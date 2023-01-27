The Hyball is a weekly basketball column. Can you be a giant killer if you, too, are potentially a giant? If you still killed a giant, I say yes. Iowa women's basketball taking out Ohio State earlier this week felt great. Yes, tOSU was down a starter, and yes, tOSU has since lost again, but you know who doesn't care?

It was a quality win, on the road, and, maybe most importantly, Iowa looked like the better team throughout (the Hawkeyes were also missing a starter, FWIW). And sure, Ohio State's press gave them fits at times and it got a little scary, but Iowa had some tricks up its sleeve too. Had you heard of a triangle and two defense prior to that game? I had not. Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano need no introduction, the immortal Kate Martin finished with a double double (13 points, 11 rebounds), and Hannah Stuelke continues to prove herself and really makes the case for more minutes. I have no gracious ending, so here is a video of No. 1 Illinois losing to Ohio State in 2005, because seeing that arena always makes me think of that hilarious moment.

Matt Terwilliger fans, stand way up.

The Hyball

“To apologize for my absolutes is to apologize for my very existence.”

Last Week

Ohio State 93, Iowa 77: Despite the L, decided to go the positive route with this game. Some stuff I liked: - Tony Perkins' on ball defense - Josh Dix justifying his minutes (2/3 from three) - Kris Murray's shooting (9/19, 4-9 from three) - Ahron Ulis doubling his season average (finished with 12 points) But we lost by double digits, so let's hit one bad: - Ohio State's second chance points (heavily expected a major offensive rebounding disparity, but they only edged Iowa, 12-10) And end on a medium: the Buckeyes did not look like a 2-5 Big Ten team out there. They have at Indiana then home for Wisconsin next, so .500 is not off the table before the stretch run. Michigan State 63, Iowa 61: This one hurt way worse. Usually, when Iowa loses, I think "We played worse/deserved to lose," but that was not at all the case here. Spent the majority of the game thinking "We are better," and the end result simply did not justify that. While I saw a few tweets of some questionable officiating, I liked Iowa's whistle in the first half and really think it came down to MSU hitting some low percentage shots; so you can kinda tip your cap while eye rolling at the same time. Freakin' Sparty.

This Week

1/29 - Iowa vs. Rutgers: I will be in IC this weekend (to watch the women's team on Saturday), but this one is definitely a little tempting to stay for on Sunday. 1/31 - Iowa vs. Northwestern: Was shocked to see the Wildcats in the Big Ten's Top 3 when they showed the standings yesterday. What the hell has happened to this conference?!

Caitlin Corner

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWl0bGluIENsYXJrIGlzIHVucmVhbCDwn5ikPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYWl0bGluQ2xhcmsyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FpdGxpbkNsYXJrMjI8L2E+IEkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJ b3dhV0JCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vamVFQm5GNnBMVSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2plRUJuRjZwTFU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3Bv cnRzQ2VudGVyIChAU3BvcnRzQ2VudGVyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Nwb3J0c0NlbnRlci9zdGF0dXMvMTYxNzcwNzI1ODIzMzcy NDkyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI0LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Rafters Ring

Obligatory Michigan Section

What's the worst free throw percentage you can think of from an individual player? Probably somewhere in the 40s or 50s, right? You're thinking maybe Shaq, Ben Wallace, DeAndre Jordan? Maybe someone else? Keep that number in your head before I now show you Michigan backup center Tarris Reed's. ... ... ... You ready? 21.9%!!!!!!!!!!11111111111 Don't get it twisted -- I love Tarris Reed's game and think he will be a wonderful player for Michigan (and already kind of is now, honestly), but that number is brutal. I've never seen anything like it. Think about the worst Rebrača misses, then multiply it by three. Michigan, as a team, is currently at No. 259 in the country in free throw percentage (68.49), so Reed shouldn't feel all that bad anyway. (Iowa is at No. 136 with 72.58% shooting, for some additional context.)

Bill Walton's Western Civilization

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3RoaW5nIGlzIGdvbm5hIHN0b3AgQmlsbCBXYWx0b24gZnJvbSBk b2luZyB0aGUgWU1DQSDwn5itIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KYUdB eHpSd29rIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmFHQXh6UndvazwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBTcG9ydHNDZW50ZXIgKEBTcG9ydHNDZW50ZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3BvcnRzQ2VudGVyL3N0YXR1cy8xNjE4ODEz MDk0MTI1NTA2NTYwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjcs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

No Context College Basketball

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2NWSzdrbHgyV0ciPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jVks3a2x4MldHPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vIENvbnRl eHQgQ29sbGVnZSBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAQ29udGV4dEZyZWVDQkIpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29udGV4dEZyZWVDQkIvc3RhdHVz LzE2MTcyMjIyMDQ0NjIzNzA4MTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFu dWFyeSAyMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NTQTBDRlhZWHYiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TU0EwQ0ZYWVh2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vIENvbnRl eHQgQ29sbGVnZSBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAQ29udGV4dEZyZWVDQkIpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29udGV4dEZyZWVDQkIvc3RhdHVz LzE2MTcyMTk0MzExNjMzODM4MDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFu dWFyeSAyMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZWVnYW4gTXVycmF5IGhhcyBvbmUgb2YgdGhlIGNvb2xlc3QgaW50 cm9zIGluIHRoZSBOQkEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dTa2xGY0pu ZlIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nU2tsRmNKbmZSPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IENhbWVyb24gU2FsZXJubyAoQGNhbWVyb25zYWxlcm5vMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYW1lcm9uc2FsZXJubzEvc3RhdHVzLzE2 MTg0NDYzNTE1NjE1NTU5Njk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFy eSAyNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2pETW5JZkZGbmEiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qRE1uSWZGRm5hPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vIENvbnRl eHQgQ29sbGVnZSBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAQ29udGV4dEZyZWVDQkIpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29udGV4dEZyZWVDQkIvc3RhdHVz LzE2MTgwODkzMDM0NjQzNDU2MDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFu dWFyeSAyNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Wrapping It Up...

Using the rest of my time to implore you to give this year's Australian Open women's final a chance. Two absolute bashers of the ball (the Wimbledon champ vs. the Vegas favorite, who has never won a slam). It's going to be nuclear out there. YouTube does both 3 min and 8 min highlight packages, if that's more your bag -- and to that, I say fair enough.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ixIEVsZW5hIFJ5YmFraW5hOiBEZWZlYXRlZCB0aGUgd29ybGQg bnVtYmVyIG9uZSBvbiBoZXIgd2F5IHRvIHRoZSBmaW5hbDxicj48YnI+8J+k ryBBcnluYSBTYWJhbGVua2E6IFdvbiBhbGwgb2YgaGVyIDEwIG1hdGNoZXMg dGhpcyB5ZWFyIHdpdGhvdXQgZHJvcHBpbmcgYSBzaW5nbGUgc2V0PGJyPjxi cj5Ud28gYnJpbGxpYW50IHBsYXllcnMuLi4gYnV0IHdobyB3aWxsIHdpbiB0 aGUgQXVzdHJhbGlhbiBPcGVuIDIwMjM/IPCfkYA8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHaXZl TWVTcG9ydFcgKEBHaXZlTWVTcG9ydFcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vR2l2ZU1lU3BvcnRXL3N0YXR1cy8xNjE4OTM0MDg5NzUwMzg0 NjQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjcsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==