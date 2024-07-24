INDIANAPOLIS -- Unsurprisingly, Iowa's offense and new offensive coordinator, Tim Lester were hot topics at Big Ten Media Days. A significant portion of Iowa's struggles have come at the hands of quarterback play and play-calling by the offensive regime in recent years. Wide receivers -- and their production -- have suffered greatly.

Between graduation, transfers and picking baseball, Iowa has been down in the dumps with even keeping receivers around over the last several years. Now, they've got two transfers, a walk-on and a barrage of first and second-year wideouts to work with.

That's probably why so many people wanted to hear about what the offense has done and is doing to improve this coming season -- and specifically what it has done for the receiving corps.

By the sounds of it, Kirk Ferentz wants to know just about as much as everyone else does -- and he wants to see who will step up and play at a high level this season at the position.

"We don't have a lot of production in that room, that's obvious," he said. "But the opportunity is there for them. We've got a group of 6, 7, 8 guys. I want to see who does and doesn't emerge. The good news is that we've moved the ball and scored without an NFL receiver, and if we can develop one, that'd be great. But, it's not requisite to be successful. Right now, it's a matter of putting the pieces together and everybody doing their jobs."

"I like the way the guys have worked. I liked what I saw in the spring, but we've go a long way to go."