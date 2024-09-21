Kaleb Johnson Talks 200-yard Game, Credits OL

in other news
Pickin' On The New Big Ten: Week 4
Pickin' on the Big Ten returns for Week 4 to tackle the New Big Ten.
Full 2024-25 Schedule for Iowa Men's Basketball Released
Looking at the 2024-25 schedule for Iowa men's basketball.
WBB Releases Full 2024-2025 Schedule
Iowa unveiled its full schedule for 2024-2025 on Thursday afternoon, featuring 11 Sunday games.
2025 Four-Star PF Bynum Talks Official: "I'm a Perfect Fit"
The No. 101 player in 2025, A'mare Bynum discuss what stood out from his official visit to Iowa.
Games on Our Radar, Week 4
In the Battle for the Boot, Iowa City High and Iowa City West will have their hosts of D1 football talent on the field.
Kaleb Johnson speaks to the media after rushing for 206 yards and three touchdowns in Iowa's win over Minnesota.
