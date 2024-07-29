Hawkeye offensive lineman Cade Borud, who transferred to Iowa from FCS North Dakota and enrolled as a preferred walk-on in July, was arrested in Pleasant Hill, Iowa, over the weekend for OWI (first offense), according to court records.

According to Polk County records, Borud was taken into custody early Saturday morning, and was released from the Polk County Jail later that morning. Borud was also cited for driving the wrong direction on a two-way highway.

Borud is the second Hawkeye charged with OWI over the offseason, following an early July arrest for junior wide receiver Kaleb Brown.

