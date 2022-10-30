In-state safety Watts McBride is staying home. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound standout from Cedar Rapids Washington announced today that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"They gave me a preferred walk-on opportunity back at the beginning of the year and over the past 9-10 weeks I’ve known it’s what’s best for me," said McBride.

"I’ve grown up a Hawkeye my whole life," he said. "It’s a great opportunity because they develop players so well and have a great history of walk-ons and defensive backs."

McBride, who drew scholarship offers from Nebraska, Army, and South Dakota early on in the recruiting process, finished his senior season with 48 tackles and 5.5 TFL on defense and 592 yards rushing, 163 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense.