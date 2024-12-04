Three-Star ATH Mason Woods Signs with Iowa

(Photo by Iowa Athletics)

Iowa has officially signed 2025 three-star ATH Mason Woods. The son of LeVar Woods, special teams coordinator for the Hawkeyes, Mason won't be brought in at a specific position and could play wide receiver, tight end or a mixture of both. The Iowa City West product chose the Hawkeyes over Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri and others.

Woods, the 7th-best prospect in the state of Iowa, is an explosive talent that could contribute in multiple positions at Iowa. While the draw to Iowa was obvious and powerful -- Woods is a born-and-raised Iowa City kid as well as the son of Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods -- he took his time in making his decision and considered other programs. He committed to Iowa over the summer. "I didn't really know where I wanted to go at all until I sat down and went school by school," he told us at the time. "I sat down and thought about each school: how I would fit and where I would see myself in the next two or three years. I thought about whether or not I'd be playing, and Iowa is a place where I saw myself doing well.

While many schools recruiting him saw him as an athlete who could play either offense or defense, Iowa's focus on him as an offensive player made the Hawkeyes a draw to Woods as well. "I preferably want to play offense, so that was a pretty big part of it," he said. "Iowa seeing me as an offensive player already drew me in." "I really do like Coach (Tim) Lester, that was a big thing," Woods added. "I met with him and talked to him, and he's a great guy. Coach (Abdul) Hodge, too. I couldn't ask for a better staff. I'm really content with all of that, and I believe Iowa football is going to be really good on the offensive side in the few years to come."