Top names to watch in the state playoffs
The 2018 Iowa high school football playoffs kickoff on Friday and include a number of University of Iowa commitments and recruits. We take a look at what games to watch for Hawkeye fans.
The Commitments
Name: Jack Campbell
High School: Cedar Falls
Class of: 2019
Opening Opponent: Indianola
More: The Tigers are one of three teams in Class 4A that enters the postseason undefeated at 9-0. Campbell has been at the forefront of their defense with a team leading 76.5 stops, eight tackles for loss, and three sacks for a defense that is allowing under six points per game on average.
Name: Tyler Endres
High School: Norwalk
Class of: 2019
Opening Opponent: Spencer
More: Endres and Norwalk were one of the final teams at the Class 3A level to make the postseason as the 15th seed. That won't stop this bigman and his teammates from looking to take down a beatable Spencer team in the first round and make a run.
Five Seniors to Follow
Name: Carter Bell
High School: Bettendorf
Opening Opponent: Pleasant Valley
More: Bell has showed his dynamic athleticism this season as he has racked up 1,700 total yards for one of the best teams in Class 4A. The Bulldogs head into the playoffs at 8-1 and this senior will be critical to their postseason success.
Name: Chris Reames
High School: Van Meter
Opening Opponent: Sumner-Fredericksburg
More: Van Meter won the Class 1A state championship a year ago and head into the playoffs undefeated in 2018. Reames has 35.5 tackles and two sacks while receiving a lot of attention from opposing offenses.
Name: Keegan Simmons
High School: Cedar Rapids Prairie
Opening Opponent: Johnston
More: Simmons has remained one of the elite playmakers in the state as he is nearing 2,000 rushing yards on the season. He will be a first team all state selection once the year wraps up.
Name: Tyson Strohbeen
High School: Bishop Heelan
Opening Opponent: Sergeant Bluff-Luton
More: Strohbeen is taking a serious look at the University of Iowa as well as a number of Division I-AA and II colleges. He was on campus in Iowa City last Saturday.
Name: Quinn Schulte
High School: Cedar Rapids Xavier
Opening Opponent: Pella
More: Schulte has a number of connections to the Hawkeyes and has been a frequent visitor over the last two years. Look for them to continue to play a factor in his recruiting.
A few more seniors with Iowa attention
Jayson Murray, Dowling Catholic
Jesse Alger, Dowling Catholic
Nick DeJong, Pella
Beau Cornwell, West Branch
Brendan Mott, Iowa City West
Jalen Gaudet, Iowa City West
Coty Lemon, Johnston
Drake Miller, Fort Dodge
Gage Hazen-Fabor, Williamsburg
Spencer Daufeldt, West Liberty
T.J. Schnurr, Bishop Garrigan
Five Juniors to Follow
Name: Josh Volk
High School: Cedar Rapids Xavier
Opening Opponent: Pella
More: The road to another championship will be a challenge but Volk and the Saints finally enter into the playoffs as the underdog. This sought after junior would be a great addition to Iowa's recruiting class in 2020.
Name: Logan Jones
High School: Lewis Central
Opening Opponent: Carroll
More: Many consider the Titans the favorite at the Class 3A level with the amount of elite talent that they have on the field. Jones is a big part of that with the way he dominates in the trenches every time he takes the field.
Name: Gavin Williams
High School: Southeast Polk
Opening Opponent: Ankeny Centennial
More: Williams and Southeast Polk may have snuck into the playoffs as the 16th seed but this junior hopes to shock the world against undefeated Ankeny Centennial. He is nearing the 1,000-yard rushing mark.
Name: Tyler Miller
High School: Greene County
Opening Opponent: Benton
More: Miller remains one of the biggest linemen in the state. He has landed a number of Division I offers but continues to be evaluated by the coaches at Iowa. An offer from the Hawkeyes could lead this lifelong Hawkeye fan to commit.
Name: Brady Petersen
High School: Ankeny Centennial
Opening Opponent: Southeast Polk
More: His 6-foot-5, 260-pound frame has caught the attention of the Iowa coaches as they hosted him recently on campus. His team has run the table this fall throughout the regular season.
A few more juniors with Division I potential
Aaron Blom, Oskaloosa
AJ Coons, Solon
Cade Parker, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
Caleb Siech, Waverly-Shell Rock
Cam Miller, Solon
Charlie Nank, Dowling Catholic
Creighton Mitchell, West Des Moines Valley
Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Ethan Hurkett, Xavier, Cedar Rapids
Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux, Hawarden
Jace Andregg, Cedar Rapids Prairie
Jack Tiarks, Treynor
Joe Lilienthal, Durant
Mitch Randall, Waukee
Ryan Boles, Dowling Catholic
Tysen Kershaw, Fort Dodge
Zack Lasek, Highland, Riverside
A few sophomores to follow as well
T.J. Bollers, Clear Creek-Amana
Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf
Dayson Clayton, Fort Dodge
Jeff Bowie, West Branch
Visit IowaPreps.com for wall to wall coverage of the Iowa high school state playoffs.