On paper, Iowa's 2024 recruiting class is one of the best in program history. The Hawks landed four recruits ranked in ESPN's Top 100, including post Ava Heiden (#40), point guard Aaliyah Guyton (#58), guard/forward Teagan Mallegni (#64), and guard Taylor Stremlow (#91).
Thus far, Iowa's 2025 recruiting class looks even better. Iowa got its first addition to the class back in August 2023 when Journey Houston announced her commitment. Houston was ranked in ESPN's Top 20 for the Class of 2025 at the time, but has been moved back slightly to #36 in the most recent update.
Well, good news for Iowa fans: the Class of 2026 could easily top both of those prior classes. Iowa is receiving significant interest from several recruits ranked in the Top 25 in the class with significant ties to the program or the state.
A Top 10 wing from Kansas City that switched to Iowa's best AAU program? This class has it. A guard from a Des Moines suburb that has been considered a top player in her class for years? Check. And the daughter of an Iowa football legend looking to make her own legacy? Yep. This class has that too.
Here are Iowa's top targets in the Class of 2026:
