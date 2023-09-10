This week's update is a mixed bag. On the positive side, several commits made big impacts in multiple phases of the game that propelled their teams to big victories. Iowa's QB commitment also made a big play in the final minutes to seal a win. But on the negative side, injuries knocked a couple of commitments out of their games for this week and possibly longer. Let's dig in:



Player of the Week

This week's player of the week is Cam Buffington. In a matchup of 2-0 teams, Buffington had a big impact on both sides of the ball to help Winfield Mt. Union defeat WACO 34-8. Offensively, Buffington ran 18 times for 165 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had 2 receptions for 44 yards. Defensively, he had 12.5 tackles, with 10 of those being solo tackles. For context, Winfield plays 8-player football in Iowa. Generally those games are higher scoring because there are fewer players and more space for receivers or runners to get free. Holding a good team to 8 points in an 8-player game is very impressive. And for good measure he also had one punt for 44 yards.

Injury News

Doll was last week's player of the week, and was having a big start to his senior season. Unfortunately, the rest of that season could now be in jeopardy:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BdCB0aGUgaGFsZiBvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tLzk2OVRoZUJ1bGxGTT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AOTY5VGhl QnVsbEZNPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPiMxICg0QSkgQURNLCBBZGVsIDIxPGJyPiM4 ICg0QSkgTGV3aXMgQ2VudHJhbCAxNzxicj48YnI+QmlnIG5ld3MgaXMgYSBz aWduaWZpY2FudCBpbmp1cnkgdG8gQURNIHJ1bm5pbmcgYmFjayBhbmQgZnV0 dXJlIElvd2EgSGF3a2V5ZSBCcmV2aW4gRG9sbC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2lhaHNmYj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2lhaHNmYjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUcmVu dCBDb25kb24gKEB0cmVudGNvbmRvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS90cmVudGNvbmRvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMDMxNTQ3MTUwODEwMzIy MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VcGRhdGUgb24gQnJldjogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Iy YkI3bzhvRjAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iMmJCN284b0YwPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEFkYW0gRG9sbCAoQGRvbGw1MDUxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RvbGw1MDUxL3N0YXR1cy8xNzAwNjAwMTcxNTczMjIz NzY5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA5LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Hopefully the injury isn't as bad as it first appeared and Doll is able to recover quickly.

Unfortunately, the injury news continues. Williamsburg easily defeated go 49-20, but it doesn't appear that Weisskopf played in the game, as he didn't register any stats. Weisskopf was banged up at the end of his game last week, but didn't think the injury was too bad. Hopefully he was held out as a precaution and will be back next week. We'll update when we get any new info about his condition.

Iowa's Other Commits

Resar's Bishop Kenny defeated Tocoi Creek 23-20. The game came down to the very end, with Bishop Kenny getting the ball back on its own 38 with 2:04 to play down 20-16. Resar stepped up immediately, hitting on a 62-yard touchdown pass with 1:52 remaining to give Bishop Kenny the lead. The Bishop Kenny defense held from there to secure the victory. Some video of the game is here. That final touchdown was Resar's only touchdown of the game, but Resar played a big role throughout. He set up Bishop Kenny's first score, and ran an efficient 2-minute drill to close the first half.

In the most lopsided result of the week, Vander Zee and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock rolled past West Sioux 70-7. Vander Zee did a little bit of everything in the game. He was 4/5 passing for 53 yards. He also had seven carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns, with a long run of 55. He also had two receptions for 60 yards and two more touchdowns. For good measure, he also converted a two-point conversion and had 1.5 tackles on defense. Vander Zee talked about his transition to playing more quarterback in the buildup to this week's game here:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtBIGNvbXBsZXRlIHF1YXJ0ZXJiYWNrJnF1b3Q7PGJyPjxi cj5TcGVuZGluZyBtb3JlIHRpbWUgYXQgV1IgdGhhbiBRQiBsYXN0IGZhbGws IGZ1dHVyZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVG b290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxs PC9hPiB0YWxlbnQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yZWVj ZV92YW5kZXJ6ZWU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHJlZWNlX3ZhbmRl cnplZTwvYT4gaXMgYmFjayB1bmRlciBjZW50ZXIgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0xHTFJGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0xHTFJGb290YmFsbDwvYT4sIG5vdyBrbm93aW5nIHRoZSBv ZmZlbnNlIGV2ZW4gYmV0dGVyIGZyb20gYm90aCBhbmdsZXM8YnI+PGJyPk1v cmUgZnJvbSB0aGUgV2VlayAy4oOjIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vU3BvcnRzWm9uZUtDQVU5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBT cG9ydHNab25lS0NBVTk8L2E+IFBPVFcgd2lubmVyIGF0IDZwbSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tjYXV0dj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5Aa2NhdXR2PC9hPiEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tZamtr ODJ2WVoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LWWprazgydllaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE5vYWggU2FjY28gKEBOb2FoU2FjY29UVikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ob2FoU2FjY29UVi9zdGF0dXMvMTY5OTUyMDI3OTQx MDUzNjU4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In another Ohio vs. Michigan matchup, Watson's Central Catholic easily beat Brother Rice 33-7. Watson had a 54-yard touchdown reception in the game. He showed his versatility at receiver, making receptions while lined up out wide or lined up in the slot. He also made a few plays defensively playing corner. Highlights from his game are here.

Brooks got to celebrate his commitment to Iowa in style, as his Kennedy Cougars rolled past Linn-Mar 34-0.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgaW5qdXJ5IGJ1ZyBjb250aW51ZXMgdG8gcGxhZ3VlIExpbm4t TWFyIGFzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JLRm9vdGJh bGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENSS0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBnZXRz IGl0cyBmaXJzdCB3aW4gb2YgdGhlIHNlYXNvbiBpbiBzaHV0b3V0IGZhc2hp b24gMzQtMCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv aWFoc2ZiP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jaWFo c2ZiPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdkh3YjFxV2ZLbCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ZId2IxcVdmS2w8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ3VydGlz IEZlZGVyIChAQ3VydGlzRmVkZXJfKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0N1cnRpc0ZlZGVyXy9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMDM5MTE4Mzc3ODc1MDUz Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

It was a rough week for Campbell and Cedar Falls, as they fell 42-13 to Ankeny Centennial. Campbell had 7.5 tackles and one tackle for loss in the defeat. Eliot Clough was at the game on Friday, and will have a more detailed breakdown on Campbell and the other players he saw there shortly

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3QgYSB0b24gb2YgcG9zaXRpdmVzIGluIHRoZSBmaXJzdCBoYWxm IGZvciB0aGUgQ0YgZGVmZW5zZSBhcyBDZW50ZW5uaWFsIHNjb3JlZCBvbiBl YWNoIG9mIGl0cyBwb3NzZXNzaW9ucy48YnI+PGJyPkJpZyB0aW1lIGVmZm9y dCBwbGF5IGhlcmUgYnkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0lvd2E/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNJb3dhPC9hPiBjb21taXQgRHJldyBDYW1wYmVsbCB0cmFja2luZyBkb3du IEVsaWphaCBQb3J0ZXIgYWZ0ZXIgYSBiaWcgZ2Fpbi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1cxQTVOZXlEY28iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XMUE1TmV5 RGNvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENsb3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdo KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzAwMzI2MjYwOTY1MDMyMjgzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PlNlcHRlbWJlciA5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Ries had a big night through the air in Monticello's 35-0 victory over Cascade. The QB threw for 314 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win. Three of his four TD passes went to teammate Peyton Schilling.

Parker's Immaculate Conception beat Benet Academy 34-9. Offensively, IC was great on the ground, with four first half rushing touchdowns and two running backs going over 100 yards. Parker made his biggest contribution on the defensive end, grabbing an interception in the first half. Parker and the defense held Benet scoreless in the first half, and didn't surrender a touchdown until garbage time in the fourth quarter.

Hoffman's Blue Valley Northwest fell to Saint Thomas Aquinas 28-14. Hoffman didn't score in the game, but did have 4 receptions for 51 yards. His long was a 21-yard reception.

Kennedy's Brophy Prep easily defeated Sunnyslope 49-7. Kennedy had one tackle and three QB hurries in the victory.

Fox's East Buchanan beat Maquoketa Valley 39-21. Defensively, Fox had 6.5 total tackles. Offensively, East Buchanan rushed for 345 yards and five touchdowns in the game, and Fox and the offensive line were a big part of it.

Burt and Creighton Prep suffered a heartbreaker, falling 27-24 in double overtime to Gretna. Creighton Prep led 21-7 in the third quarter, and had a field goal to win in regulation, but it went wide. The teams traded field goals in the first overtime, before Gretna won it in the second with another field goal. Some highlights from the game are here.

Williams' Lake Central fell to Crown Point 38-12. Lewis Central pulled to within a touchdown in the third quarter, but Crown Point pulled away from there.

Godfrey's Armwood rolled over Hillsborough 48-12. The game was 21-12 late in the second quarter before Godfrey and the Armwood defense locked in and stopped Hillsborough from scoring the rest of the way.

Janowski's Lincoln Way East easily defeated Neuqua Valley 35-7. Lincoln Way led 21-0 at the half, and controlled the game throughout. The offensive line spearheaded a balanced attack that resulted in three passing and two rushing touchdowns.

McCaslin's St. Charles East got its first win of the season, defeating Glenbard North 14-0.

Nolan's Hersey rolled to a 42-0 victory over Glenbrook North. The Huskies led 28-0 at the half.

VanWetzinga's Pleasant Valley defeated Iowa City Liberty 56-39. The game wasn't quite as close as the score might indicate, as PV led 28-7 at halftime, and 49-27 after 3.

Chineke's Plano East had a tough week, falling 35-0 to Rock Hill.