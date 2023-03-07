The calendar turning to March is usually a nice light at the end of the tunnel for spring sports. They can finally start looking forward to practices that don't involve hats and gloves, and the prospect of home games doesn't have to be met with trepidation at potential frostbite and jammed fingers. In baseball, though, the Hawkeyes may be reluctant to leave winter behind given how well they've been playing. However cold it's been, the Iowa bats and arms have been hot enough to keep everyone warm. If the first weekend of March is anything to go by, these Hawks look made for all seasons, as they notched another perfect week and improved their season record to 9-1. Let's dive in.

Olympic Spotlight: Iowa Baseball

The Hawkeyes started the week against in-state rivals Loras. "Rivals" may feel like a bit of a strong word for a game between a Big Ten school and a D-III school with only a few thousand students, but Loras served Iowa a painful early season loss last year and the Hawks were out for revenge. Iowa wasted no time getting on the board against the Duhawks, with Keaton Anthony and Brennen Dorighi smashing back-to-back home runs to give Iowa an early 3-0 lead. Iowa sent a revolving door of pitchers to the mound, nine in total, but that group held Loras in check all day, limiting them to just five hits and two runs. The Hawkeye bats added another run in the 2nd and several insurance runs in the 7th and 8th to win going away, 9-2. After avenging last season's loss, the Hawkeyes traveled to Mobile for the South Alabama Invitational. There, Iowa went 3-0 with a trio of convincing victories. Game 1 was complete domination by the Hawkeyes against Southern University, with a pair of 8-run innings pacing a 20-8 victory. Iowa was actually down 3-2 after two innings but the bats came alive in the third to pull away and then the Hawks piled it on in the 8th. Chase Moseley went 2-3 with a grand slam, Sam Hojnar was 3-5 with a grand slam of his own, and Dorighi was 2-4 with 4 RBIs as well. On the mound, Ty Langenberg went five innings to earn his first win of the year. Game 2 was another convincing win, 6-2 over South Alabama. Iowa found itself down early once again — 2-1 after three — but its bats came alive in the 4th inning for three runs, and the team never looked back. Michael Seegers came up with the big hit in the inning, a two-run triple with two outs to give Iowa the lead. Dorighi came up with a two-RBI single in the 7th to provide some insurance, and Jared Simpson's four innings of one-hit relief effectively put the game away. The final game of the weekend was once again all Hawks, as they dominated Pepperdine to the tune of a 10-1 win, clinching the tournament title. Pepperdine scored first with a run in the bottom of the 1st, but Iowa struck back in the third to take the lead, added a run in the 5th, then pulled away with a five-run 8th. Brody Brecht put together a strong start, striking out six in four innings. He was relieved by Zach Voelker, who allowed only one hit over the final five innings. Seegers and Hojnar both went yard, but the entire offense was humming as the Hawks put together 13 hits on the day. Iowa kicked this week off with a home win over Coe College, 8-2. Keaton Anthony drove in a pair of runs on an RBI double to break the game open in the bottom of the 4th. Cade Obermueller pitched three innings in his first career start, striking out six and allowing only one run. The entire pitching staff was strong on the day, allowing just two runs on two hits on the day.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icGwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4y77iP4oOjIPCdkJHwnZCB8J2QiCDwnZCD8J2QjvCdkJTwnZCB8J2Q i/CdkIQ8YnI+PGJyPkI0IHwgSW93YSA0LCBDb2UgMTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2VhdG9uYW50aG9ueTA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBrZWF0b25hbnRob255MDU8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9iM2xCajVwbDBIIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYjNsQmo1 cGwwSDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVUlCYXNlYmFs bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VSUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjMzMjQ1MDAwMTgzMTg5NTA0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk1hcmNoIDcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The competition wasn't quite as ferocious this weekend, but the Hawks took care of business and looked a notch above their opponents all tournament. Iowa's pitching continues to be a strength for this team, and the bats are really feeding off of each other. The team stayed patient after falling behind early, and in all four games, it put together big innings to either take the lead or pull away. Dorighi continues to be an incredible addition via the transfer portal and veterans like Anthony, Seegers, and Hojnar are providing consistent production. I've said it a few times already, but this lineup feels long and that can wear on an opposing pitching staff as the games go on. There's no break when you're facing these Hawks, and they've shown the ability to pounce when opposing pitchers slip up. I keep saying that it's a bit early to make sweeping statements with a sport like baseball, but the Hawkeyes have put together consistently strong performances throughout this early part of the year. The Hawks are now 10-1 and are ranked #23 nationally. Nothing about this start feels fluky -- these Hawks have something cooking. Conference play is still a few weeks away, but Iowa will continue their non-conference travels next week with a trip to Lubbock for a three-game series with Texas Tech.

Hawkeye Whiparound

Iowa gymnastics celebrated Senior Day last weekend with a 195.275-194.200 win over Iowa State. JerQuavia Henderson was the star of the night, winning event titles on floor, bar, and all-around after taking part in Senior Day ceremonies. Henderson has been a star for the Hawkeyes Karina Munoz's 9.825 earned her a share of the title on vault and she tied for first with Henderson on bars with a 9.850. Alison Zhulke earned a share of the title of beam, scoring 9.875. The Hawks also set an attendance record at the meet, drawing 3,715 fans. It's been a strong season for the GymHawks, who have put up some all-time great team scores and found ways to win when they weren't at their best. These seniors have been a huge part of the team's success and it was great to see the fans come out and support them on Senior Day.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BdXRvZ3JhcGggdGhlIEZsb29yLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FiYWJ5MDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHFiYWJ5 MDM8L2E+IOKcje+4jzxicj48YnI+Oe+4j+KDoy4577iP4oOjMu+4j+KDozXv uI/ig6MgZm9yIHRoZSBTZW5pb3IhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9u emhDak5TRE9uIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbnpoQ2pOU0RPbjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEd5bW5hc3RpY3MgKEBJb3dhR3ltbmFzdGljcykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhR3ltbmFzdGljcy9zdGF0 dXMvMTYzMjE3ODgyOTczNjQyMzQyNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N YXJjaCA1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbGxpc29uWnVo bGtlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBbGxpc29uWnVobGtlPC9hPiBt YXRjaGVzIGEg8J2ZjvCdmYDwnZi88J2ZjvCdmYrwnZmJICZhbXA7IPCdmL7w nZi88J2ZjfCdmYDwnZmA8J2ZjSDwnZmD8J2ZhPCdmYLwnZmDIDkuODc1IE9O IEJlYW0hPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hh d2tleWVTdGF0ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0hhd2tleWVTdGF0ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2lVZFBU UTBnVWMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pVWRQVFEwZ1VjPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IElvd2EgR3ltbmFzdGljcyAoQElvd2FHeW1uYXN0aWNzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FHeW1uYXN0aWNzL3N0YXR1cy8x NjMyMTY2Mjk0MDMxMzIzMTQyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNo IDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==