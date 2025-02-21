Isaiah Johnson-Arigu Opens Up on Mid-Year Transfer

Johnson-Arigu on the sidelines. (Photo by Eliot Clough)

Freshman forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu announced his intentions to transfer from Miami (FL) to Iowa just six weeks ago. After signing with the Hawkeyes a month ago to the day, the 2024 three-star recruit out of Totino-Grace in Minneapolis, Minnesota spoke with the media for the first time this Friday. "It's all been a crazy eight months," Johnson-Arigu said, referencing moving to Miami to start his career and then promptly transferring after just one semester in Florida. "But, Fran and the guys have made it really easy to transition."

The Hawkeyes finished second in Johnson-Arigu's recruitment out of high school, and Iowa was the first program he thought of when he entered the portal. "The playing style and everything really fit. It was close to home. All the factors led to [transferring to Iowa]," he said. "There were a lot of schools that were in contact with me right away, but I mainly focused on this one. ... Iowa was already recruiting me heavily out of high school, so I was like, 'Might as well go there.' That was my second option, if anything." The Hawkeyes found themselves near the top out of high school for Johnson-Arigu thanks to their investment in his recruitment. "How often that they were at our AAU games and everything, how interested they really were [stood out to me]," Johnson-Arigu said. "Coach Sherman (Dillard) is the one who recruited me heavily. He started recruiting me sophomore year AAU, in the summer. He's been following me for a long time. He really knows my game."

Dillard and Iowa have only continued to get to know Johnson-Arigu's game better since he's been on campus. The early stages at Iowa have included time in the practice gym for Johnson-Arigu, not on the court in Big Ten Conference play, as the NCAA doesn't allow mid-year basketball transfer to play for their new team part way through the ongoing season. "My role right now is to be on the scout team and give them the best challenge in practice every day so they can get better for the games. ... Just trying to kill them as much as possible on scout team," he said. "[That, and I'm] really just observing when they do their offense." Learning the offense has only improved Johnson-Arigu's view of his fit at Iowa. "I feel like I'm a really big fast-break player, like, drive and kick to open shooters," he said. "I feel like it's a perfect fit."

Fran McCaffery offered details on what the last month has been like for his newest addition to the roster, as well. "I think it's difficult, but admirable to come midseason," McCaffery said. "We've been putting stuff in since June. He gets here in the second semester. He's trying to figure out what we're doing in terms of plays that we're running. Defensive concepts, terminology, which are different from his high school, different from Miami." McCaffery is happy with the way Johnson-Arigu has conducted himself thus far and is excited to see how things progress for him. "He's working hard on his game, and he's working hard in the weight room," McCaffery said. "I think that's every bit as important just to be around the guys, get to know them, watch how we do things, watch how we prepare. It'll really be beneficial to him when we start going. June is when we'll start practice for him. But, obviously, we'll be doing a lot of stuff this spring as well."