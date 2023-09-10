What Iowa Commits Did in Week 3
This week's update is a mixed bag. On the positive side, several commits made big impacts in multiple phases of the game that propelled their teams to big victories. Iowa's QB commitment also made a big play in the final minutes to seal a win.
But on the negative side, injuries knocked a couple of commitments out of their games for this week and possibly longer. Let's dig in:
Player of the Week
This week's player of the week is Cam Buffington. In a matchup of 2-0 teams, Buffington had a big impact on both sides of the ball to help Winfield Mt. Union defeat WACO 34-8.
Offensively, Buffington ran 18 times for 165 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had 2 receptions for 44 yards.
Defensively, he had 12.5 tackles, with 10 of those being solo tackles. For context, Winfield plays 8-player football in Iowa. Generally those games are higher scoring because there are fewer players and more space for receivers or runners to get free. Holding a good team to 8 points in an 8-player game is very impressive.
And for good measure he also had one punt for 44 yards.
Injury News
Doll was last week's player of the week, and was having a big start to his senior season. Unfortunately, the rest of that season could now be in jeopardy:
Hopefully the injury isn't as bad as it first appeared and Doll is able to recover quickly.
Unfortunately, the injury news continues. Williamsburg easily defeated go 49-20, but it doesn't appear that Weisskopf played in the game, as he didn't register any stats.
Weisskopf was banged up at the end of his game last week, but didn't think the injury was too bad. Hopefully he was held out as a precaution and will be back next week. We'll update when we get any new info about his condition.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
Iowa's Other Commits
Resar's Bishop Kenny defeated Tocoi Creek 23-20. The game came down to the very end, with Bishop Kenny getting the ball back on its own 38 with 2:04 to play down 20-16.
Resar stepped up immediately, hitting on a 62-yard touchdown pass with 1:52 remaining to give Bishop Kenny the lead. The Bishop Kenny defense held from there to secure the victory. Some video of the game is here.
That final touchdown was Resar's only touchdown of the game, but Resar played a big role throughout. He set up Bishop Kenny's first score, and ran an efficient 2-minute drill to close the first half.
In the most lopsided result of the week, Vander Zee and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock rolled past West Sioux 70-7.
Vander Zee did a little bit of everything in the game. He was 4/5 passing for 53 yards. He also had seven carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns, with a long run of 55. He also had two receptions for 60 yards and two more touchdowns. For good measure, he also converted a two-point conversion and had 1.5 tackles on defense.
Vander Zee talked about his transition to playing more quarterback in the buildup to this week's game here:
In another Ohio vs. Michigan matchup, Watson's Central Catholic easily beat Brother Rice 33-7.
Watson had a 54-yard touchdown reception in the game. He showed his versatility at receiver, making receptions while lined up out wide or lined up in the slot. He also made a few plays defensively playing corner. Highlights from his game are here.
Brooks got to celebrate his commitment to Iowa in style, as his Kennedy Cougars rolled past Linn-Mar 34-0.
It was a rough week for Campbell and Cedar Falls, as they fell 42-13 to Ankeny Centennial. Campbell had 7.5 tackles and one tackle for loss in the defeat.
Eliot Clough was at the game on Friday, and will have a more detailed breakdown on Campbell and the other players he saw there shortly
Ries had a big night through the air in Monticello's 35-0 victory over Cascade. The QB threw for 314 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win. Three of his four TD passes went to teammate Peyton Schilling.
Parker's Immaculate Conception beat Benet Academy 34-9. Offensively, IC was great on the ground, with four first half rushing touchdowns and two running backs going over 100 yards.
Parker made his biggest contribution on the defensive end, grabbing an interception in the first half. Parker and the defense held Benet scoreless in the first half, and didn't surrender a touchdown until garbage time in the fourth quarter.
Hoffman's Blue Valley Northwest fell to Saint Thomas Aquinas 28-14. Hoffman didn't score in the game, but did have 4 receptions for 51 yards. His long was a 21-yard reception.
Kennedy's Brophy Prep easily defeated Sunnyslope 49-7. Kennedy had one tackle and three QB hurries in the victory.
Fox's East Buchanan beat Maquoketa Valley 39-21. Defensively, Fox had 6.5 total tackles. Offensively, East Buchanan rushed for 345 yards and five touchdowns in the game, and Fox and the offensive line were a big part of it.
Burt and Creighton Prep suffered a heartbreaker, falling 27-24 in double overtime to Gretna. Creighton Prep led 21-7 in the third quarter, and had a field goal to win in regulation, but it went wide. The teams traded field goals in the first overtime, before Gretna won it in the second with another field goal. Some highlights from the game are here.
Williams' Lake Central fell to Crown Point 38-12. Lewis Central pulled to within a touchdown in the third quarter, but Crown Point pulled away from there.
Godfrey's Armwood rolled over Hillsborough 48-12. The game was 21-12 late in the second quarter before Godfrey and the Armwood defense locked in and stopped Hillsborough from scoring the rest of the way.
Janowski's Lincoln Way East easily defeated Neuqua Valley 35-7. Lincoln Way led 21-0 at the half, and controlled the game throughout. The offensive line spearheaded a balanced attack that resulted in three passing and two rushing touchdowns.
McCaslin's St. Charles East got its first win of the season, defeating Glenbard North 14-0.
Nolan's Hersey rolled to a 42-0 victory over Glenbrook North. The Huskies led 28-0 at the half.
VanWetzinga's Pleasant Valley defeated Iowa City Liberty 56-39. The game wasn't quite as close as the score might indicate, as PV led 28-7 at halftime, and 49-27 after 3.
Chineke's Plano East had a tough week, falling 35-0 to Rock Hill.
Anderson's Westminster Christian plays on Saturdays and as of publication no score or stats were available. This will be updated when that information is released.