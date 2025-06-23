COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2026 EDGE/OLB Kasen Thomas

This past weekend's recruiting event already paid dividends with a commitment from defensive back Ronnie Hill. Now Iowa has added another prospect on the defensive side of the ball, adding a commitment from 2026 defender Kasen Thomas.
Thomas, a 6'2", 220-lb defender, is one of the top in-state prospects in the class of 2026. A 3-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating, Thomas has been a standout prep for Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City, Iowa. He chose Iowa over offers from a final four that include Iowa State, Nebraska, and Arizona; he also reported offers from Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
Thomas racked up 44.5 tackles as a junior, including 15.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, and had a pair of interceptions that he returned for touchdowns. He also blocked three point after attempts, highlighting his potential for making explosive plays.
A two-way athlete, Thomas was also a significant contributor on the offensive side of the ball for the Crusaders. He ran for a 3A-best 1,841 rushing yards last season on 9.2 yards per carry, while totaling 26 rushing touchdowns. Despite those impressive rushing numbers, Iowa is looking at Thomas as a contributor on the defensive side of the ball, with the aim of developing him into an EDGE or outside linebacker.
Thomas is the 11th player to join Iowa's 2026 recruiting class and the fourth defensive player. He joins safety Marcello Vitti, defensive lineman Sawyer Jezierski, and yesterday's commit, defensive back Ronnie Hill.