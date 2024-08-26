Week One of the 2024 college football regular season is upon us and Iowa's home opener against Illinois State is less than seven days away now (Saturday, 11:00 AM CT, BTN). Game week means a new depth chart -- and this week's installment has a more eyebrow-raising notes than most. Let's discuss some of the key takeaways:

OFFENSE

Advertisement

* As expected, Cade McNamara is QB1. This was always the most likely outcome since he was fully cleared physically and training camp began, and now we have confirmation that he is set to take the first snaps for Iowa at QB on Saturday. "If we were playing tomorrow, Cade would be the 1, Brendan [Sullivan] at 2, Marco [Lainez] at 3," said Ferentz at last Thursday's press conference. * The most eye-catching spot on the depth chart is definitely RB, though, where redshirt freshman Kamari Moulton finds himself on the top line, ahead of both Leshon Williams and Kaleb Johnson. Williams missed part of training camp due to injury, but seeing Moulton atop the depth chart is still notable. Since last fall, the 5'9" Moulton has added some weight (going from 185 to 197), but retained his burst and wiggle as a runner. Per Ferentz and running backs coach Ladell Betts, Iowa is still likely to employ a RB-by-committee approach and ride the hot hand during games, but it looks like Moulton will at least get first crack at those carries.

DEFENSE