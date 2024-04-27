Following this weekend's NFL Draft, former Iowa defensive end Joe Evans has signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, per a report from Scott Dochterman of The Athletic.

Evans played in 56 games over five years with the Hawkeyes, starting in all 27 appearances over his last two years in black and gold. He put together 135 tackles his five years at Iowa, including 35 tackles for loss and 28 sacks. In his final year in Iowa City, he put together 46 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and four pass breakups. A former walk-on, Evans shared a message of gratitude for his journey and the potential to earn a spot on an NFL roster at Iowa's Pro Day in March. "This is everything that I've dreamed of," he said. "When I was a little kid, my dream was to be an Iowa Hawkeye, and I'm a guy that sets goals for himself. I think in middle school I set that goal. Once I reach goals, I just keep pushing them forward, and my next goal is to play in the NFL." "This is a dream. I'm really excited to have this opportunity."

Advertisement

Though he found his niche at Iowa on the defensive line, Evans received looks at a variety of positions in the lead-up to the NFL Draft -- defensive end, outside linebacker, and fullback. "I honestly don't care where you put me," Evans said at Iowa's Pro Day in March. "You could put me at long snapper -- I really don't care. I just want to play football." At Iowa's Pro Day event, Evans did run some routes on air for NFL scouts. I did a couple swings, some angle routes, a little pat-and-go and some seem routes," Evans said. "It was nice. It was like I was playing backyard football again. My whole six years here I think I touched a ball once, and that was when I was at Ohio State when I scored." Some of his teammates worked with him on running routes leading up to his workout. "I was like, 'How do you think I did?' and they said 'Dude, it looks like you've been playing fullback your whole life,'" Evans said. "That was good to hear, because I had no idea. I was just out there, but it was fun." In the end, whether it's his native position of defensive end, in the backfield on offense, or on special teams, Evans will be happy as long as he gets his shot. "I'm just looking for an opportunity to get on the field and showcase my skills," he said. "I just love having that chip on my shoulder. Hopefully I can get a foot in the door and just go from there." According to Dochterman's report, the Ravens intend to use Evans at outside linebacker.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgdG8gZXZlcnlvbmUgdGhhdCBzdXBwb3J0ZWQgbWUu IEnigJltIGxvb2tpbmcgZm9yd2FyZCB0byB0aGUgbmV4dCBjaGFwdGVyLiBH byBIYXdrcyEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2RIRFZVOXFMNkoiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kSERWVTlxTDZKPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvZSBF dmFucyAoQGpvZV9ldmFuczcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vam9lX2V2YW5zNy9zdGF0dXMvMTc4MzI4NjY1MzI3ODIxMjQwMj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==