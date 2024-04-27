Joe Evans Signs Free Agent Deal with Baltimore Ravens
Following this weekend's NFL Draft, former Iowa defensive end Joe Evans has signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, per a report from Scott Dochterman of The Athletic.
Evans played in 56 games over five years with the Hawkeyes, starting in all 27 appearances over his last two years in black and gold. He put together 135 tackles his five years at Iowa, including 35 tackles for loss and 28 sacks. In his final year in Iowa City, he put together 46 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and four pass breakups.
A former walk-on, Evans shared a message of gratitude for his journey and the potential to earn a spot on an NFL roster at Iowa's Pro Day in March.
"This is everything that I've dreamed of," he said. "When I was a little kid, my dream was to be an Iowa Hawkeye, and I'm a guy that sets goals for himself. I think in middle school I set that goal. Once I reach goals, I just keep pushing them forward, and my next goal is to play in the NFL."
"This is a dream. I'm really excited to have this opportunity."
Though he found his niche at Iowa on the defensive line, Evans received looks at a variety of positions in the lead-up to the NFL Draft -- defensive end, outside linebacker, and fullback.
"I honestly don't care where you put me," Evans said at Iowa's Pro Day in March. "You could put me at long snapper -- I really don't care. I just want to play football."
At Iowa's Pro Day event, Evans did run some routes on air for NFL scouts.
I did a couple swings, some angle routes, a little pat-and-go and some seem routes," Evans said. "It was nice. It was like I was playing backyard football again. My whole six years here I think I touched a ball once, and that was when I was at Ohio State when I scored."
Some of his teammates worked with him on running routes leading up to his workout.
"I was like, 'How do you think I did?' and they said 'Dude, it looks like you've been playing fullback your whole life,'" Evans said. "That was good to hear, because I had no idea. I was just out there, but it was fun."
In the end, whether it's his native position of defensive end, in the backfield on offense, or on special teams, Evans will be happy as long as he gets his shot.
"I'm just looking for an opportunity to get on the field and showcase my skills," he said. "I just love having that chip on my shoulder. Hopefully I can get a foot in the door and just go from there."
According to Dochterman's report, the Ravens intend to use Evans at outside linebacker.
Whether he stays at outside linebacker or moves to another position, the Ravens are getting a leader on and off the field, according to Iowa defensive coordinator, Phil Parker.
"Joe was a great leader," Parker said. "Joe was very vocal, and during his five, six years, he left some of those qualities here with our guys."