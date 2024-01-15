#3 Iowa wrestling won its second dual meet this weekend, picking up a 22-9 victory over #10 Minnesota in the Hawkeyes' Big Ten home opener at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday night. As they did against Nebraska on Friday night, Iowa won seven of 10 matches in the dual meet, including four of the final five weights. The victory was clinched -- again -- by a Zach Glazier win at 197 lbs. Glazier has now locked up four dual meet victories for Iowa this season -- we might have to start calling him The Closer if this keeps up. Arguably the biggest ovation of the night came in the match after Glazier, though, as much-hyped recruit (and local prep star) Ben Kueter made his Iowa wrestling debut at 285, earning a 5-3 win in his first match at CHA. Iowa improved to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten competition. Minnesota fell to 5-1 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten with the loss. The victory was also Iowa's 10th consecutive win over their northern border rivals. Despite the Hawkeyes wrestling in the friendly confines of Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time in over a month, this was overall a pretty flat performance by Iowa. Several Iowa wrestlers were battling to hang on to wins at the ends of their matches and one (#2 Jared Franek at 157) lost his match after conceding a late takedown. There was a lack of crispness in the attacks and a low overall energy level in too many of the matches. There may have been a fatigue component as well -- Iowa looked like a team wrestling its second dual meet of the weekend, while Minnesota was wrestling its only dual meet of the weekend. Of course, the goal is to peak in March, not January, so sluggish performances now are something to keep an eye on, but not yet something to panic about.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGFydGluZyBvZmYgdGhlIG1hdGNoIHdpdGggYSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tzX1dyZXN0bGluZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF3a3NfV3Jlc3RsaW5nPC9hPiBXISDwn5KqPGJyPjxi cj5Oby4gNSBhdCAxMjUgRHJha2UgQXlhbGEgZGVmZWF0cyBOby4gMTggUGF0 cmljayBNY0tlZS4g8J+SpSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUWI2Z3B3 RHdlWiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1FiNmdwd0R3ZVo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgQmlnIFRlbiBXcmVzdGxpbmcgKEBCMUdXcmVzdGxpbmcpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjFHV3Jlc3RsaW5nL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQ3 MDY5MzU0ODcxNTA1MDk1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkg MTYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

#5 Drake Ayala got Iowa started with a win at 125 lbs, taking the victory over #18 Patrick McKee in one of the matches of the night. After losing his first four matches to McKee, Ayala has now won two in a row over his Gopher nemesis. Ayala gave up a takedown in the first period and was ridden hard in the second period, but got a key escape and a takedown late in the period to go up 5-3 after two periods. He added another takedown off a single-leg attack to ice the victory and win 8-5. True freshman Kale Petersen made his dual meet debut for the Hawkeyes at 133 lbs, but dropped a 6-3 decision to #29 Tyler Wells. Petersen rode Wells for the entire second period, but wasn't able to turn that advantage into any real points -- he wasn't able to tilt Wells for any near fall points. Wells used takedowns in the first and third period to earn the win. #1 Real Woods improved to 11-0 on the season with a 4-2 win at 141 lbs. Woods got an early takedown on #19 Vance VomBaur, but wasn't able to get any near fall points -- or even keep VomBaur on the mat for the entire period. VomBaur also got an escape in the third period and stymied Woods' attacks from neutral pretty effectively. Woods seemed frustrated that he wasn't able to get to his offense in the match.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SZWFsIFdvb2RzIHNlY3VyZXMgYW5vdGhlciBSYW5rZWQgV2luIGZv ciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tzX1dyZXN0bGlu Zz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF3a3NfV3Jlc3RsaW5nPC9hPiEg 8J+SpTxicj48YnI+Tm8uIDEgYXQgMTQxIGdldHMgdGhlIHdpbiBhZ2FpbnN0 IE5vLiAxOSBWYW5jZSBWb21CYXVyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v a1JhNVhpcllBZyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tSYTVYaXJZQWc8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBXcmVzdGxpbmcgKEBCMUdXcmVzdGxpbmcpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjFHV3Jlc3RsaW5nL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzQ3MDc1MzM0MTUzODUwOTE0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkph bnVhcnkgMTYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

#12 Caleb Rathjen added another win for Iowa with a 7-3 win at 149 lbs. He kept #13 Drew Roberts at bay for the entire match, and scored takedowns in the first and third periods to secure the win. The biggest surprise of the dual meet came at 157, where #2 Jared Franek was upset by #11 Michael Blockhus. On Friday night, Franek used a late takedown to earn a 5-4 win over #3 Peyton Robb. On Monday night, the roles were reversed, with Blockhus notching a late takedown in the third period to beat Franek 5-4. Franek used a strong double leg attack to put the first points on the board, but he wasn't able to add much to his lead after that -- and he couldn't keep Blockhus off his legs late, which proved costly. The result was surprising -- but also not that surprising. Franek has wrestled a lot of close matches this season, often decided by a a single takedown or escape point. When your margin of error is that thin, you're probably going to wind up on the wrong side of win-loss decision at some point.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGxhdGUgdGFrZWRvd24gdG8gcHVsbCBvZmYgdGhlIHVwc2V0ISDw n5izPGJyPjxicj5Oby4gMTEgYXQgMTU3IE1pY2hhZWwgQmxvY2todXMgc2Vj dXJlcyBhIEIxRyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvcGhl cldyZXN0bGluZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR29waGVyV3Jlc3Rs aW5nPC9hPiB3aW4gYWdhaW5zdCBOby4gMiBKYXJlZCBGcmFuZWsuIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zVlNLQXZoV1F4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v M1ZTS0F2aFdReDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIFdyZXN0bGluZyAo QEIxR1dyZXN0bGluZykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C MUdXcmVzdGxpbmcvc3RhdHVzLzE3NDcwODAxMzkwNDc4NDIxNjk/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

After intermission, #7 Michael Caliendo restored Iowa's winning momentum with a 5-1 decision over #30 Blaine Brenner. After defeating Brenner via 19-4 technical fall at Soldier Salute two weeks ago, it was a little disappointing that Caliendo wasn't able to score more points in this match, but Brenner's hand-fighting also kept Caliendo from getting close enough to finish many shots. All of Caliendo's points came in the second period, as he scored off an escape, a penalty point from an eye-poke (the results of which looked pretty nasty), and a takedown. Brenner got an escape in the third, but never came too close to threatening to score on Caliendo.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Qb2tlZCBleWU/IFRoYXTigJlzIG5vdCBhIHByb2JsZW0gZm9yIE1p Y2hhZWwgQ2FsaWVuZG8uIPCfmIU8YnI+PGJyPk5vLiA3IGF0IDE2NSBwaWNr cyB1cCB0aGUgVyBhZ2FpbnN0IE5vLiAzMCBCbGFpbmUgQnJlbm5lci4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2pSbU1TZ1BWYWEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9qUm1NU2dQVmFhPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gV3Jlc3RsaW5n IChAQjFHV3Jlc3RsaW5nKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0IxR1dyZXN0bGluZy9zdGF0dXMvMTc0NzA4NTk4MDY2NDgzMjAxOD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

One of the biggest ovations of the night came at the conclusion of the 174 lb match, which saw Patrick Kennedy earn a 12-2 major decision victory over Sam Skillings. It was the only bonus point win of the evening for either team and Iowa fans were thrilled to finally see an offensive explosion from a wrestler in black and gold. Kennedy kept up the attack on Skillings throughout the match and methodically racked up takedowns to earn a very solid major decision win. Minnesota's final win came at 184, where #10 Isaiah Salazar took a comfortable 7-0 decision over Aiden Riggins. Salazar was better than Riggins in all positions, but didn't show much urgency to try and get bonus points for the Gophers. #16 Zach Glazier got another victory at 197 lbs, picking up a 4-2 win over #24 Garrett Joles that secured the dual meet victory for Iowa. As noted, that's became a very familiar role for Glazier this season and he continues to do an impressive job of locking up those victories when the opportunities present themselves. In this match, Glazier got a solid takedown in the first period and used strong defense to keep Joles at bay for the rest of the match.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZW4gS3VldGVyIGNhcHMgb2ZmIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tzX1dyZXN0bGluZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ASGF3a3NfV3Jlc3RsaW5nPC9hPiBkdWIgd2l0aCBoaXMgZmlyc3Qg d2luIGFzIGEgSGF3a2V5ZSEg8J+ZjCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v NUJjY1hJdTFRUSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVCY2NYSXUxUVE8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBXcmVzdGxpbmcgKEBCMUdXcmVzdGxpbmcpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjFHV3Jlc3RsaW5nL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzQ3MDk5MjkzOTA1NzM2MDYwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkph bnVhcnkgMTYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Even though the dual outcome was decided, 285 produced probably the biggest ovation of the night, with Iowa fans erupting for Ben Kueter's Iowa debut. Kueter used a strong attack to pick up a takedown in the first period, and then added a reversal in the third period to extend his lead. But nerves or an adrenaline dump also left Kueter looking a bit shaky at times in the match, especially late. In fact, #29 Bennett Tabor's final attack was able to get in deep on Kueter and he came close to scoring what would have been the winning takedown during a scramble in the final seconds of the match. Kueter held him and pulled out the 5-3 win in his Iowa debut. It was far from the emphatic win that Kueter would have wanted in his first match in black and gold, but now he has that first career win in the bag, which should remove some of the pressure from his next appearance on the mat. His conditioning should improve when and if he sees more mat time as well.

#3 Iowa 22, #10 Minnesota 9 125: #5 Drake Ayala (I) DEC (8-5) #18 Patrick McKee (M)

133: #29 Tyler Wells (M) DEC (6-3) Kale Petersen (I)

141: #1 Real Woods (I) DEC (2-2) #19 Vance VomBaur (M)

149: #12 Caleb Rathjen (I) DEC (7-3) #13 Drew Roberts (M)

157: #11 Michael Blockhus (M) DEC (5-4) #2 Jared Franek (I)

165: #7 Michael Caliendo (I) DEC (5-1) #30 Blaine Brenner (M)

174: Patrick Kennedy (I) MAJ DEC (12-2) Sam Skillings (M)

184: #10 Isaiah Salazar (M) DEC (7-0) Aiden Riggins (I)

197: #16 Zach Glazier (I) DEC (4-2) #24 Garrett Joles (M)

285: Ben Kueter (I) DEC (5-3) #29 Bennett Tabor (M)