IOWA CITY — Iowa sophomore guard Dasonte Bowen will miss the rest of the 2023-24 season with a lingering knee injury, according to head coach Fran McCaffery at Tuesday's postgame press conference after the Hawkeyes beat Penn State, 90-81. "Dasonte, he's injured, so that's why he hasn't been playing," said McCaffery. "He hurt his knee. He's going to be having surgery coming up here. So, we're all pulling for him as he's going through that difficulty. He's a terrific young man." Bowen will finish the season averaging 4.4 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game. He played 25 games, starting the first eight games of the season at point guard before moving to the bench. Bowen's season high of 17 points came against Arkansas State.

Advertisement

Bowen's minutes continued to drop after moving to the bench, and he missed the last four games entirely. McCaffery attributed that declining workload to Bowen's injury. "It's been lingering," McCaffery said. "He's a tough kid. He's been trying to play through it. It just got to a point where it was time." McCaffery didn't provide any specifics on Bowen's injury, but said his surgery is scheduled for "a little less than two weeks."

TEAM IMPACT