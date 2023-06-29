IOWA CITY — For all the talk of roster turnover on the Iowa men's basketball team this offseason, it'll be the familiar faces who (metaphorically) step into the big shoes left by first-round draft pick Kris Murray as the focal point of the Hawkeye attack next season.

Senior guard Tony Perkins averaged 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game en route to Big Ten honorable mention nods from media and coaches last season.

"Motivation is high because I've got young kids looking at me," Perkins said on Thursday afternoon. "It puts a lot on me as well. I've been [in this role] before in high school, and I liked it. I can lead a team and point them in the right direction."

Meanwhile, sharpshooting junior forward Payton Sandfort — who is welcoming younger brother Pryce Sandfort to the fold this season — said he's continuing to add to his game as he steps into a more central role for the team.

"My mid-post and low-post game has really improved — I showed that a little bit last year but it's something I do a ton in practice. Then just a lot more on the dribble. Last year, year before, was a lot on the catch, but coming out of high school, I did a lot of posts and mid-posts, getting to my spots, stuff like that."

The more Sandfort improves his interior game (he's a legit 6'7" and joked about petitioning Iowa's media department to list him at 6'8"), the more versatility he can add to an Iowa lineup that already has multi-dimensional weapons like Perkins, Patrick McCaffery and incoming transfer big man Ben Krikke, who continues to develop his outside shot in preparation for his role in Iowa's offense.