up. Last year I was learning and I still didn't know the speed of the game," Washington added. "Now I feel like the speed of the game has slowed down a lot. I can get around and move at the tempo I like to move at."
Facing the Iowa defense every day in practice was a motivating factor as well. "Playing with our defense you see so much, just going against them, you really start learning what you have to do," Moulton said.
The stability of the running back room marks it as something of an outlier in the current transfer portal era of college football. Where many backs with starting experience can —and do — test the waters for a less crowded depth chart to show off their skills, the "Big Three" of the Hawkeye backfield all cited their closeness with one another as a key factor in the decision to stay together.
"[It's] very competitive, but we also help each other a lot," Johnson said. "We just love everyone in the room, we're really connected."
"You gotta come here with an open mind, just trying to find a way to get better," Moulton said. "I like to see what they're doing, model myself after what they're doing, and add a little of myself too. It's a close knit room. We all know what we gotta do."
Johnson and Moulton also listed the influence of running backs coach Ladell Betts as a key factor as well.
"We all love Coach Betts. He teaches us different things, and he was in the [NFL] for 10 years, so just learning from him [is big]," Johnson explained.
"He keeps it straightforward. He knows we can all run the rock. It's about attention to detail and doing everything right and trying to be as perfect as you can be. He's done everything we want to do, he's been to the league. He's a great role model for us, what to see and what to do," Moulton said.
The running backs also discussed Tim Lester's first spring as offensive coordinator and the process of learning a new offense.
"He's been doing a great job. He knows that we're still learning. He knows that it takes time," Moulton said. "He tries to coach us up as much as possible. He also wants to understand that even though we're still learning [concepts], that we should try to perfect [them} at the same time."
"It's been good to learn from Coach Lester," said Washington. "It's a lot [of information] going in, it's like NFL-caliber. I just listen to whatever he says and take notes like a sponge, take in whatever I can."
"He's been very good and has a friendly personality. He's someone you want to get to know and be around," Washington added.
Finally, Washington also discussed his busy spring and changing role in the offense as he splits time at both running back and wide receiver. He cited Kaleb Brown, another high school running back turned college receiver, as a helpful resource to lean on this spring.
"Me and KB, we're always together," said Washington. "He gives me some advice, I give him some advice, we go back and forth and get better together."
Washington has primarily been learning the slot receiver position, but is open to playing anywhere. "I mainly play slot, but I'm down for whatever they put me at. I'm gonna give all I got, no matter what," he said.
"I feel like I can be more versatile no matter what i do. When they give me the opportunity, I'm gonna do it. I played a little bit of receiver in high school, I played a little quarterback, a little running back. Wherever I can fit in, I'm gonna give it all I got," he added.
That versatility extends to playing on special teams as well. "I'm doing whatever I can to help the team. If they want me to return a ball or run down as a gunner, I'm down to do whatever it takes to get the job done," he explained.
Washington praised new wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr in helping him navigate a new position this spring. "Coach Budmayr especially helps me take it one step at a time and don't look at it too far into the future," he said.
"I make sure I just take it one step at a time. You can't look too far when you're switching positions. You gotta take it one stage at at a time."