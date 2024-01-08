There was more good news for the Iowa defense on Monday as Quinn Schulte announced his plans to return to the Hawkeyes for the 2024 season. Schulte announced his decision via his Instagram story (which was confirmed by a report by Chad Leistikow of The Des Moines Register):

Schulte has become a tremendously productive free safety in Iowa's perennially stingy secondary. In 2023, he recorded 65 tackles (40 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, and an interception; his pick helped punctuate Iowa's 22-0 win over Rutgers. In 2022, Schulte finished with 71 tackles (43 solo), six pass break-ups, 0.5 tackles for loss, a QB pressure, and an interception (against Illinois). For his considerable production, Schulte earned honorable All-Big Ten recognition from both Big Ten coaches and media in 2023.

Schulte, who has started all 27 games at free safety over the last two seasons, arrived at Iowa as a preferred walk-on from Cedar Rapids Xavier in 2018. He redshirted during the 2019 season, and saw action primarily on special teams and in backup duty on defense in 2020 and 2021. Ahead of the 2022 season, Schulte emerged as the replacement at free safety for Jack Koerner (who had followed a similar path as Schulte, from walk-on to scholarship starter at free safety) and was placed on scholarship.

