Luke Lachey Set to For Big Final Season
INDIANAPOLIS -- Senior tight end Luke Lachey announced in late December that he planned to return to Iowa for his final year of eligibility in 2024.
Heading into fall camp after a broken ankle left him out of the last 11 games of Iowa's last season, he's fully healthy and ready to go.
"I'm excited to get back out there with all my teammates," Lachey said on Wednesday at Big Ten Media Days. "That's a big testament to all the trainers and everyone else who helped me get back to where I needed to be."
If anything, his time on the sidelines only affirmed his love for the game.
"I feel like that was the time that I really realized how much I love it," he said. "It was tough for me, but you learn a lot about yourself. You try to find other things to do to keep your mind busy. I feel like it brings out a lot of your character as well -- you just try to be there for your teammates when they get to go out and play."
"At the end of the day, it's a violent game," Lachey added. "Anything can happen on any play. It's the old cliche: You've got to play every game like it's your last."
Lachey says he was also able to participate in offseason activities over the last several months, and in June, he began to fully feel like himself again.
"This summer has been amazing," he said. "Right now I feel great. Just a couple weeks into last month it just really turned a corner. I just can't wait to get back out there. Hopefully it just keeps getting better."
The team has taken full advantage of the time off as well.
"It's been good," he said. "This spring and summer was really good for us. It's been a lot fun getting to learn a new offense, some new verbiage and I feel like it's made me a better football player. I have better knowledge."
Of course, learning that new offense has come with the guidance of new offensive coordinator Tim Lester, who ensured to the media in his debut presser that he "loves to use tight ends."
According to Lachey, that was the truth.
"I see it being the same, if not more [use of the tight end], if not more," he said. "I really like the motion in it. Switching up the looks on defenses will be cool, and maybe there will be an opportunity to get open in space and stuff like that."
Overall, he believes in what Lester has put together so far in Iowa City.
"I think we can do whatever Coach Lester needs us to do," he said. "I'm confident in our abilities, my teammates and Coach Lester. He's going to put us in position to succeed. I'm confident in what we're going to be able to put out there and show everyone. There's a long time -- in our minds -- before our first game, so we'll be able to get it going."
In essentially nine quarters of action last season, Lachey posted ten catches for 131 yards, and he'll be expected to lead the way for the rest of the tight end group this year, but he believes in the remainder of the tight end group, too. Namely, TE2: Addison Ostrenga.
"Addison did such a great job when he stepped in last year," Lachey said. "I'm super proud of him. He's grown a lot since last year, and I feel like he's gotten a lot more confident in his capabilities. He's a really good player, and I'm super excited to see what he can do this season."
"Addison is very similar to Luke. He's just a great young guy," Ferentz said of Lachey's backup. "Luke really took ownership of him when he was hurt. Luke did a great job of helping him out. Those two guys are a really great 1-2 team, if you will."
With Lachey and former Hawkeye tight end Erick All sidelined due to injury, Ostrenga received significantly more playing time that expected last season. That leaves the question, who is TE3 going into this year?
"I think it's hard to tell," Lachey said. "Someone could step up. Zach Ortwerth and Gavin Hoffman have been doing a great job, and Johnny Pascuzzi got a lot of playing time last year as well. One of them will fill that role and do a great job."
"They've all shown flashes. It'll be a good competition, and I feel like we have one of the deepest room at Iowa.
However it shakes out, Lachey is a believer in not only his position room, but the team as a whole. For the Hawkeyes, the Columbus, Ohio native sees the College Football Playoff as being a real possibility this season.
"We have a lot of guys coming back. I'm excited," Lachey said. "We've got to have confidence in ourselves, and a lot of guys who are ready to go prove themselves."