Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia was selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the NFL Draft with the No. 77 overall selection on Friday night.

A two-star recruit coming out of Michigan in 2015, Ojemudia started 22 games during his career at Iowa, finishing with a total of 125 tackles and six interceptions.

As a senior in 2019, Ojemudia was named second team All-Big Ten after recording 52 tackles, three interceptions, and nine pass deflections from his cornerback position.