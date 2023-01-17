There's something incredibly pleasing in the simplicity of track and field events. No complicated rules, no referees, it's just "race you to that tree" taken to its maximum. Sport distilled down to its purest form. Most Iowa fans know the pedigree of the football and basketball teams and the field hockey team has made a name for itself with its consistent performance on the national stage, but the Hawkeye track and field team has quietly been as good, if not better, than any of those programs. Iowa has won the last two men's indoor conference championships, and both the men's and women's teams have made noise on the national level. The all-time Iowa record books have been seemingly rewritten entirely within the past five years. It's a high bar to live up to, but last weekend's Hawkeye Invitational has me bullish on the potential for this year's group.

OLYMPIC SPORTS SPOTLIGHT: TRACK AND FIELD

The Hawkeye track and field team hosted the Hawkeye Invitational last weekend, their first meet of the new year. If there was any worry about a winter break hangover, the fears were quickly felled as the Hawks set four meet records, three all-time top-10 marks, and the best 400m time nationally so far this year. Jenoah McKiver wasted no time reclaiming his spot as one of the best runners in the country, setting a meet record and claiming the best 400m time in the country with a 46.26. McKiver was poised to push for a national title during the 2022 outdoor season before a hamstring injury forced him to miss the end-of-year competitions. Undoubtedly, he will be a mainstay on podiums throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons. While I would never put championship-or-bust expectations on a young athlete, I'm sure McKiver's goals are that high if not higher. At one point last year, McKiver had the second-best time in the world in the 400m, to give a sense of the man's talents. But McKiver wasn't the only Hawkeye showing out over the weekend. Myreanna Bebe set a meet record and the second best-time in Iowa history in the women's 60m hurdles, running in 8.22. Paige Magee claimed second in the event for the Hawkeyes but scored gold in the women's 200m race. The Hawks racked up another 1-2 finish in the women's 60m behind Lasarah Hargrove and Lia Love, who ran the even in 7.39 and 7.41 seconds respectively. Iowa also won gold in the women's 4x400m race. The Hawkeyes showed their prowess in the field events as well. Jordan Johnson won the men's weight throw with a 20.06m toss, good for 9th-best in school history, and added a win in the shot put for good measure. Kat Moody took home gold in the women's shot put for the Hawks. In the men's high jump, Zack Pluff set a meet record with a 2.11m jump that was 8th-best in Iowa history. The Hawks set a final meet record in the men's triple jump with James Carter's 15.7m leap. Kayla Hutchins notched a win in the women's triple jump as well, flying 11.90m.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZeU8J2XufCdl7nwnZe88J2YhCDwnZe68J2XsiDwnZiB8J2XvCDw nZe/8J2XsvCdl7bwnZe78J2YgfCdl7/wnZe88J2XsfCdmILwnZew8J2XsiDw nZe68J2YhvCdmIDwnZey8J2XufCdl7MuLi48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0plbm9haE1ja2l2ZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEplbm9haE1ja2l2ZXI8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9VWnZYdnptTlBCIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVVp2WHZ6bU5QQjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFRyYWNrICZhbXA7IEZpZWxkL0Nyb3NzIENvdW50 cnkgKEBJb3dhWENfVEYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v SW93YVhDX1RGL3N0YXR1cy8xNjE0NDMyNDg1MTMxMTI4ODMyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMTUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZeW8J2XtfCdl67wnZe68J2XvfCdl7bwnZe88J2XuyEg8J+Phjxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSkRKb2huc29uMjI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpESm9obnNvbjIyPC9hPiB3aW5zIHRoZSBtZW4m IzM5O3Mgd2VpZ2h0IHRocm93IHdpdGggYSAyMC4wNi1tZXRlciAoNjUmIzM5 OyA5Ljc1JnF1b3Q7KSBQUi4gSGUgaW1wcm92ZXMgaGlzIG1hcmsgb2YgOXRo IGJlc3QgYWxsLXRpbWUgYXQgSW93YSE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2ZjWmluTzBOU3UiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mY1ppbk8wTlN1PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgVHJhY2sgJmFtcDsgRmllbGQvQ3Jvc3MgQ291 bnRyeSAoQElvd2FYQ19URikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Jb3dhWENfVEYvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTQwNTI1NDY0Mzk1MzI1NDk/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The likes of McKiver, Carter, Magee, Hargrove and Bebe are going to make headlines all season and it's a testament to the coaching staff and the athletes themselves that the Hawkeyes are so strong in such a wide breadth of events. The Hawks aren't just a sprinting school or a throwing school, they're a well-rounded program full of strong athletes with a few of the best in the country peppered in for good measure. It's not a particularly complex recipe for success, but it's incredibly hard to pull off year in and year out. These individual sports packaged together as team sports are the hardest to coach and develop. Each athlete needs something different to help reach their ceiling and once someone is in the blocks or the circle, there's nothing anyone else can do to help. It takes adaptive coaching, individual drive from the athletes, and a strong team culture to put together a group as well-rounded as this one. Iowa has succeeded in that exact combination over the past three years and is poised to push for a three-peat in the Big Ten indoors and to compete to reclaim their outdoor title if early returns are anything to go off of.

HAWKEYE ROUND-UP

The Hawkeye gymnastics team set a new season-high at the Wasatch Classic on Saturday, scoring 196.575 at the event. The Hawks finished third behind #3 Cal and #26 Oregon State, and ahead of #20 Pitt. Iowa posted season-high totals on the Bars (49.100) and on the Floor (49.450, 6th-best in school history). Jerquavia Henderson tied for second on the floor, scoring a 9.925. The Hawkeyes scored five career bests and seven season bests at the events. Iowa was ranked #15 in the most recent national poll and will be back in action on 1/22 against Ohio State.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MRVRTIEdPIEhBV0tT8J+SmyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v aWdMd0RUWkhESyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lnTHdEVFpIREs8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQWxsaXNvbiBadWhsa2UgKEBBbGxpc29uWnVobGtlKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FsbGlzb25adWhsa2Uvc3RhdHVz LzE2MTQ2Njk1MzM0MDY3MDM2MjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFu dWFyeSAxNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK