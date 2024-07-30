With Iowa's pre-season training camp kicking off this week, there are still many questions to be answered regarding the Hawkeyes' roster going into 2024. At the same time, we've gotten a glimpse of what it is, and what it could be. Of course, the defense returns eight starters, the offense has a new look to it after the hiring of Tim Lester and with a new year comes fresh faces on both sides of the ball. Before we delve into who could breakout this season, let's define what we're getting at. In this list, we're looking for players who have not previously started or made a consistent, substantial impact on Saturdays for the Hawks. Though some folks may say Cade McNamara or Luke Lachey are in for breakout seasons in 2024, they won't be considered, as they've both previously been starters and relied upon to win football games for Iowa. Let's take a look at five Hawks that could breakout and become contributors (or more) this season for Kirk Ferentz and company.

Listed at the very top of the pre-camp depth chart, Jarriett Buie may get a ton of snaps this season after seeing minimal time on the field during his freshman campaign. Buie looks slotted in as an X-receiver and will start alongside two veteran wideouts in Kaleb Brown and Seth Anderson. With playmakers in the slot like Brown and Anderson, Buie will be set up for some shots down the field. If he can be a deep threat, he may just break onto the scene this year.

Ferentz has seen some flashes of Buie's capabilities as a receiver thus far, too. "I think Jarriett is going to be a really good player for us," he said. "We need guys to have production that they didn't have the year before, where people say 'Oh jeez, where did he come from?' or 'How did that happen?' I think Jarriett is a candidate for that. He has an unbelievable attitude and work ethic. He's got good skills. We saw him improve over the course of the fall, and in bowl prep. He's totally capable of playing good football for us."

Iowa's defensive line depth is an unusual question mark going into this season. After several years featuring several future NFL talents upfront, the Hawkeyes seemingly only go five or six deep with experience on the defensive line this season. With starters Deontae Craig and Yahya Black from last season, alongside experienced guys like Ethan Hurkett and Aaron Graves, the DL has some top-heavy depth. Jeremiah Pittman and Max Llewellyn will also be factors in the DL rotation. Pittman put together just six tackles in ten games last season while Llewellyn registered just 13 tackles in 14 games played.

Llewellyn walks the sideline at Iowa's open spring practice. (Eliot Clough)

While Pittman has been serviceable and will likely see an increase in snaps this season, Llewellyn appears to have a higher potential ceiling as an impact player. At 6'5" and 258 pounds, Llewellyn possesses the frame to disrupt the opposing team's passing game -- whether that's getting to the quarterback for a sack, reaching out and causing a fumble or a pass-breakup, or getting after an opposing ball-carrier. The former fringe-four star DE says Kelvin Bell's trust in him has increased over the last offseason as well, only further priming him for a big junior year. "Now that I know the defense, KB trusts me more than he did last year," Llewellyn said. "I'm able to do my thing more now, whether it's doing something with the pass rush or whatever else."

Like Buie, Kamari Moulton saw the field sparingly during his freshman campaign with the Hawkeyes. The difference is, Moulton touched the ball -- and he did well. In four games played last season, the Florida native took 27 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns, each of which came against Western Michigan in the third game of 2023. After a productive offseason, Moulton went from 185 pounds to weighing197. He also broke through to earn a spot on the depth chart as the third-string running back behind Kaleb Johnson and Leshon Williams, surpassing Jaziun Patterson.

He also pointed to Lester's offense as a vehicle that may continue to push him forward. "[Coach Lester] has different ways that we're running the ball," he said in April. "I like it more. It gives us more options. There's lot more things we can do with the run game." If Moulton's two touchdowns and offseason weight gains are an indication of what he's capable of, his four-game performance last season may not just be a flash in the pan. He may be in line to help out the Iowa offense for more than a few snaps in 2024.

Possibly the most talked about up-and-comer for the Hawkeyes this season, sophomore defensive back John Nestor may be the most poised out of anyone on this list to break onto the scene in 2024. Nestor, who saw consistent time on the field as a gunner on punts during his freshman year, surpassed the likes of Deshaun Lee as the second starting cornerback on the pre-camp depth chart. That should be enough of an indication as to what the Iowa staff has seen from the Chicago Marist product.

Lee, who replaced each of Jermari Harris and Cooper DeJean on the field at different points in the season last year, earned plenty of respect from the staff and teammates and was largely expected to start opposite of Harris once again this year. Thanks to a strong showing in the spring and summer, Nestor leap-frogged both Lee and TJ Hall on the depth chart. Not only that, but he was also listed as the second-string CASH, behind Sebastian Castro. Nestor, who has continually drawn comparisons to Riley Moss from his teammates and Phil Parker, may just be next in line to be another star corner for the Hawkeyes -- and it could all begin this season in Iowa City.

A running back turned receiver thanks to the depth in the RB room and lack thereof at wideout, Terrell Washington has the size and is the exact type of playmaker Lester likes to have at receiver. Standing at 5'11" and 206 pounds, Washington showed some flashes in his freshman year at tailback, much like Moulton. For Washington, his brief showings of playmaking and his experience playing multiple positions in high school landed him with the receivers during the spring. As he said prior to the open spring practice, "I felt like I could be more versatile no matter what I do. When they give me an opportunity, I'm going to do it. I played a little receiver, quarterback, and running back in high school. I feel like wherever I can fit in, I'm going to give it all I've got."

Terrell Washington goes through warmups at Iowa's open spring practice. (Eliot Clough)

Lester spoke about Washington's versatility this spring as well, saying the flip from running back to receiver was beneficial for him and the team. "I think we're just trying to increase the amount of people that can help us in the fall, and with the amount of reps he got with the ones ... hopefully it'll pay off for him in the fall, it definitely will. He learned maybe more than anybody having to switch. Three days in I think he switched positions. He's young and super talented, and he just shows up and works, and that's the best guys to coach." LeVar Woods added that Washington has been given opportunities on special teams, which provides another added dimension to his game and a chance to make an impact for the Hawkeyes this fall. "I think Terrell is a young guy that you see with the ball in his hands," Woods said of him as a punt and kick returner. "He does some good stuff."

Honorable Mention

Not listed as part of the five that could breakout but still showing flashes of potential, we had to hit on a couple more Hawkeyes that could break out in 2024. Though they're not in the first tier, they still have a shot to provide some big impact for Iowa on the gridiron this season.

Brian Allen has plenty of talent and could very well play a key role on the defensive line as a defensive end or a three-tech defensive tackle. But the St. Thomas More product has received much less playing time than Pittman or Llewellyn to date, playing in just four games so far. If he's able to see the field on a consistent basis this year, I'd expect big things from him. However, if he stays in more of a reserve role and isn't able to find a consistent spot in the defensive line rotation, it'll be difficult for him to make an impact with the Hawks this season.

With the amount of new faces on the field and the lack of production in recent years at receiver, Dayton Howard had to find himself a spot on this list, one way or another. Like Buie, Ferentz said he saw some encouraging things from Howard this spring. "At our last spring practice, he made a catch over on the sideline and made a couple plays that really caught my eye," Iowa's head man said at Big Ten Media Days. "Watching him over the summer, it looks like he's growing and maturing, and gaining some confidence in himself."