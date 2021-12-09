Kael Kolarik walking on at Iowa

Indianola defensive back Kael Kolarik has made his college decision. The 6-foot-0, 205-pound Kolarik announced today that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff, choosing the Hawkeyes over a scholarship offer from South Dakota.

"It was a hard decision," said Kolarik. "But ultimately after talking with family and trusting in myself I knew what was right for my future."

"I love the culture and development at Iowa and I'm very excited to get to Iowa City," Kolarik said.