Ojemudia picked by the Broncos in the NFL Draft
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia was selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the NFL Draft with the No. 77 overall selection on Friday night.
A two-star recruit coming out of Michigan in 2015, Ojemudia started 22 games during his career at Iowa, finishing with a total of 125 tackles and six interceptions.
As a senior in 2019, Ojemudia was named second team All-Big Ten after recording 52 tackles, three interceptions, and nine pass deflections from his cornerback position.