It's assumed Brown will miss the Hawkeyes' first game of the season. Iowa kicks off the year against Illinois State on August 31 in Kinnick Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kirk Ferentz confirmed to the media on Wednesday afternoon that Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown will face a one-game suspension due to an OWI arrest in late June .

Ferentz said Brown is focusing on what he can control in the meantime.

"He's been good," Ferentz said. "All that matters is how he responds, and how he defines it. It's like a team losing a game -- you can't go back and change yesterday, so what are you going to do about it going forward? So far so good.

He's shared a simple message with him.

"My message to him has been simply that what happens, happened. It's unfortunate. Right now, it's about worrying about August. We'll take it from there. It's over, unless there's a reason to bring it back up, and I don't anticipate that."