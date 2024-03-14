On paper, Iowa's 2024 recruiting class is one of the best in program history. The Hawks landed four recruits ranked in ESPN's Top 100, including post Ava Heiden (#40), point guard Aaliyah Guyton (#58), guard/forward Teagan Mallegni (#64), and guard Taylor Stremlow (#91).

Thus far, Iowa's 2025 recruiting class looks even better. Iowa got its first addition to the class back in August 2023 when Journey Houston announced her commitment. Houston was ranked in ESPN's Top 20 for the Class of 2025 at the time, but has been moved back slightly to #36 in the most recent update.

Houston was joined Tuesday by Addie Deal, the top recruit in California who is ranked #12 overall by ESPN. That's elite talent that already rivals 2024, and even one more big name probably puts the class of 2025 ahead of its predecessor (again, on paper).