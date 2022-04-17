Joe Otting excited about Iowa offer

After a spring practice visit to Iowa City on Saturday, offensive lineman Joe Otting has a new scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Topeka, KS native, it was welcome news from the Iowa coaching staff.

"It’s exciting and a blessing to receive it," Otting told HawkeyeReport.com. "I'm very pumped about it. My family and I were very impressed with what we saw during our visit."

This weekend marked Otting's second visit with the Hawkeyes after attending last year's game against Minnesota, which Iowa won 27-22 at Kinnick Stadium in November.

What stood out about this visit?

"I’d say everything," said Otting. "Practice brought great energy and was very competitive. Then, just being around the people and the players within the program was impressive no doubt."

A three-star prospect, Otting now holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Baylor, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and New Mexico. Up next will likely be scheduling his official visits for June.

"I have not scheduled any official visits yet," Otting said. "I’ll probably let track season wind down before I schedule any."