 Van Ness making an impact
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-18 19:48:13 -0500') }}

Van Ness making an impact

Tom Kakert
Publisher
@hawkeyereport

Lukas Van Ness has always played defensive end. That was until he came to Iowa and the Hawkeye coaches asked him to give playing defensive tackle a try. Thus far the redshirt freshman has been a really good addition to the rotation along the defensive line, particularly with Iowa's fast package.

He discusses his development, rallying to the football on the play that resulted in a safety, and how the defensive line was able to generate a season high seven sacks in the win over the Golden Flashes.

