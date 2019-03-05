Illinois defensive end Sean McLaughlin is pretty familiar with the University of Iowa with his older brother, Jake, on the Hawkeye baseball team. But this weekend, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound McLaughlin got an even more in-depth look as he made his first recruiting visit with the Iowa football program. McLaughlin, who picked up a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes in February, gives us the latest in this update.

Q: Could you please take us through the junior day? What all did you get to see and do? What was the biggest highlight?

McLaughlin: I was there two days. Saturday was for the basketball game and if the football games are as crazy as basketball I am going to love Iowa.

During the junior day on Sunday, they took us through the facilities at Iowa and everything was the top of the line. It really shows how much the coaches care about each player. We took pictures with the uniforms, which was cool, but not the most important thing.

The information I got during the defensive line meeting was the most important because most of the time what we are doing at Lincoln-Way East is the same type of stuff that they’re doing at Iowa, which only benefits me. The biggest highlight for me was probably the strength and conditioning portion of it because everything that he cares about are some of things that I personally need to fix.

Q: Sitting down with the coaches, who did you talk with and what were those conversations like?

McLaughlin: I met with Coach Ferentz and my family and I believe he genuinely cares about his players, so it was awesome to meet with him. I talked to Coach Bell and it seems like he is one of the best in the country because he is blunt and straight to the point, which is a coach that I’d love to play for. His energy was off the charts and that’s something I look for in a coach.

Q: Leaving Iowa City today, what’s the overall feeling on the Hawkeyes right now?

McLaughlin: It’s a beautiful campus and I can’t wait to be back.

Q: You have had quite a week with 4-5 new offers in the past few days. What’s the whole process been like for you?

McLaughlin: I’m blessed and honored with all the offers I’ve received, especially the Northwestern offer because my grandfather played for them when he was in college so it’s a big deal to get that offer because it means so much to my family and myself.

But also, at the deepest level, it is truly humbling because I have put so much into football and sports that it means the world to me and especially those who can’t be blessed with the talent I have. I fight for those kids who can’t play. But overall, Syracuse, Northwestern, Minnesota, and Illinois are all so important, they mean the world.

Q: What’s next for you? Are there more visits coming up on the schedule?

McLaughlin: I am planning on going to Northwestern this Thursday for a spring practice and then I am going to Minnesota in April or late March, just not set in stone yet. Those are the ones that I have for sure, but Purdue and some others I’m still figuring out.

A three-star prospect, McLaughlin currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Northwestern, Illinois, Minnesota, Syracuse, Harvard, Yale, Eastern Michigan, Miami-OH, Toledo, Illinois State, and South Dakota.

See highlights from McLaughlin's junior year at Lincoln-Way East in the video below.

