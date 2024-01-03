Jermari Harris Will Return to the Iowa Defense in 2024
Two-year starter at cornerback, Jermari Harris announced on Wednesday he will return to the Iowa defense in 2024, his senior season. His decision was shared via the @HawkeyeFootball Twitter account:
Harris' message on deciding to return to Iowa was concise: "There's more to give. See you next fall."
Going into the Citrus Bowl, Harris wasn't sure what his future plans were, and he wanted to focus on the task at hand.
"As of right now, I'm just focused on trying to get our 11th win," he said during the week. "I want to make sure I do whatever I can to help our team get the W. I want to tackle this challenge in front of me."
Harris finished the Citrus Bowl with three tackles.
Harris returned to the defensive backfield in Iowa City after missing all of last season due to injury. In his two years as a starter, he has amassed 78 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 17 pass breakups and four interceptions.
"He brings experience," Kirk Ferentz said prior to Harris's return to the field in September. "Two years ago he was all of a sudden in there, and he stepped up and did a really good job. Talk about the human side of things, just to watch the growth we've seen with him over his career, it's been unbelievable."
"Two years ago, he developed into not only a good player, but a really strong leader on our team. He's taken a lot of ownership. Talk about mentoring young guys, he's been active helping younger guys try to get better."
Teammate sixth-year senior Nico Ragaini -- who had to matchup with Harris on a regular basis throughout their respective careers in Iowa City -- pointed to the value of his leadership on the team as well.
"I think his best quality isn't even on the field -- it's his leadership quality," he said. "He's a great guy. I know he took Deshaun Lee under his wing [during the offseason].
"He's played some real minutes as a defensive back in the Big Ten for, shit, five years now. So, he brings a lot of experience. It's big for our defense."
Harris isn't the only returning player bringing back leadership qualities to the 2024 Hawkeyes -- team captains Jay Higgins and Luke Lachey have also announced their intentions to return next season. Harris' decision to return means that Iowa will return at least one of two starting cornerbacks from the 2023 defense; fellow starting CB Cooper DeJean is still deciding on his future plans.