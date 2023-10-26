In the latest farcical twist of the Noah Shannon saga, Iowa's sixth-year defensive tackle must now wait at least one more game to find out whether he's allowed to be eligible to play college football again. The NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon that a planned vote on amending gambling penalties — and, crucially, retroactively restoring eligibility to athletes like Shannon — had been postponed for two weeks, meaning Shannon's eligibility would not be decided until just three games remained in Iowa's regular season. Spoke the NCAA (via the Des Moines Register): "The council agreed with commissioners earlier this month that the penalties for wagering violations in limited circumstances should be adjusted and the respective committees moved quickly to recommend possible changes. However, the CCA executive committee, today, requested a brief delay to allow more time for membership feedback on the proposed adjustment, and the coordination committee voted to honor that request. The coordination committee reemphasized the need for the Association to move deliberately and have in-depth conversations about the current wagering landscape."

No, really. Two more weeks "to allow more time for membership feedback." "The committee reemphasized the need for the Association to move deliberately." The NCAA decided it had an abundant luxury of patience as Shannon's eligibility continues to evaporate. That doesn't sound like an organization that "continue[s] to put student-athlete well-being front and center," and if that wording sounds familiar, it's because that's how the NCAA was just patting itself on the back when it first announced it was reconsidering the gambling penalties. What good is restoring an athlete's eligibility if the NCAA can't even figure out how to do it in time?