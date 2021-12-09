Kael Kolarik walking on at Iowa
Indianola defensive back Kael Kolarik has made his college decision. The 6-foot-0, 205-pound Kolarik announced today that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff, choosing the Hawkeyes over a scholarship offer from South Dakota.
"It was a hard decision," said Kolarik. "But ultimately after talking with family and trusting in myself I knew what was right for my future."
"I love the culture and development at Iowa and I'm very excited to get to Iowa City," Kolarik said.
As a senior, Kolarik has 50 tackles, 4.5 TFL, and three interceptions on defense and 154 carries for 814 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on the ground plus 20 catches for 205 yards and one touchdown receiving.
See highlights from Kolarik's senior year at Indianola in the video below.
Iowa's walk-ons in the Class of 2022:
Kael Kolarik - 6-foot-0, 205-pound DB from Indianola, IA
Carter Erickson - 6-foot-1, 190-pound DB from Indianola, IA
Dominic Wiseman - 6-foot-1, 257-pound DT from Davenport, IA
Graham Friedrichsen - 6-foot-2, 185-pound WR from Urbandale, IA
Luke Gaffney - 6-foot-3, 245-pound DE from Marion, IA
Will Hubert - 6-foot-4, 232-pound DE from Papillion, NE
Drew Stevens - 6-foot-1, 173-pound K from North Augusta, SC