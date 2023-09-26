Not only were there some great performances from Hawkeye sports this week but there were a few significant pieces of news that will make a huge difference for some of Iowa's Olympic sports teams moving forward. First, Iowa announced the construction of a massive new gymnastics and spirit squad facility. Both teams have historically practiced in the Fieldhouse. The addition of a dedicated, modern space for them to train will no doubt pay dividends in their performances in the future. Perhaps even bigger news came last week when the Iowa Swarm announced they would expand their NIL work to include all Hawkeye sports. It's a major expansion of the Iowa NIL collective and paves the way for athletes across the university to take advantage of the NCAA's new NIL rules. You can read all about the announcement here. Hawkeye sports have long been among the top performers across the NCAA landscape in several sports and it's wonderful to see those athletes start to reap the rewards. The strong performances continued last week with #1 Iowa field hockey picking up another ranked win, while the other Olympic sports held their own to start conference play. Let's take a look.



Olympic Spotlight: Field Hockey

Iowa field hockey opened conference play with a 2-0 win over #14 Michigan (5-4), continuing their perfect season and improving their record to 9-0 overall. The two teams battled to a scoreless stalemate after a half, but the Hawkeyes broke through early in the 3rd quarter when Miranda Jackson scored an unassisted goal in the 33rd minute off of a Michigan turnover deep in their own half.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZi9MfCdmYIg8J2ZnPCdmaTwnZmW8J2ZoSBmb3IgZnJlc2htYW4g TWlyYW5kYSBKYWNrc29uISDwn5iBPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by90YUdtd3dKNGpKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGFHbXd3SjRqSjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEZpZWxkIEhvY2tleSAoQGlvd2FmaWVsZGhvY2tl eSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pb3dhZmllbGRob2Nr ZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDUzNTU5MjQ5NjQwMTI0ODA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Alex Wesneski found the back of the net midway through the 4th quarter with a slick move around the goalkeeper to give Iowa an insurance goal and the defense held strong to see out the victory.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCS8J2QrfCdkKLwnZCc8J2QpCDwnZCi8J2QrSwg8J2QgPCdkKXw nZCe8J2QsSDwn6Sp8J+roTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2VzbmVza2lfYWxleD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ad2VzbmVza2lf YWxleDwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Z4a04wdWdV WloiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92eGtOMHVnVVpaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IElvd2EgRmllbGQgSG9ja2V5IChAaW93YWZpZWxkaG9ja2V5KSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lvd2FmaWVsZGhvY2tleS9zdGF0dXMv MTcwNTM2NDkxMTgwOTc2OTg4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgMjIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

It was another defensive spectacle from the top-ranked Hawkeyes, who allowed just three shots on goal even though the Wolverines took nine corners in the match. It was the Hawkeyes' sixth shutout of the season and their fourth win over a ranked opponent. While it was jarring to see Dionne van Aalsum held scoreless, if only because she has been on such a tear so far this season, seeing the Hawks win a lower-scoring, slower-paced game is a great sign that this is a complete roster. The Hawks were out-shot, a rare occurrence, and gave up nine corners and still found a way to keep Michigan off the board and come up with two goals of their own. Michigan's record is a bit misleading in terms of the quality of their team, as all four losses have come against ranked opponents (including a loss to then-#1 North Carolina), but make no mistake, this was a big win for the Hawkeyes. The Hawks and Wolverines have had some fierce battles over the past few years and neither team was going to let the other run away with the game. These are the kinds of wins teams need to have to make a run in the postseason. Iowa remains ranked #1 in the country as well.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGlsbCDwn5Sb8J+UnTxicj48YnI+VGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiByZW1haW4gTm8u IDEgaW4gdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZIQ0E/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5GSENBPC9hPiBQb2xs4p2VIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GcjdTVFE1RmFUIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v RnI3U1RRNUZhVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEZpZWxkIEhvY2tleSAo QGlvd2FmaWVsZGhvY2tleSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9pb3dhZmllbGRob2NrZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDY2NzgwNjU5MDcwODk3OTc/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

So far, the Hawks have passed every test with flying colors. They remain They'll look to continue their perfect start to the season against Ohio State (9-2) this Friday (4:00, BTN+).

SOCCER

Iowa soccer (6-1-3) played two hard-fought matches last week, falling 1-0 to Wisconsin (6-2-3) and battling to a scoreless draw against Minnesota (4-3-3). Against Wisconsin, the Hawks were pushed back into their own end for much of the first half. The Badgers pelted the Hawkeyes with crosses and one eventually found the back of the net in the 24th minute. The Hawks generated three shots on goal in the second half as they pushed forward, but could not find an equalizer. Goalkeeper Macy Enneking saved four shots in the match and Millie Greer notched two shots on goal. Sunday's match was frenetic for a goalless draw, with both teams putting up double-digit shots. Iowa peppered the Gophers with ten shots, three on goal, and Minnesota put up twelve of their own, five of which were on goal. Both goalkeepers came up big when it mattered and Enneking earned her 16th career clean sheet, third all-time at Iowa. Defense has been this team's strength over the past few seasons and that trend has continued into Big Ten play. So many of the conference's teams are close in talent and many of these conference matchups come down to a moment of brilliance or a costly mistake. The Hawks have been right there so far this season and showed a spark on the offensive side during non-conference play, so the goals ought to arrive at some point, maybe as soon as this weekend when they travel to take on Purdue (3-7-1) on Thursday (5:00, BTN).

Volleyball

Hawkeye volleyball took on a pair of ranked opponents last week in #12 Minnesota (5-5) and #21 Ohio State (4-7), falling to both in close matches. The Hawks began conference play on Thursday against the Gophers and fought to force a fifth set before ultimately falling short, three sets to two. Iowa lost the first set but used a big serving run from Michelle Urquhart to carry them to a set two win. Minnesota again took the lead with a big set three win, but the Hawkeyes responded for a second time, taking an 18-14 lead and riding the momentum to a huge 26-24 4th set win. The Gophers pulled away in the final set, but it was an encouraging performance for the Hawkeyes to push a top team as hard as they did. It was only a season or two ago that it was encouraging if the Hawks could pick a single set off a ranked opponent throughout the season. Now, the Hawks are battling with a Top 15 team.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDvwnZmK8J2Zo/CdmZog8J2ZpPCdmZsg8J2ZqfCdmZ3wnZma IPCdmZfwnZma8J2ZqPCdmakg8J2ZqPCdmZrwnZmn8J2Zq/CdmZrwnZmn8J2Z qCDwnZme8J2ZoyDwnZmp8J2ZnfCdmZog8J2YvfCdmZ7wnZmcIPCdmY/wnZma 8J2Zoy4mcXVvdDsg8J+Yjzxicj48YnI+VGhlIE1pY2tleSBBY2UuIOKEou+4 jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXll cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdXYzeEp1SnlzUCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3V2M3hKdUp5c1A8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBWb2xs ZXliYWxsIChASW93YVZvbGxleWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSW93YVZvbGxleWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDUwMDU1MDM5NTEx MjY2NTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The momentum carried into Sunday, even if the scoreboard showed a straight-set loss to the Buckeyes. Iowa stuck with the Buckeyes in sets one and two, falling 25-22 and 26-24, but had late leads in both sets. Caitlin Buettner was again a force at the net and Delaney McSweeney added eleven kills from the middle. Ohio State eventually pulled away in the third set but it was another encouraging performance for the group.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TT0xPIFdBTEwgcHV0IHVwIGJ5IEFEICEhISDwn6SpPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbm5hamRhdmlzOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AYW5uYWpkYXZpczg8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9wUGIwQjFmT0RGIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcFBiMEIxZk9E RjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFZvbGxleWJhbGwgKEBJb3dhVm9sbGV5 YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhVm9sbGV5 YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwNjAyNDY0MDM4MjkzMTI3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

These Hawkeyes are still a bit short on talent compared to the elite teams in the Big Ten, which are also some of the best teams in the country, but they showed last week that they can be a dangerous team in this ultra-competitive conference. There's been definite growth from last year, with these Hawkeyes managing to avoid huge deficits and do a better job of holding on to leads once they build them. It will take a strong effort to turn set wins into match wins, but there is clear positive momentum for the group as they head into next week's matches. The Hawks will travel for a pair of road games next week, taking on Indiana (11-4) on the 29th (6:00, BTN+) and Illinois (6-6) on the 30th (6:00, BTN+).

GOLF