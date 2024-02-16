IOWA CITY — Leave it to Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark to make history her own way. On a night where Clark needed just eight points to set the NCAA career scoring record, Clark decided to take it one step further and set the Iowa single-game scoring record in the process, dropping 49 points along with 13 assists and five rebounds as Iowa ran away from visiting Michigan 106-89 on a raucous, celebratory Thursday night. "We were a force tonight. Nobody was going to stop us, especially coming off a loss," said head coach Lisa Bluder. "It really is hard to stop Caitlin Clark. People try to bring different things at her, and it is really hard." Clark now stands alone atop the NCAA's official scoring charts with 3,569 career points, passing former Washington great and two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum with a typically audacious shot from next to the Hawkeye logo. "You all knew I was going to shoot a logo three for the record, right?" Clark asked reporters after the game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5USEUgc2hvdC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D YWl0bGluQ2xhcmsyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2FpdGxpbmNs YXJrMjI8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QZDQ0MkRl WXpSIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGQ0NDJEZVl6UjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBJb3dhIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJb3dhV0JCKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FXQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTgy OTc3ODIxMTk0NjkwODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkg MTYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

In a claim that may strain credulity by comparison, Clark said after the game that she hadn't set out to set the record so quickly. "Honestly, it wasn't my goal to get it done really fast," Clark said. "But I made my first couple shots, so I was able to get another one up pretty fast. And it was nice to get it done there fairly quickly, so we could just kind of move on and focus on winning the basketball game."

The task of setting the (official) NCAA career record still went by in a heartbeat Thursday — less than three minutes into the game, Clark splashed one of her audacious, signature "logo threes" to give her eight points for the game and set the career record. Well, her first eight points of the game. In fact, Clark needed less than a minute to get to the doorstep of history, hitting a layup then canning a three-pointer on Iowa's first two possessions. "Well, I thought about [setting the record] a couple of possessions earlier, but I was a little tired, so I had to catch my breath," Clark said with a wry smile. "But yeah, I stepped back to my left a little bit, was able to get it off and it went in and I celebrated — honestly I thought Coach Bluder would have called timeout before I had to go play defense." "I intended to call a timeout, but it happened so fast, I couldn't get it out," Bluder offered semi-sheepishly. Indeed, Bluder was calling timeout in a timely manner — Iowa wouldn't have been granted it otherwise, being on defense — but for all Clark's talk Tuesday of not wanting the game to stop, it sure did anyway, and she sure didn't mind. READ MORE: Social Media Reacts to Caitlin Clark Breaking the NCAA WBB Scoring Record

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZea8J2Xv/Cdl7LwnZeu8J2YgfCdl7vwnZey8J2YgPCdmIAuPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYWl0bGluQ2xhcmsyMj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FpdGxpbkNsYXJrMjI8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TWmdINU5xSkpGIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vU1pnSDVOcUpKRjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtz IEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJb3dhV0JCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FXQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTgzMDEzNzU2OTAxMjEzNDg/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The swift vault into the NCAA's top spot left Clark with 37 more minutes with her shoes on, so Clark decided to make a little more history with her signature flair. The task of breaking Iowa's single-game scoring record starting with burying six three-pointers in a 23-point first quarter — the second-most for a quarter in Hawkeye history, according to the UI's game notes. "Honestly during warmups, my shot felt pretty good, so usually as a shooter, you know, the ball just comes off your handle better some nights other than others," Clark said. "When you make a couple shots as a shooter, it feels like a green light just to get another one up and that's exactly what it was." From there, Clark had 31 at halftime, 38 after three quarters, and her sights firmly set on that last summit of Iowa's program records, held until Thursday by former center and noted Pembroke Welsh Corgi enthusiast Megan Gustafson with 48. Clark turned her aggressiveness back on for the fourth quarter, generating a layup and three perfect trips to the free-throw line before splashing — what else — a deep three to finally give herself the Hawkeye single-game record and finally earn her seat on the bench for the last two minutes of Iowa's romp.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj40OSBQT0lOVFMgQ0FJVExJTiBDTEFSSyEg8J+RjyAgQSBuZXcgY2Fy ZWVyLWhpZ2ghIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FpdGxp bkNsYXJrMjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhaXRsaW5DbGFyazIy PC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVdCQj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASW93YVdCQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL2llQ0ZkUWZPR3oiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pZUNGZFFm T0d6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZPWCBDb2xsZWdlIEhvb3BzIChAQ0JCb25G T1gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JCb25GT1gvc3Rh dHVzLzE3NTgzMjMyNzc1MjM1MzM4Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ RmVicnVhcnkgMTYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Clark's superlative performance left Hannah Stuelke's Carver-Hawkeye Arena record as a mere footnote of history, a record that lasted for less that one game of women's regulation play (78 minutes if you count the men's game against Minnesota). "[Stuelke] said she was passing the torch to me," Clark said with a laugh. "So I was like, 'oh, that's so kind of you.' Hannah's just hilarious — she asked why I had to do that." Make no mistake, though: a record accumulator like Clark understands as well as anybody that they're made to be broken. "Hannah will break my record — she better break my record, playing here another couple years," Clark said. "I'm perfectly fine with Hannah going out and scoring 50, next game. So hopefully she does that."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWl0bGluIENsYXJrIHNjb3JlZCBvciBhc3Npc3RlZCBvbiA3OSBw b2ludHMgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVdC Qj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASW93YVdCQjwvYT4gdG9uaWdodC48 YnI+PGJyPlRoYXQmIzM5O3MgdGhlIG1vc3QgcG9pbnRzIGFjY291bnRlZCBm b3IgYnkgYW55IERpdmlzaW9uIEkgd29tZW4mIzM5O3MgcGxheWVyIGluIGFu eSBnYW1lIGluIHRoZSBsYXN0IDI1IHllYXJzLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9wdGFT VEFUUyAoQE9wdGFTVEFUUykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9PcHRhU1RBVFMvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTgzMzQxMzgyNTAxMjk0Mjg/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Unfortunately, with the NCAA's less-than-pristine track record with women's athletics muddying the waters of history, there's still some debate on whether Clark's record is all her own. For the next few games, anyway. Former Kansas great Lynette Woodard, still holds a major-college record of 3,649 career points with the Jayhawks, if not the NCAA record. Woodard and the Jayhawks played in the AIAW, the organization that administered women's sports prior to the NCAA's certification as mandated by Title IX. Of course, a basketball historian like Bluder not only knows this fact, she celebrates it. "I'm very aware that Lynette Woodard has the scoring record in women's basketball all-time, pre-NCAA — and that was before the three-point shot," Bluder said Thursday night. "We played basketball before the NCAA, so I don't know why we have this NCAA record. I think [the NCAA recognizing Woodard's record] makes really good sense." The NCAA should recognize Woodard's record, of course, just like it recognizes Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer's pre-certification wins as part of her own career record. Clark is just 81 points away from Woodard's mark; it would be respectful and appropriate to honor Woodard if and when Clark surpasses her, too. If Woodard wants to be in the building for it, even better.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFza2VkIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTGlz YUJsdWRlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGlzYUJsdWRlcjwvYT4g d2hhdOKAmXMgc29tZXRoaW5nIHNoZeKAmXMgc2VlbiBmcm9tIENhaXRsaW4g Q2xhcmsgZHVyaW5nIHRoaXMgY2hhc2UgdGhhdCB0aGUgcHVibGljIGRvZXNu 4oCZdCBnZXQgdG8gc2VlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vT1NqTjhn Yng5QSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09Tak44Z2J4OUE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgQWRhbSBKYWNvYmkgKEBhZGFtX2phY29iaSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFtX2phY29iaS9zdGF0dXMvMTc1ODM0MzI2Njky NjI3Njg4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxNiwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

That overriding, holistic approach to coaching Clark — to look at her accomplishments as part of the rich fabric of the sport, not something above it — extends to how Bluder has coached her team through this season. "Sometimes we can forget that [Clark] is a person and not just this unbelievable basketball player," Bluder said. "Today, at the end of our shoot-around, I had our women go around the circle and every one of them say something that I liked about Caitlin that wasn't basketball-related." "To me, everybody knows 'Caitlin, the basketball player'," Bluder continued. "There's so much more to Caitlin than that. She's the kindest person, she's thoughtful. She's generous. She's funny. So that was really fun to hear her teammates express what she means to them as a person." Far from lip service, Bluder's kind words echoed the congratulatory messages from family, teammates and coaches in a special video after the game, prompting waterworks from the normally stoic Clark.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgc3BlY2lhbCB2aWRlbyBwYWNrYWdlIElvd2EgcHV0IHRvZ2V0 aGVyIGZvciBDYWl0bGluIENsYXJr4oCZcyByZWNvcmQtYnJlYWtpbmcgcGVy Zm9ybWFuY2UgKHRvIENsYXJr4oCZcyBzdXJwcmlzZSk6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby85SHJKV0lRRDRVIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOUhySldJ UUQ0VTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBZGFtIEphY29iaSAoQGFkYW1famFjb2Jp KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1famFjb2JpL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzU4NTY5NzUxNTAzMTU1NjkzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDE2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

"I started crying watching that video because I was filled with so much gratitude and love," Clark said afterward. "When it's the people that have had your back through the through the ups and downs, been there every step of the journey whether it was good or bad, have seen the hard days and have seen the good days, I think that's when it means the most." "They've seen me go through some really hard losses and some really great wins," Clark continued. "But also, it's a matter of pushing me to do my very best and allowing me to dream, ever since I was a young girl playing with all the boys growing up."

In the moment, it can be easy to forget that Clark is blazing trails in real time, redefining what stardom looks like in women's athletics and college athletics in general. It can be easy to forget because Clark makes it all look so easy, even when she wears her momentary frustrations as a competitor on her face — no sleeves on a basketball jersey, after all. One of Clark's best strengths is how momentary those frustrations are, in fact. Not only does she turn her annoyances into focus on the court with alchemic efficiency, she speaks glowingly of her position of privilege in the spotlight, and of how much support is involved in that journey. "I still wake up and I'm so thankful every single day, because I'm playing in front of 15,000 people, I get to do it with my best friends, I get to play the game that I absolutely love more than anything," Clark said. "And I know one day basketball is going to end, so one game, one win, one loss, never gets me too high or too low. And I think that's what's been the kind of story of my career, and that's been something I've had to learn: to stay steady and stay calm for this team." No matter how much support she gets, though, make no mistake: Clark's accolades are all earned, and unimpeachable. Just ask anyone who's ever had the misfortune of guarding her, or coaching against her. The Hawkeyes' electric superstar now sits at the top of the highest mountain the NCAA has to offer, and she'll spend the rest of her collegiate career setting the bar as high as possible for the next GOAT, whoever and wherever she is.