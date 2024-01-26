WHO: Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

WHEN: 8:00 PM CT (Friday, January 26, 2024)

WHERE: Huff Hall (Champaign, IL)

TV: BTN (Zach Mackey and Tim Johnson)

RADIO: AM 800 KXIC (Steven Grace, Mark Ironside) | YouTube

#3 Iowa picked up a comfortable 34-6 home win over Purdue last week and now heads on the road for a pair of away duals in Illinois, against Illinois and Northwestern teams that are a combined 3-6 on the season thus far. In other words, the competition probably won't be at its fiercest this weekend, either. Iowa starts off the weekend in Champaign, with an 8 PM tilt against the Illini. Iowa is 55-26-1 all-time against Illinois and have won 12 straight duals in the series dating back to 2006. Tom Brands has never lost to the Illini as Iowa head coach (12-0). More challenging duals await -- meetings with #11 Michigan (5-2) and #1 Penn State (6-0) loom in the next few weeks -- but for now it's the Illini and Wildcats. Nothing to do but take care of business against the opponents on the docket this weekend.

PROBABLE LINEUPS

#3 Iowa at Illinois WT IOWA vs ILLINOIS 125 #5 Drake Ayala (SO, 15-2) vs Justin Cardani (SR, 2-5) OR

Caelen Riley (SO, 8-4) 133 Cullan Schriever (JR, 6-1) vs #30 Tony Madrigal (GR, 1-2) 141 #1 Real Woods (SR, 12-0) vs #25 Danny Pucino (SO, 8-6) OR

Will Baysingar (FR, 7-5) 149 #11 Caleb Rathjen (SO, 11-2) vs Jake Harrier (SO, 2-6) OR

#8 Kannon Webster (FR, 11-1) 157 #2 Jared Franek (GR, 16-1) vs Joe Roberts (JR, 0-0) 165 #6 Michael Caliendo (SO, 16-1) vs #24 Chris Moore (FR, 7-5) 174 #9 Patrick Kennedy (JR, 8-2) vs #3 Edmond Ruth (JR, 12-1) 184 Aiden Riggins (rFR, 9-9) vs #29 Dylan Connell (SO, 3-4) 197 #14 Zach Glazier (SR, 16-0) vs Chase Waggoner (JR, 2-6) OR

Joey Braunagel (JR, 0-0) 285 #28 Bradley Hill (rFR, 14-4) OR

Ben Kueter (FR, 1-0) vs Sungyup Ryu (FR, 5-5) OR

Peter Marinopolous (FR, 4-1)

Illinois could field a lineup with six ranked wrestlers -- although four of those ranked wrestlers are ranked 24th or lower by InterMat at their respective weights. Only two Illini wrestlers are ranked in the Top 10 -- #3 Edmond Ruth at 184 and #8 Kannon Webster at 149 -- and one of them (Webster) is listed as one of two possible starting options. Webster did wrestle in Illinois' most recent dual, a 36-6 loss to #7 Ohio State two weeks ago. Iowa should be favored or strongly favored at six weights (125, 141, 157, 165, 197, 285), underdogs at two weights (174, 184), and in a probable toss-up at 133. If Webster goes at 149, that's another toss-up weight; if he doesn't go, #11 Caleb Rathjen should be a solid favorite there. The highlight match of the dual is unquestionably 174, as it's the only match that should feature a pair of Top 10 opponents in #9 Patrick Kennedy and #3 Edmond Ruth. Ruth, the younger brother of former Penn State superstar Edward Ruth, isn't quite as good as his older brother (a 3-time NCAA champion) was -- but he's still a very dangerous opponent. He should be a great test for Kennedy at 174 as well; if Kennedy can win (or even keep it close) against Ruth, it's good evidence of his ability to compete with the top guys at that weight.

PREDICTION