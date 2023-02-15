On December 4th, Iowa defeated Wisconsin 102-71 in Madison. That result wasn’t an anomaly. At 3-11 in conference, Wisconsin is one of the worst teams in the Big Ten. Iowa, meanwhile, is one of the best teams in the country. In games like this, the result really isn’t in dispute. But the game itself is still important for coaches because the bench players generally get an extended run. That time will help the coaches evaluate which players can still help Iowa this year and which players will be important pieces on next year’s team. The hope is that everyone stays healthy, the starters look crisp, and one or two of the bench players make an impression.

Recap

The game started poorly for Iowa on both ends, and Wisconsin held a 12-5 advantage early. Iowa finally showed up midway through the first quarter, and the Hawks immediately went on a big run. Iowa closed the quarter on a 21-4 run, and led 26-16 after one. In the last few minutes, Iowa did a much better job of forcing Wisconsin into jumpers and contesting those jumpers. The Hawkeye offense also got any shot it wanted.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gcm9tLiBUaGUuIExvZ28uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ2FpdGxpbkNsYXJrMjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENh aXRsaW5DbGFyazIyPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v WDdYWGpJdE8wRCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1g3WFhqSXRPMEQ8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChASW93YVdC QikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JCL3N0YXR1 cy8xNjI2MDIxNDE1NTM4NTI0MTYyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZl YnJ1YXJ5IDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Iowa’s momentum carried over to the second quarter, and the Hawks slowly built their lead throughout the quarter. A Sydney Affolter three with just under a minute to go pushed the Iowa lead to 20, and Iowa ended the half with a 48-28 lead. Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano’s combined stat line at the half was: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 11-15 shooting from the floor.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIG1lYW4uLiBjJiMzOTttb24g8J+krzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FpdGxpbkNsYXJrMjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENhaXRsaW5DbGFyazIyPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTWNrZW5uYVdhcm5vY2s/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QE1jS2VubmFXYXJub2NrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUDdi VFlNaWpLWiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1A3YlRZTWlqS1o8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgSW93YSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChASW93YVdCQikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JCL3N0YXR1cy8x NjI2MDIzMzc0MTMxNzAzODA4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1 YXJ5IDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Iowa’s offense kept on rolling in the third quarter, but Wisconsin hit enough shots to keep the game respectable. All told, Iowa led 73-48 after three. Iowa’s starters pushed the lead above 30 early in the fourth quarter, and Iowa put in its bench to close out the game. Iowa ultimately won 91-61.

Box Score

Clark led Iowa with 24 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds. She shot 9-12 from the floor. Czinano scored 19 points on 8-11 shooting and also grabbed 6 rebounds. McKenna Warnock was the final Hawkeye in double-figures with 16 points on 7-11 shooting. Iowa shot 64% as a team. A box score for the game is here.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCH8J2QhPCdkJHwnZCs8J2QrfCdkKjwnZCr8J2QsiDwn5OaPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYWl0bGluQ2xhcmsyMj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FpdGxpbkNsYXJrMjI8L2E+IGlzIHRoZSBm aXJzdCBCaWcgVGVuIHdvbWVu4oCZcyBiYXNrZXRiYWxsIHBsYXllciB0byBy YW5rIGluIHRoZSB0b3AtMTAgaW4gYm90aCBjYXJlZXIgc2NvcmluZyBhbmQg YXNzaXN0cy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j SGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95bXd4ZUVZWVBq Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veW13eGVFWVlQajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJ b3dhIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJb3dhV0JCKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FXQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE2MjYwMzI4 ODk1NzI4NTk5MDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTYs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Thoughts

It was good to see Affolter hit a couple jumpers in the first half. Shooting has been her biggest struggle thus far at Iowa. If she can consistently hit jumpers, her driving and rebounding ability will make her a nice offensive weapon on the wing. Hannah Stuelke attempted a jumper and went 3-3 from the free throw line. Shooting will also play a huge role in her development. She’s already great at getting easy layups in transition and very good at scoring around the basket. But if she can’t prove to teams that her shot is a threat, they will start playing way off of her on defense. Or they will start fouling her anytime she gets the ball in good position. If Stuelke can start hitting jumpers and making her free throws, she will turn into a dynamic scorer to complement her incredible athleticism. Taylor McCabe continues to be a lethal shooter from three late in blowouts. If she can improve the other areas of her game this off-season, she should be another great shooting option for Clark and company next year.

Next Up