Van Ness making an impact

Lukas Van Ness has always played defensive end. That was until he came to Iowa and the Hawkeye coaches asked him to give playing defensive tackle a try. Thus far the redshirt freshman has been a really good addition to the rotation along the defensive line, particularly with Iowa's fast package.



He discusses his development, rallying to the football on the play that resulted in a safety, and how the defensive line was able to generate a season high seven sacks in the win over the Golden Flashes.

