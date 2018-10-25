The 2018 Iowa high school football playoffs kickoff on Friday and include a number of University of Iowa commitments and recruits. We take a look at what games to watch for Hawkeye fans.

The Commitments

Name: Jack Campbell

High School: Cedar Falls

Class of: 2019

Opening Opponent: Indianola

More: The Tigers are one of three teams in Class 4A that enters the postseason undefeated at 9-0. Campbell has been at the forefront of their defense with a team leading 76.5 stops, eight tackles for loss, and three sacks for a defense that is allowing under six points per game on average.

Name: Tyler Endres

High School: Norwalk

Class of: 2019

Opening Opponent: Spencer

More: Endres and Norwalk were one of the final teams at the Class 3A level to make the postseason as the 15th seed. That won't stop this bigman and his teammates from looking to take down a beatable Spencer team in the first round and make a run.

Five Seniors to Follow

Name: Carter Bell

High School: Bettendorf

Opening Opponent: Pleasant Valley

More: Bell has showed his dynamic athleticism this season as he has racked up 1,700 total yards for one of the best teams in Class 4A. The Bulldogs head into the playoffs at 8-1 and this senior will be critical to their postseason success.

Name: Chris Reames

High School: Van Meter

Opening Opponent: Sumner-Fredericksburg

More: Van Meter won the Class 1A state championship a year ago and head into the playoffs undefeated in 2018. Reames has 35.5 tackles and two sacks while receiving a lot of attention from opposing offenses.

Name: Keegan Simmons

High School: Cedar Rapids Prairie

Opening Opponent: Johnston

More: Simmons has remained one of the elite playmakers in the state as he is nearing 2,000 rushing yards on the season. He will be a first team all state selection once the year wraps up.

Name: Tyson Strohbeen

High School: Bishop Heelan

Opening Opponent: Sergeant Bluff-Luton

More: Strohbeen is taking a serious look at the University of Iowa as well as a number of Division I-AA and II colleges. He was on campus in Iowa City last Saturday.

Name: Quinn Schulte

High School: Cedar Rapids Xavier

Opening Opponent: Pella

More: Schulte has a number of connections to the Hawkeyes and has been a frequent visitor over the last two years. Look for them to continue to play a factor in his recruiting.

A few more seniors with Iowa attention

Jayson Murray, Dowling Catholic

Jesse Alger, Dowling Catholic

Nick DeJong, Pella

Beau Cornwell, West Branch

Brendan Mott, Iowa City West

Jalen Gaudet, Iowa City West

Coty Lemon, Johnston

Drake Miller, Fort Dodge

Gage Hazen-Fabor, Williamsburg

Spencer Daufeldt, West Liberty

T.J. Schnurr, Bishop Garrigan

Five Juniors to Follow

Name: Josh Volk

High School: Cedar Rapids Xavier

Opening Opponent: Pella

More: The road to another championship will be a challenge but Volk and the Saints finally enter into the playoffs as the underdog. This sought after junior would be a great addition to Iowa's recruiting class in 2020.

Name: Logan Jones

High School: Lewis Central

Opening Opponent: Carroll

More: Many consider the Titans the favorite at the Class 3A level with the amount of elite talent that they have on the field. Jones is a big part of that with the way he dominates in the trenches every time he takes the field.

Name: Gavin Williams

High School: Southeast Polk

Opening Opponent: Ankeny Centennial

More: Williams and Southeast Polk may have snuck into the playoffs as the 16th seed but this junior hopes to shock the world against undefeated Ankeny Centennial. He is nearing the 1,000-yard rushing mark.

Name: Tyler Miller

High School: Greene County

Opening Opponent: Benton

More: Miller remains one of the biggest linemen in the state. He has landed a number of Division I offers but continues to be evaluated by the coaches at Iowa. An offer from the Hawkeyes could lead this lifelong Hawkeye fan to commit.

Name: Brady Petersen

High School: Ankeny Centennial

Opening Opponent: Southeast Polk

More: His 6-foot-5, 260-pound frame has caught the attention of the Iowa coaches as they hosted him recently on campus. His team has run the table this fall throughout the regular season.

A few more juniors with Division I potential

Aaron Blom, Oskaloosa

AJ Coons, Solon

Cade Parker, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

Caleb Siech, Waverly-Shell Rock

Cam Miller, Solon

Charlie Nank, Dowling Catholic

Creighton Mitchell, West Des Moines Valley

Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Ethan Hurkett, Xavier, Cedar Rapids

Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux, Hawarden

Jace Andregg, Cedar Rapids Prairie

Jack Tiarks, Treynor

Joe Lilienthal, Durant

Mitch Randall, Waukee

Ryan Boles, Dowling Catholic

Tysen Kershaw, Fort Dodge

Zack Lasek, Highland, Riverside

A few sophomores to follow as well

T.J. Bollers, Clear Creek-Amana

Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf

Dayson Clayton, Fort Dodge

Jeff Bowie, West Branch