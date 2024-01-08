Quinn Schulte To Return To Iowa in 2024
There was more good news for the Iowa defense on Monday as Quinn Schulte announced his plans to return to the Hawkeyes for the 2024 season. Schulte announced his decision via his Instagram story (which was confirmed by a report by Chad Leistikow of The Des Moines Register):
Schulte has become a tremendously productive free safety in Iowa's perennially stingy secondary. In 2023, he recorded 65 tackles (40 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, and an interception; his pick helped punctuate Iowa's 22-0 win over Rutgers. In 2022, Schulte finished with 71 tackles (43 solo), six pass break-ups, 0.5 tackles for loss, a QB pressure, and an interception (against Illinois).
For his considerable production, Schulte earned honorable All-Big Ten recognition from both Big Ten coaches and media in 2023.
Schulte, who has started all 27 games at free safety over the last two seasons, arrived at Iowa as a preferred walk-on from Cedar Rapids Xavier in 2018. He redshirted during the 2019 season, and saw action primarily on special teams and in backup duty on defense in 2020 and 2021.
Ahead of the 2022 season, Schulte emerged as the replacement at free safety for Jack Koerner (who had followed a similar path as Schulte, from walk-on to scholarship starter at free safety) and was placed on scholarship.
IMPACT
Schulte's decision to return for a sixth season in 2024 enhances the continuity and experience in the Hawkeye secondary. His decision to come back ensures that Iowa will have returning starters at both safety positions, with Schulte playing alongside strong safety Xavier Nwankpa.
With Iowa breaking in a new starting cornerback next season after Cooper DeJean's departure, Quinn's experience directing the secondary will be a boost for Phil Parker's defense.
While Schulte has been a very steady presence over the past two seasons, his goal for 2024 should be to become a more disruptive force. Iowa had just 10 interceptions this season and only 15 in 2022, after recording 20+ interceptions in three of the previous five seasons.
That's not all on Schulte, of course, but he has only notched two interceptions during his two years as a starter. By comparison, Koerner, his predecessor, had six interceptions during his Hawkeye career at free safety.
The Iowa defense excels when it can force turnovers and if Schulte can help restore the "BallHawks" tradition in 2024, that would be a very welcome development.