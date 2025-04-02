Drake Transfer Guard Kael Combs Commits to Iowa

Former Drake guard Kael Combs has informed Hawkeye Beacon that he has committed to Iowa out of the transfer portal.

At 6'4", 190 pounds, Combs averaged 3.8 points and two rebounds over 12.8 minutes per game while shooting 51% from the field this season for the Bulldogs.

With 58 career games played between Drake and Wyoming, Combs will arrive in Iowa City with solid experience at the college level. During his lone year in Laramie, Combs averaged 2.7 points and a rebound in 10.5 minutes per game.

After two years playing college ball, Combs will have two years of eligibility remaining.