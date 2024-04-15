During Caitlin Clark's stunning career at Iowa, she proved herself a one-of-one on a near-nightly basis. On Monday night, she made it official, being selected first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Clark had been widely tipped to be the first overall selection in this year's WNBA Draft since before the 2023-24 college basketball season began. Her otherworldly play all season only cemented her status as the top overall prospect in college basketball. After the Indiana Fever won the WNBA Draft Lottery in December, the only drama over who they would select with the top pick was around whether Caitlin Clark would depart Iowa or if she would use the extra COVID year of eligibility to return for a fifth and final season in Iowa City. Once Clark announced her plans to enter the WNBA Draft at the end of Iowa's 2023-24 season, any intrigue around the top pick was erased.

On Monday night, the Indiana Fever made it official. Clark becomes the first Iowa player to be taken #1 overall in the WNBA Draft. Indeed, Clark is the first Iowa athlete selected first overall in any major sport's collegiate draft since quarterback Randy Duncan went 1-1 to the Green Bay Packers in 1959. Clark's also just the second Big Ten player to be selected first overall in WNBA history, joining Minnesota's Janel McCarville, who was taken #1 by the Charlotte Sting in 2005. Prior to Clark, the highest-drafted Iowa player in the WNBA Draft was Toni Foster, who was selected 8th overall by the Phoenix Mercury in the 1997 WNBA Draft. Samantha Logic, who was selected 10th overall by the Atlanta Dream in 2015, is the only other Iowa player to be drafted in the first round. Three other Iowa players have been taken in the WNBA Draft in recent years: Monika Czinano was taken in the third round in the 2023 draft, while Kathleen Doyle and Megan Gustafson were second-round picks in the 2020 and 2019 drafts, respectively.

Off the court, Clark became a true cultural phenomenon and one of the most successful box office draws in all of sports. She helped Iowa sell out its full slate of home games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena almost instantly last summer and break attendance records (usually via sellout crowds) at every Hawkeye road game as well. Clark and Iowa set viewership records on seven different TV networks over the course of the season, usually breaking their own past records along the way. The peak of her power as a TV draw came in the just-ended NCAA Tournament, where she helped draw record ratings in each round, capped off with a massive audience of 18.7 million viewers watching Clark and Iowa face South Carolina in the national championship game.

