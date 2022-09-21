Four-star running back Kendrick Raphael has decommitted from Iowa. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Naples (FL) native announced today that he is reopening his recruitment.

"At this moment, I'd like to thank the whole Iowa staff and fanbase for this amazing opportunity to become a Hawkeye," Raphael said in a statement. "After recent thought and discussions I'd like to decommit and take a step back and reopen my recruitment."

"Iowa will always have a special place in my heart, but you get this opportunity one time and I hope everyone understands the need for me to ensure my path that God has for me. Thank you so much."

A four-star prospect, Raphael earned scholarship offers from Iowa, Oregon, NC State, Vanderbilt, BYU, Purdue, Indiana, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina, South Florida, Temple, East Carolina, Appalachian State, Buffalo, Toledo, Western Kentucky, Howard, and Alabama A&M during the recruiting process.

Recently, he said Oregon, NC State, Vanderbilt, and BYU were the schools still in contact with him on a regular basis in addition to Iowa.

Through four games at Naples High School this season, Raphael has 61 carries for 649 yards and six touchdowns.

Raphael's decommitment leaves Iowa with 16 verbal pledges in the Class of 2023 at the moment.