Three-Star ATH Mason Woods Signs with Iowa

Iowa has officially signed 2025 three-star ATH Mason Woods. The son of LeVar Woods, special teams coordinator for the Hawkeyes, Mason won't be brought in at a specific position and could play wide receiver, tight end or a mixture of both.
The Iowa City West product chose the Hawkeyes over Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri and others.
Woods, the 7th-best prospect in the state of Iowa, is an explosive talent that could contribute in multiple positions at Iowa. While the draw to Iowa was obvious and powerful -- Woods is a born-and-raised Iowa City kid as well as the son of Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods -- he took his time in making his decision and considered other programs. He committed to Iowa over the summer.
"I didn't really know where I wanted to go at all until I sat down and went school by school," he told us at the time. "I sat down and thought about each school: how I would fit and where I would see myself in the next two or three years. I thought about whether or not I'd be playing, and Iowa is a place where I saw myself doing well.
While many schools recruiting him saw him as an athlete who could play either offense or defense, Iowa's focus on him as an offensive player made the Hawkeyes a draw to Woods as well. "I preferably want to play offense, so that was a pretty big part of it," he said. "Iowa seeing me as an offensive player already drew me in."
"I really do like Coach (Tim) Lester, that was a big thing," Woods added. "I met with him and talked to him, and he's a great guy. Coach (Abdul) Hodge, too. I couldn't ask for a better staff. I'm really content with all of that, and I believe Iowa football is going to be really good on the offensive side in the few years to come."
Woods has the speed and explosive, playmaking ability to contribute at both wide receiver and tight end for Iowa. He has good quickness and shows strong football IQ and sound decision-making on the field. If he stays at tight end, he's likely to need some additional time in the weight room to add the size needed to compete at the Big Ten level.
He's also likely to need time to improve his blocking technique as well as his understanding of Iowa's schemes. Woods isn't likely to be a plug-and-play addition for Iowa, but he has the tools to develop into a very solid contributor with a bit more development.
Wood finished the season with 54 receptions for 1,057 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had five carries for 48 yards, completed a pass for 26 yards, and had an 87-yard kickoff return touchdown. On defense, Woods racked up 24 tackles, a tackle for loss, and an interception.