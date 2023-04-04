The Iowa basketball staff has shown over the last month that they plan to be active in the transfer portal this offseason. After showing interest in BJ Mack and Nick Timberlake, the Hawkeye staff continued to cast a wide net into the portal to find talent to add to the 2023 roster. The departure of Josh Ogundele and Ahron Ulis only opened more spots following Filip Rebraca's graduation and Kris Murray's expected decision to declare for the coming NBA Draft.

BJ MACK'S TOP 5

One of the first players Iowa showed interest in out of the portal, Mack announced his top five today on Twitter, including the Hawkeyes along with South Carolina, Arkansas, Alabama and LSU. The 6'8", 245-pound forward from Wofford put up 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field, 33.5 percent from deep and 80.7 percent from the stripe this season and was named to the SoCon First Team.

JOSHUA COHEN TO VISIT

Saint Francis center Josh Cohen has quickly become a highly-coveted big in the transfer portal. (Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

As Josh Cohen confirmed via Twitter, the 6'10", 220-pound forward will be making a visit to Iowa City this weekend. Cohen averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season, while shooting 58.5 percent from the floor and 65.6 percent from the free throw line. He has also received interest from Florida, Arkansas, Notre Dame and Penn State and plans to visit Florida this weekend and Penn State next weekend. A big that has a chance to step into a lot of potential playing time, two things stand out about Cohen's film -- his ability to finish through contact and a shot fake that often opens up a clear lane to the rim for easy buckets. Though he's not an elite shot-blocker by any means (he averaged just .87 per game in 2022-23), the presence of a 6'10" big in the middle of Iowa's defense could be a great benefit. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

JONATHAN PIERRE

A long, 6'9 wing Jonathan Pierre has DI programs all over the country drooling. (MaCabe Brown / Courier & Press / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Per The Portal Report, Jonathan Pierre of DII Champion Nova Southeastern has also received interest from Iowa. The Hawks are definitely not alone in their interest in the 6'9" wing, who says he has received interest from 80 different schools. That very long list of schools includes programs like Drake, Duke, Arizona and Marquette. This season, the sophomore put up 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field, 40.5 percent from three, and 81.9 percent from the free throw line. A talented three-point shooter with a smooth stroke and a high release, Pierre would likely need time to adjust to the speed and athleticism of D-I ball, but could ultimately be among the best three-point shooters in the Big Ten. Pair that with his length and he could have a lot to offer as a 3-and-D wing. He could provide an option as a small-ball five, as well. He has two years of eligibility remaining.