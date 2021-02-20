HawkeyeReport - The journey of Luka Garza

At some point on Sunday afternoon, Luka Garza will likely look to the basket, take a shot, and watch it into the hoop for his 2,117th career point and become the all-time leading scorer in Iowa basketball history.

The Iowa big man scored 30 points on Thursday night, including 17 before the halftime break, in Iowa’s 77-62 win at Wisconsin. He is now just 14 points away from history, passing the great Roy Marble, who has held the scoring mark since 1989.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery knew of Marble from afar when he coached against Iowa early in his career leading another program. Once he took the job leading the Iowa program, McCaffery took over recruiting his son, Devyn Marble, who is currently 7th on the Hawkeye scoring list with 1,694 points on his own, and he developed a friendship with Roy Marble as he battled cancer.

“I know this, Roy would have really enjoyed watching Luka and he would be the first guy out there to congratulate him,” McCaffery said recently.

Unfortunately, Marble passed away due to cancer in 2015, but there’s no doubt he would love watching Garza perform at Carver-Hawkeye Arena the last four years.

Garza has had quite the career and I don’t think any of us expect for Luka and his father, Frank, envisioned him leaving the University of Iowa after four years with the all-time scoring record on his resume. The fact that he is on the cusp of Hawkeye history is a testament to his father's vision and Luka's tireless work ethic mixing with his god given talent.



To get where he is today, it’s worth looking back at his recruitment and the path that led him to Iowa City.

Garza first appeared on Iowa’s radar in June of 2015 when he was coming off a foot injury and Fran McCaffery got his first look at the Washington, D.C. big man. The first time McCaffery saw Garza was actually outside a live period. He was in the gym with his son, Connor, who was playing for the All Iowa Attack (not his regular AAU team) at an event in Atlanta which also featured Team Takeover, Garza’s AAU squad.

Shortly after that, Connor McCaffery attended a Nike Jamboree event in St. Louis and Garza was also invited to the event. That’s where Fran McCaffery decided that he saw something in the emerging big man in the Class of 2017 and was ready to extend a scholarship offer.

McCaffery already had a vision for Garza right out the gate.

"He said with the kind of offense they run that I would be a great fit for his program," Garza said in our interview with him after the scholarship offer. "He said I would fit in really well because I can shoot the ball really well out to the three and when I get the ball in the post, I can finish with either hands and I am a good passer. I can run the floor really well and hit the trail three and he liked how I had a very versatile skill set."

From there it was Garza actually getting to visit the Iowa campus and he did that in November of 2015 for the first time. That weekend was one of the most amazing in Hawkeye sports history with the Iowa wrestlers hosting Oklahoma State in an outdoor meet that was attended by over 40,000 fans and then later that evening, the undefeated Hawkeye football team defeated rival Minnesota in a very exciting game. The following day, Garza saw the Iowa basketball team beat Coppin State,

That’s a big weekend and in our interview following the visit, it left a strong impression.

"You could really feel that the community was behind the program. I got to see the basketball games, the wrestling meet, and the football game. Obviously the wrestling meet was crazy with 42,000 people and then being down on the field before the football game with 70,000 was very exciting. "

At that point in his recruitment, in addition to Iowa, Garza held offers from DePaul, George Washington, Central Michigan, and St. Joe’s with increasing interest from Stanford and Notre Dame.

This plan at that point was to wait to see what happened into the spring and take more visits.

One of those official visits was going to be to Iowa and Fran McCaffery, made a pretty bold move, bringing in Garza for his official visit in early May.

That spring, Garza blew up on the AAU circuit during the month of April. He was playing for Team Takeover in the Nike EYBL and piled up over 20 offers from several high major programs. McCaffery had built the foundation and gotten in earlier than just about every other school.

One of the key moves on any official visit was picking the host and McCaffery put Garza in the hands of Nicholas Baer, who to this day says he is very proud that he helped the Hawkeyes land the big man from Washington, D.C.

“It was a great visit,” Garza said. “The last time I didn’t really get to meet the players and this time I did. That was really what I wanted to do. All of the players were great. Nicholas Baer hosted me and he was great, as were all the guys on the team.”

One note from that visit, which included the usual visits with academic advisors, playing pickup ball with the current Iowa players, and sitting down to watch film with the coaches, was that Garza also picked up an offer from Louisville while he was on is official visit.

In August, after Garza had played in the NBA Players Top 100 camp and in Peach Jam and Las Vegas with his AAU team, he spoke with Rivals.com and the feeling was the big man was down to Iowa, Georgia, Alabama, Louisville, and perhaps Notre Dame. He also indicated he may be committing in October.

Here’s what Garza said in the article at the time about Iowa.

“I loved it there. I had a great time. I had already been there unofficially when they played Minnesota during the season. I got to know the players better. I really like what the staff is telling me about what I could do at Iowa, and I really like the opportunity.”

Of course, he didn’t make it to October before he ended his recruitment. Garza made a return trip to Iowa on the weekend of September 10th for the Iowa State/Iowa football game. As is tradition, Fran McCaffery took the recruits on campus down to the football field before the game and that’s when Garza made it official.