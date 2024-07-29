Transfer OL Cade Borud Arrested for OWI
Hawkeye offensive lineman Cade Borud, who transferred to Iowa from FCS North Dakota and enrolled as a preferred walk-on in July, was arrested in Pleasant Hill, Iowa, over the weekend for OWI (first offense), according to court records.
According to Polk County records, Borud was taken into custody early Saturday morning, and was released from the Polk County Jail later that morning. Borud was also cited for driving the wrong direction on a two-way highway.
Borud is the second Hawkeye charged with OWI over the offseason, following an early July arrest for junior wide receiver Kaleb Brown.
Borud is a native of Pleasant Hill and played alongside Xavier Nwankpa and Kadyn Proctor at Southeast Polk before signing with North Dakota. He started 12 games at center for the Fighting Hawks in 2023, who made the first round of the FCS playoffs, and was named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference's All-Newcomer Team. Borud then transferred to Iowa in April, shortly after visiting for the spring open practice.
Matt Weitzel, the UI associate athletics director for strategic communications, provided the following statement: “The UI Athletics department and football program are aware of Cade Borud’s citation over the weekend. He is subject to established university protocol regarding the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct, and the rules and regulations set for members of the football program.”
Hawkeye Beacon will update this article as more information becomes available.