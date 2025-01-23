COMMIT: Iowa Lands Top-40 Recruit Joshua Lewis

Iowa has landed the commitment of four-star wing, Joshua Lewis. (Photo by Iowa Athletics / Rivals Graphics)

On Thursday afternoon, Iowa men's basketball landed the commitment of Joshua Lewis, a four-star small forward in the class of 2025 out of Blake High School in Tampa, Florida. Premium subscribers were expecting a commitment for over a week prior to his announcement. The No. 37 player in the country, Lewis chose the Hawkeyes over offers from programs including Auburn, Marquette, Michigan State, North Carolina State and others. He was previously committed to South Florida.

Iowa was in contact with Lewis prior to his commitment to USF, and reached out to him again following his decommitment. "I've had that thought [that I could see myself being a Hawkeye] for sure in the past couple weeks of just talking to them. I just really appreciate the time that they're taking to build a relationship with me and my family," he said in mid-December. "They seem like a great group of people. Honestly, for my family, that's one of the biggest things is being around good people -- knowing that I'm in good hands around people that I'm going to be safe with and just developing into a great man."

In addition to the off-the-court feel Lewis has gotten from Iowa, the staff and primary recruiter Tristan Spurlock have made it clear they like what he could bring to the roster, if he chose the Hawkeyes. "[Coach Spurlock] likes a lot about my game," the four-star prospect said. "He likes how versatile I am. He likes the fact that I can shoot the ball, but I can also put the ball on the floor and make plays for my teammates. He likes my size and athleticism. He's a big fan of my game." The way Iowa sees him as a player is the same way Lewis views himself -- which was a clear positive in his recruitment. "It's all about the vision and just what's best for me," he said. "I'm trying to go somewhere, win games, and just have fun playing." Have fun, and make it to the NBA. "That's my big dream, and I feel like Iowa also is a great platform," Lewis said. "They can help me get there in the long run."