COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2026 EDGE/OLB Kasen Thomas

This past weekend's recruiting event already paid dividends with a commitment from defensive back Ronnie Hill . Now Iowa has added another prospect on the defensive side of the ball, adding a commitment from 2026 defender Kasen Thomas .

Thomas, a 6'2", 220-lb defender, is one of the top in-state prospects in the class of 2026. A 3-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating, Thomas has been a standout prep for Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City, Iowa. He chose Iowa over offers from a final four that include Iowa State, Nebraska, and Arizona; he also reported offers from Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Thomas racked up 44.5 tackles as a junior, including 15.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, and had a pair of interceptions that he returned for touchdowns. He also blocked three point after attempts, highlighting his potential for making explosive plays.