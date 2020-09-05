HawkeyeReport - On this day in Hawkeye history

Saturday was supposed to be the kickoff of another season of Iowa football.

Needless to say, many of us are feeling the pain of not having a Hawkeye game to watch on TV or attend in-person. No tailgating. No pregame rituals. No swarm. No wave at the end of the first quarter. No beer song celebration at the end of the game. Nothing.

Instead we are going to try and stroll down memory lane every Saturday looking back at Iowa football games that took places on this date.

As luck would have it, the first game that was initially scheduled to open the 2020 season was supposed to be against the school that Iowa played in 2009 when the Hawkeyes won in the most unique fashion, maybe ever.

It’s interesting to look back at Iowa football history and find out that the Hawkeyes first played a game in the month of September in 1903 and that was on the 27th when they beat Cornell, 6-0.

Starting in 1971 when the college football schedule expanded to include an 11th game, that’s when you started to see more consistent middle of September contests for the Hawkeyes. For example, in 1971, Iowa lost to Ohio State, 52-21 on September 11th. The first time that Iowa play a single digit date in September was Hayden Fry’s first game in 1979 against Indiana and the first time the Hawkeyes played a game in August was the Kickoff Classic in New Jersey to start the 1987 season.

The Hawkeyes have played on September 5th three times in school history and they are 3-0.

The first time that Iowa played on September 5th was in Fry’s last season as the head coach in 1998. That year, the Hawkeyes hosted Central Michigan and won 38-0. The historical significance of the win was that Kahlil Hill returned a punt and kickoff for a touchdowns. That was the first time it happened in school history. Ladell Betts also scored a pair of touchdowns in the win while rushing for 64 yards.

Iowa ended up with 274 yards in total offense while limiting Central Michigan to just 192 total yards. An ugly stat that probably told us that this was going to a rough year for the Hawkeyes, even though Iowa cruised to a victory, they allowed 7 sacks.

Before we get to the feature game, Iowa started their historic 2015 season with a 31-14 victory over Illinois State. The final score was a little misleading because the Hawkeyes were ahead 31-0 in the middle of the fourth quarter before they gave up a pair of scores.

LeShun Daniels led the way with 123 yards on the ground and C.J. Beathard threw for 211 yards and one score. Drew Ott was the top performer on defense with a pair of sacks and Cole Fisher, making his first start, had a team high 8 tackles. Overall, Iowa’s defense has 10 tackles for loss and held the Redbirds to 36 yards of total offense in the first half.