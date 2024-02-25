IOWA CITY -- Iowa has a clear offensive pecking order. Caitlin Clark is the best scorer in women's college basketball history. She has led Iowa in scoring in all but one game this season. After Clark, Kate Martin and Hannah Stuelke are Iowa's clear #2 and #3 scoring options. Either could be Iowa's second-leading scorer in a given game. When options 1-3 of the offense average 60 points per game, it's easy to forget about options four and five. That's a mistake. Iowa's fourth and fifth scoring options are key to Iowa's offensive success. Against Illinois on Sunday, they showed just how vital they can be in Iowa's 101-85 victory over the Illini.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj45LTEtMS4uLiB3ZSYjMzk7ZCBsaWtlIHRvIHJlcG9ydCBhIHRoZWZ0 LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RhdmlzbW9sbHkxND9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZGF2aXNtb2xseTE0PC9hPiB4IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaWFYdnJ4dUJ2cSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2lhWHZyeHVCdnE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBXb21lbiYjMzk7 cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChASW93YVdCQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzYxODM4NTAzOTc1OTE1NjM3P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI1LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

Junk Defense

Last year in Iowa's game at Maryland in late February the Terrapins utilized a "junk" defense against Iowa known as a box-and-one. The box-and-one defense has four defenders play in a two-two zone, then has the fifth defender guard the other team's best scorer one-on-one. Against Iowa that meant Clark, and it spelled disaster for Iowa at Maryland. The Terps contained Clark in the game and won 96-68. The Hawkeyes looked like they were in trouble just before March. They weren't. Other teams tried the box-and-one against Iowa, but guard Gabbie Marshall got hot at the right time. In a rematch against Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament, Marshall went 7-of-13 from three and her 21 points helped Iowa to an 89-84 victory. Maryland's junk defense keyed on Clark, but that left space open on the wing and Marshall took advantage. Teams tried the box-and-one off and on for the rest of that season, but it was never effective while Marshall was shooting so well. "It's hard to play box-and-one. It's hard to play zone when we shoot like that," Clark said of Iowa's offense when multiple players are hitting their threes. "It's hard for the other team. Who are you going to take away? Who are you going to sell out on?" The box-and-one has returned this year. Nebraska utilized it in the fourth quarter of its upset victory over Iowa two weeks ago. Iowa was better against the box-and-one against Michigan in a win 10 days ago, but struggled with the defense again in the loss at Indiana a few days ago.

Feb 25, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Gabbie Marshall (24) talks with head coach Lisa Bluder against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the fourth quarter at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

The Statistical Problem

Against Nebraska, Marshall shot 0-of-5 from three. Against Indiana, she was just 1-of-2 from deep. Iowa's offensive issues weren't just on Marshall, either. Iowa's options at the two and three positions — Marshall, Molly Davis, Kylie Feuerbach, and Taylor McCabe -- combined for the following stat lines against Nebraska and Indiana: at Nebraska: 50 minutes, 2 points (1-of-7 shooting), 1 assist, 2 rebounds

at Indiana: 67 minutes, 6 points (2-of-8 shooting), 3 assists, 5 rebounds Each of those players have had big moments in their careers. Marshall was a star in March last year. Davis had 18 points and 17 points in two games broadcast nationally on Fox against Indiana and Maryland. Feuerbach was a starter as a freshman for Iowa State and had eight points in Iowa's big early season victory over Virginia Tech. McCabe scored 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from three against Florida Gulf Coast. The issue has been consistency. "The one thing coaches cringe about is inconsistency," head coach Lisa Bluder said after the game. "Be consistently good, consistently bad. Be something." Coming into Sunday's game against Illinois, Marshall had scored seven points or more in just six of the 26 games she has played this season. Davis has been a little more productive, scoring seven or more in ten of 27 games. Feuerbach and McCabe see limited minutes off the bench, but have rarely been able to step up in games where Marshall and Davis aren't hitting.

Feb 25, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Kylie Feuerbach (4) react during the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

The Spacing Problem

In a player-to-player (or man-to-man, if you prefer) defense, each defender has at least some help defense responsibility. In a typical zone, defenders guard an area and frequently have to rotate depending on where the ball is. In both cases, Caitlin Clark has just enough room to work with to find openings to catch, cut, or shoot. In the box-and-one the single "player" defender doesn't play help-side defense. Their sole task is keeping the ball out of their player's hands. The box-and-one also gives teams double-team opportunities. if Clark dribbles into one of the zone areas, that defender works with the player defender to double Clark. In those scenarios someone—often a three-point shooter—is open. If Clark finds that open player and they knock down a few open three-pointers, opponents usually abandon the box-and-one. Clark's passing is too good to stay in that defense if Iowa's shooters are hitting shots. If the shooters aren't hitting, then opponents can stay in that defense and Iowa will usually struggle to score. Shooting issues on the wings also hurt Iowa when teams play traditional defenses. If a player knows their defensive assignment is struggling to shoot, they can play further off that player. That puts them in a better position to double Stuelke in the post or cut off the driving or cutting lanes for Clark and Martin. Hitting shots from three-point range is the answer. "When we can consistently knock down outside shots, it just opens up the paint for me and Hannah, but really just anybody that wants to drive in there. Cut in there," Clark said. Marshall, Davis, Feuerbach, McCabe, etc. hitting from behind the arc is vital for Iowa's offense. It gives Iowa's top three options the space they need to work.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBzZWUgeW91LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0t5bGllRmV1ZXJiYWNoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLeWxpZUZl dWVyYmFjaDwvYT4g8J+YpDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vR0Q0 b2xBaWVrSyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dENG9sQWlla0s8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgSW93YSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChASW93YVdCQikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JCL3N0YXR1cy8x NzYxODE4MDIzNDYyMTUwNDQzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1 YXJ5IDI1LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Peak Offense Against Illinois