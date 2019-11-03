With his 6-foot-6, 298-pound frame, Byron offensive guard Tyler Elsbury has proven to be a man among boys at the high school level. We caught up with his head coach, Jeff Boyer, and talked to him about what the Hawkeyes are getting in this 2020 commit.

Q: What type of player has he been for you?

BOYER: He is unreal. It is nice when you get a kid coming back for a third year. He started for us as a sophomore, junior, and this year. He is a man among boys right now.

Q: How does he stand out in that way at the high school level?

BOYER: You can just see it on snaps where he just dominated. It is just not his blocks; it is finishing them with pancakes. He also really showed up on the defensive side of the ball. He is playing really well there for us.

Q: What are his strengths at this point as a football player?

BOYER: I think he has athleticism. He is a 300-pound kid and he is as fast as some of our running backs. When we get him out in front leading the way, it is a special thing for a kid that big.

Q: What areas of his game is he working on?

BOYER: We are working on his run blocking, his first step, and his explosiveness off the ball. I think he’s got a great leg drive. Defensively, we have really challenged him to be a great player on that side of the ball and he has done that.

Q: How is he as a leader?

BOYER: He is awesome. He is probably one of the best leaders we have had come through our program. He is a great kid and a great student. He was voted Homecoming king, so that is how the school looks at him. He is an awesome leader.

Q: Where does he project out position wise at Iowa?

BOYER: I think they want him to be playing center or guard. He is 6-5 right now, but I think he might have grown an inch so he might be in the 6-6 range. He is not quite as long but he could also bounce out to tackle if they need him.

Q: How did Iowa find out about him as a recruit?

BOYER: We sent out film and we have an Iowa grad in Sean Considine. It travels fast when we have a kid like that. We really liked the relationship because they do an awesome job. For Tyler, it was the perfect fit.

Q: Who else was he considering in recruiting?

BOYER: I think he had about eight offers on the table before he committed. I know Illinois, Purdue, NIU, and Syracuse had been there for a while. He was looking hard at Purdue and Iowa. Those were his top two. He was communicating with a lot of different schools.

Q: How was it working with the Iowa staff?

BOYER: They are great. They are down to Earth people. I really enjoyed talking to all of them. Coach Polasek, the offensive line coach, was the main recruiting in the process. We got to meet with Coach Ferentz and talk with him as well. They are all great people. That is many of the reasons it was a great fit for Tyler. It is a spot that is similar to where he has come from here.

Q: What really ended up selling him on Iowa?

BOYER: He is originally from Iowa and his grandma and grandpa still like there. I think just being from there helps. And as an offensive lineman, when Iowa recruits and you get a chance to go there, I think it is an advantage that makes for a great fit.