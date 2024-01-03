Two-year starter at cornerback, Jermari Harris announced on Wednesday he will return to the Iowa defense in 2024, his senior season. His decision was shared via the @HawkeyeFootball Twitter account:

Harris' message on deciding to return to Iowa was concise: "There's more to give. See you next fall."

Going into the Citrus Bowl, Harris wasn't sure what his future plans were, and he wanted to focus on the task at hand. "As of right now, I'm just focused on trying to get our 11th win," he said during the week. "I want to make sure I do whatever I can to help our team get the W. I want to tackle this challenge in front of me." Harris finished the Citrus Bowl with three tackles.

Harris returned to the defensive backfield in Iowa City after missing all of last season due to injury. In his two years as a starter, he has amassed 78 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 17 pass breakups and four interceptions. "He brings experience," Kirk Ferentz said prior to Harris's return to the field in September. "Two years ago he was all of a sudden in there, and he stepped up and did a really good job. Talk about the human side of things, just to watch the growth we've seen with him over his career, it's been unbelievable." "Two years ago, he developed into not only a good player, but a really strong leader on our team. He's taken a lot of ownership. Talk about mentoring young guys, he's been active helping younger guys try to get better."

