On Thursday, the Swarm Collective, a non-profit entity set up to take advantage of local name-image-likeness (NIL) opportunities for Iowa athletes, announced that it was expanding its operations to all Hawkeye athletes. Previously, the Swarm Collective had been reserved for football players and men's and women's basketball players. According to the University of Iowa, individuals who make a one-time gift of $1,000 or more, or commit to monthly gifts of $100 or more, will be able to direct their NIL support to any of the Hawkeye athletic programs. “NIL is a wonderful tool that provides student-athletes with opportunities to build and enhance their personal brand while also serving local charities and nonprofits." said Swarm CEO Brad Heinrichs. "We are thrilled to be able to expand this opportunity to athletes in all 22 Hawkeye sports programs at Iowa and continue to contribute to their success on and off the field of play."

