Iowa's quarterback room is now taking shape for 2023 and beyond. Former Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill (who goes by Deacon Pe'a Hill on social media) announced his commitment to Iowa via social media on Tuesday, marking the fourth scholarship quarterback expected to be on the team in 2023. Hill previously committed to transfer to Fordham in late December; he has since removed that announcement from social media.

Hill is listed at 6'3" and 251 pounds, and was roundly praised by teammates in the 2022 offseason for his arm strength, according to The Athletic. Hill was a three-star recruit for Wisconsin's 2021 class, and had been committed to the Badgers since 2019. His primary recruiter for Wisconsin was Jon Budmayr, who is now on Iowa's staff, so there's some institutional familiarity that undoubtedly guided this transfer decision.

Hill redshirted in 2021 and announced his decision to transfer just a week after the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst in October. He only appeared in one game this season, playing some late minutes against New Mexico State and taking a 10-yard sack.

