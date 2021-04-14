For the second time in his Iowa career, Joe Wieskamp has declared for the NBA Draft.

This time it’s likely that he will not return to Iowa City after testing the waters of professional basketball.

The first time around was after his freshman year when the Muscatine native was simply looking to learn from NBA scouts and coaches about what he needed to improve upon the following season. Wieskamp used what he learned from a handful of workouts and averaged 14 points and 6.1 rebounds.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and realizing that there would be no workouts with NBA teams, Wieskamp decided to forgo declaring for the NBA after his sophomore season.

Now after earning second team All Big Ten honors and averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds, while shooting a blazing 46% from three point range, Wieskamp has once again declared for the NBA Draft and the feeling is this time it’s not about trying to gain feedback, but to actually be a draft pick.

While Wieskamp hasn’t officially signed with an agent, this time his plan is to eventually put himself in a position to sign with one and put both feet into the world of professional basketball. Since the end of the Iowa basketball season, the junior wing has turned his focus to training for the next level.

At this point most NBA Draft experts have Wieskamp going somewhere in the second round of the draft. ESPN.com has Wieskamp listed as the 82nd best prospect in the draft class and he is not in their latest two round mock draft.

Wieskamp could decide to return to the University of Iowa for his senior season, but that appears to be an unlikely outcome.

The Hawkeyes will likely move Patrick McCaffery into the starting lineup next year with Wieskamp expecting to move on. This past year, McCaffery averaged just under 15 minutes per game and scored 5.2 points and grabbed 2.7 rebounds per game. One area he will need to improve upon in the off-season is his three point shooting. This past season he shot 31% from deep.